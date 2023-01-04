ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
WOKV

Gov. Ron DeSantis activates National Guard in response to migrants in Florida Keys

Jacksonville FL — On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order activating the National Guard in response to the mostly Cuban migrants who have landed in the Florida Keys. The state will help local law enforcement agencies by deploying air assets, and marine patrols to support water interdictions and to make sure migrants attempting to get to Florida are safe.
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV

The former Palm Beach County Mayor made waves when he endorsed DeSantis in the 2022 election. Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated former Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Kerner, currently a County Commissioner, will serve as interim...
floridapolitics.com

Case made again for tax-exempt private investigation services

The change 'fixes a glitch' in Florida’s service tax policy, according to Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez. A South Florida lawmaker is again making the case for ending taxes on services small private investigation firms provide state residents. Proponents, including some 2,000 detectives it would help, say the change is...
orangeobserver.com

BREAKING: Here's the plan to replace Reedy Creek Improvement District

Eight months after the Florida Legislature voted to eliminate the special district that gave Disney the power to self-govern, the plan to replace the Reedy Creek Improvement District was unveiled Friday, Jan. 6. According to a notice published on the Osceola County government website, the Legislature intends to seek legislation...
floridapolitics.com

Florida freshman sworn into U.S. House

Reps. Aaron Bean, Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Laurel Lee, Anna Paulina Luna, Cory Mills and Jared Moskowitz took oaths after midnight. Six new members of the Florida congressional delegation were sworn into the House of Representations early Saturday morning. Reps. Aaron Bean, Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Laurel Lee, Anna Paulina Luna, Cory...
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis names interim Secretary at Agency for Health Care Administration

The state website lists Jason Weida as interim Secretary. Gov. Ron DeSantis named an interim Secretary and Chief of Staff for the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) hours before the state was scheduled to publicly meet with the managed care plan organizations that want to participate in Florida’s upcoming Medicaid care procurement.
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Trent Morse joins Mercury as SVP

He will work in the firm's Florida and Washington, D.C. offices. Global bipartisan public strategy firm Mercury has hired Trent Morse as a Senior Vice President in their Florida and Washington, D.C. offices focusing on government affairs and political consulting. “Trent’s wealth of knowledge and experience in federal and state...
floridapolitics.com

Broward’s Property Appraiser takes on crime-fighting role as property crimes proliferate

Marty Kiar aims to stop thieves of the state’s most popular product — square footage — and raise awareness of property deed crimes happening across the state. The Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office has become the headquarters for fighting a type of crime that once left its victims with few avenues for help. And its progenitor sees an urgent need for more counties to follow suit.
floridianpress.com

Moskowitz Starts Pillow Fight with 'My Pillow' Founder Lindell

As the probable head-to-head Republican presidential match-up between former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis is just about six months away, the former President’s surrogates like "My Pillow" guy Mike Lindell, are out casting doubt on the 2022 midterm election in Florida. “My Pillow” founder Mike Lindell is...
floridapolitics.com

Florida business incentives 2022: Rebound from pandemic lull but applications drop

DEO received seven applications in the 2020-21 fiscal year, down from 15 the year prior. Florida paid out $20.6 million in incentives to businesses that added jobs or relocated to the state, a 50% jump from the previous year when the economy was still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released by the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO).
