EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cale Makar scored at 2:09 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak. The teams met for the first time since the Avalanche swept the Oilers 4-0 in the Western Conference final last season en route to the Stanley Cup title.

DENVER, CO ・ 45 MINUTES AGO