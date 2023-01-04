Read full article on original website
Kareem Abdul Jabbar slams Tucker Carlson for spreading false information about Damar Hamlin's incident
Kareem Abdul Jabbar bashed Charlie Kirk and Tucker Carlson for using Damar Hamlin’s tragic incident to create controversy
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Texans GM thinks WR John Metchie III could be ready by April, 9 months after leukemia diagnosis
The Houston Texans have some good news from wide receiver John Metchie III. Texans general manager Nick Caserio said Wednesday on Houston's SportsRadio 610 that the former second-round draft pick has made "amazing" progress in his battle against acute promyelocytic leukemia, a form but treatable form of cancer, and could be ready for full-time work with the team as soon as April.
