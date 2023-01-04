ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

JFRD: Accident reported on New Kings Road

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is working on an accident between New Kings Road and Dunn Avenue. It is confirmed that one person is trapped. The crash involved two vehicles and injuries were reported. It is unknown if minors were involved. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man shot in hip on West Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILL, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the West Jacksonville area at 1200 Melson Ave. JSO reports that around 2:30 p.m. Officers responded to 1200 Melson Ave. due to a reported person shot. Reportedly an argument between the victim and the suspect...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: Woman killed in shooting in Jacksonville Heights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is dead in Jacksonville Heights after a shooting Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. A JSO spokesperson said officers responded to a shooting on Playpen Drive around 1:30 a.m. and found a woman in her 30s with a gunshot wound. Police said she was found lying in a grassy area just outside an apartment complex.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man shot in hip following domestic dispute, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot after a domestic dispute on Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Around 2:30 p.m., JSO went to a home on Melson Avenue in response to a man being shot in the hip. He was taken to the hospital for surgery with non-life threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Lake City Reporter

Head-on crash kills 1 on I-75

JASPER — A car driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 on Sunday morning led to a fatal, head-on crash. A Florida Highway Patrol report states that a 2016 Chrysler 200, driven by a 22-year-old Lake Park, Georgia, man, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-75 on Sunday around 4:30 a.m.
LAKE PARK, GA
palmcoastobserver.com

Man flees deputies through farm fields, crashes car

Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested a man from Hastings, Florida after he fled deputies, driving through a farm field and crashing his vehicle. The incident occurred in the afternoon of Jan. 3 off of County Road 304 in Bunnell. The pursuit ended with the male suspect crashing the vehicle and abandoning it and the injured female passenger to run into the woods on foot, according to a press release from FCSO. FCSO deputies and K-9 units found the man, arresting him on various charges.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

SWAT called to neighborhood after shots fired, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded Friday morning to a report that shots were fired in the Lincoln Villas neighborhood. JSO said a SWAT team was called out to Gullege Drive, which is just west of Sibbald Road, after several shots rang out. A viewer told...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy