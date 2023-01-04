Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
FHP: Infant in critical condition, 8 others injured in crash on Oakleaf Plantation Parkway
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An infant is in critical condition and eight others are suffering from minor injuries from a three-vehicle crash that happened Thursday night on Oakleaf Plantation at Eagle Landing Parkway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. One of the three vehicles failed to stop at a...
News4Jax.com
1 killed, 2 hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer, SUV on Philips Highway at Baymeadows Way: FHP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was killed and two people were hurt in a crash Friday morning involving a tractor-trailer and a sport utility vehicle on Philips Highway at Baymeadows Way, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, the SUV was heading north on Philips Highway/U.S. Highway 1...
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Blanding Boulevard near Jefferson Avenue
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after they were hit by a car on Blanding Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a report, FHP says an 84 year old man was driving a sedan south on State Road 21 and struck a pedestrian crossing the road.
FHP: One dead after crash involving pedestrian in Clay County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash in Clay County involving a pedestrian, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Deputies say the crash happened around 8 p.m. on SR-21 at Blanding Blvd South at Jefferson Avenue. The crash reportedly involves a pedestrian versus a single car.
JFRD: Accident reported on New Kings Road
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is working on an accident between New Kings Road and Dunn Avenue. It is confirmed that one person is trapped. The crash involved two vehicles and injuries were reported. It is unknown if minors were involved. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as...
JSO: Man shot in hip on West Jacksonville area
JACKSONVILL, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the West Jacksonville area at 1200 Melson Ave. JSO reports that around 2:30 p.m. Officers responded to 1200 Melson Ave. due to a reported person shot. Reportedly an argument between the victim and the suspect...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Woman killed in shooting in Jacksonville Heights
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is dead in Jacksonville Heights after a shooting Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. A JSO spokesperson said officers responded to a shooting on Playpen Drive around 1:30 a.m. and found a woman in her 30s with a gunshot wound. Police said she was found lying in a grassy area just outside an apartment complex.
News4Jax.com
Man shot in hip following domestic dispute, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot after a domestic dispute on Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Around 2:30 p.m., JSO went to a home on Melson Avenue in response to a man being shot in the hip. He was taken to the hospital for surgery with non-life threatening injuries.
Lake City Reporter
Head-on crash kills 1 on I-75
JASPER — A car driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 on Sunday morning led to a fatal, head-on crash. A Florida Highway Patrol report states that a 2016 Chrysler 200, driven by a 22-year-old Lake Park, Georgia, man, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-75 on Sunday around 4:30 a.m.
News4Jax.com
Vigil honors life of 21-year-old found shot to death in Moncrief neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Jacksonville community and loved ones of Kevon Follow gathered Friday night to remember the 21-year-old, who was found shot to death Monday in the Moncrief neighborhood. Members of the community organization Cure Violence were also in attendance of the vigil on West 27th...
palmcoastobserver.com
Man flees deputies through farm fields, crashes car
Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested a man from Hastings, Florida after he fled deputies, driving through a farm field and crashing his vehicle. The incident occurred in the afternoon of Jan. 3 off of County Road 304 in Bunnell. The pursuit ended with the male suspect crashing the vehicle and abandoning it and the injured female passenger to run into the woods on foot, according to a press release from FCSO. FCSO deputies and K-9 units found the man, arresting him on various charges.
News4Jax.com
Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash closes southbound lanes of San Jose Boulevard near Loretto Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A multiple-vehicle crash involving an electricity pole closed the southbound lanes of San Jose Boulevard Thursday afternoon. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, just before 2:15 p.m., JEA crews were headed to the crash site at the intersection of San Jose Boulevard and Loretto Road.
News4Jax.com
Woman hit by SUV while changing tire on Mathews Bridge receiving intensive care
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a Jacksonville woman said Thursday that their loved one is receiving intensive care after she was hit by an SUV while trying to fix a flat tire on the side of the Mathews Bridge. The crash happened Tuesday morning, when much of the...
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
Funeral held for Sofia Cardona, 5th grader killed in Nocatee
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: First Coast News is choosing not to stream the funeral out of respect for the family. Family and community members gathered Friday to remember Sofia Cardona, the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year. A visitation was held from 3 to 4...
Woman speaks out after her sister was hit by car on Matthews Bridge in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman is fighting for her life after she was hit by a car while trying to fix a flat tire on the Matthews Bridge Tuesday Morning. Action News Jax spoke with the woman’s sister who says weather conditions played a big factor in her sister’s injuries.
News4Jax.com
SWAT called to neighborhood after shots fired, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded Friday morning to a report that shots were fired in the Lincoln Villas neighborhood. JSO said a SWAT team was called out to Gullege Drive, which is just west of Sibbald Road, after several shots rang out. A viewer told...
Jacksonville police issue ‘critical incident briefing’ on November officer-involved shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a briefing on Thursday about an officer-involved shooting that happened in November. JSO said it is part of Sheriff T.K. Waters’ commitment to transparency. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO posted the video on its YouTube page....
'I'm disgusted:' Residents oppose rezoning of nearby land for proposed industrial park in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Developers behind a proposed industrial park and rail yard in St. Johns County say it could help alleviate traffic congestion in Jacksonville. That industrial park is proposed to go right next to neighborhoods, and those who live close by are calling it a "crazy" idea.
WCJB
“It’s really not safe”: Deadly pileup sparks safety concerns over I-75
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some are questioning the safety of Interstate 75 after a 21 car pileup turned deadly. Not even an hour into the New Year, 45 people were involved in a collision that killed three people. It happened on the northbound lanes near the exit onto U.S....
