Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
Tom Gaitens Opinion: Ron DeSantis, New Legislative Leadership Taking the Right Steps on Legal Reform
Imagine, as if on cue, the Florida Legislature responded with significant legislation to respond to the December release of the American Tort Reform Foundation’s (ATRF) annual Judicial Hellholes report. The timing would not have been more appropriate. Each December, the report lists the nation’s top...
Gov. Ron DeSantis activates National Guard in response to migrants in Florida Keys
Jacksonville FL — On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order activating the National Guard in response to the mostly Cuban migrants who have landed in the Florida Keys. The state will help local law enforcement agencies by deploying air assets, and marine patrols to support water interdictions and to make sure migrants attempting to get to Florida are safe.
Gov. DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV
The former Palm Beach County Mayor made waves when he endorsed DeSantis in the 2022 election. Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated former Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Kerner, currently a County Commissioner, will serve as interim...
Case made again for tax-exempt private investigation services
The change 'fixes a glitch' in Florida’s service tax policy, according to Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez. A South Florida lawmaker is again making the case for ending taxes on services small private investigation firms provide state residents. Proponents, including some 2,000 detectives it would help, say the change is...
BREAKING: Here's the plan to replace Reedy Creek Improvement District
Eight months after the Florida Legislature voted to eliminate the special district that gave Disney the power to self-govern, the plan to replace the Reedy Creek Improvement District was unveiled Friday, Jan. 6. According to a notice published on the Osceola County government website, the Legislature intends to seek legislation...
Florida freshman sworn into U.S. House
Reps. Aaron Bean, Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Laurel Lee, Anna Paulina Luna, Cory Mills and Jared Moskowitz took oaths after midnight. Six new members of the Florida congressional delegation were sworn into the House of Representations early Saturday morning. Reps. Aaron Bean, Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Laurel Lee, Anna Paulina Luna, Cory...
State gives notice to take over Disney’s Reedy Creek District
The Florida State Legislature this spring will take up legislation to deal with the future of Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District that came under fire from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last year after Disney came out against his “Don’t Say Gay” law. According to...
Gov. DeSantis taps Christopher Rufo, 5 others to transform New College of Florida into ‘classical college’
The DeSantis administration wants to model New College on Hillsdale College. Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed conservative activist Christopher Rufo and five others to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees in his continuing move to eliminate “political ideology” from public higher education. With the six new...
Gov. DeSantis names interim Secretary at Agency for Health Care Administration
The state website lists Jason Weida as interim Secretary. Gov. Ron DeSantis named an interim Secretary and Chief of Staff for the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) hours before the state was scheduled to publicly meet with the managed care plan organizations that want to participate in Florida’s upcoming Medicaid care procurement.
New Florida bill granting protections to officers facing credibility concerns, raising questions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New legislation filed by a Jacksonville State Representative seeks to create more protections for Florida law enforcement officers facing credibility questions. The bill was filed by State Representative Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville) and deals with what is known commonly as ‘Brady Giglio’ lists. “And what...
DeSantis Sparks Outrage by Hindering Florida Education. What Does it Mean for Students?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools and higher education institutions. He has requested Florida colleges and universities to submit data on courses and programs that include “diversity, equity and inclusion” and “critical race theory. The state refused to disclose how it would utilize this information.
State Democratic leaders call on Gov. DeSantis to lower flags to commemorate Rosewood anniversary
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the 100-year anniversary of the Rosewood massacre, state lawmakers are asking the governor to lower flags to honor the lives lost starting now and ending on Saturday. A letter signed by the Democratic leaders of the state Senate, House, and the Legislative Black Caucus was...
Democratic Florida lawmakers ask DeSantis to order flags at half-staff in honor of Rosewood Victims
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Democratic state lawmakers are asking the Governor Ron DeSantis to order flags at half-staff to honor the victims of the Rosewood Massacre. It’s been one hundred years since the Rosewood Massacre in Levy County. The lawmakers want flags in Florida to be lowered until sunset...
Personnel note: Trent Morse joins Mercury as SVP
He will work in the firm's Florida and Washington, D.C. offices. Global bipartisan public strategy firm Mercury has hired Trent Morse as a Senior Vice President in their Florida and Washington, D.C. offices focusing on government affairs and political consulting. “Trent’s wealth of knowledge and experience in federal and state...
Broward’s Property Appraiser takes on crime-fighting role as property crimes proliferate
Marty Kiar aims to stop thieves of the state’s most popular product — square footage — and raise awareness of property deed crimes happening across the state. The Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office has become the headquarters for fighting a type of crime that once left its victims with few avenues for help. And its progenitor sees an urgent need for more counties to follow suit.
Moskowitz Starts Pillow Fight with 'My Pillow' Founder Lindell
As the probable head-to-head Republican presidential match-up between former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis is just about six months away, the former President’s surrogates like "My Pillow" guy Mike Lindell, are out casting doubt on the 2022 midterm election in Florida. “My Pillow” founder Mike Lindell is...
‘Stop WOKE Act’ puts pressure on Florida universities to cut critical race theory from curriculum
ORLANDO, Fla. — The governor’s office is putting pressure on universities across the state as part of support for the Stop WOKE Act. “WOKE” in the bill stands for “wrongs to our kids and employees.”. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Petition to put recreational pot on Florida ballot reaches nearly 150,000 signatures
The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at the end of November.
Florida business incentives 2022: Rebound from pandemic lull but applications drop
DEO received seven applications in the 2020-21 fiscal year, down from 15 the year prior. Florida paid out $20.6 million in incentives to businesses that added jobs or relocated to the state, a 50% jump from the previous year when the economy was still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released by the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO).
