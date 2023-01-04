Marty Kiar aims to stop thieves of the state’s most popular product — square footage — and raise awareness of property deed crimes happening across the state. The Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office has become the headquarters for fighting a type of crime that once left its victims with few avenues for help. And its progenitor sees an urgent need for more counties to follow suit.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO