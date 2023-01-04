Read full article on original website
uams.edu
UAMS’ Health Career University Accepting Applications for Programs in Little Rock, Pine Bluff
Jan. 5, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is now accepting applications for Health Career University, a program for students interested in pursuing careers in health care or research. Health Career University provides high school and...
uams.edu
UAMS College of Public Health Plays Key Role in Helping Vaccinate Arkansans
Jan. 6, 2023 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health played a key role in an initiative to help increase the COVID-19 vaccination rate in Arkansas counties where the percentage of residents vaccinated is below 50%. The Vaccine REACH (Reaching Everyone...
Apptegy officials announces 300+ job opportunities in Little Rock in upcoming years
Officials with software company Apptegy announced Friday morning that they are creating more than 300 new jobs in Little Rock over the next few years.
Here’s 4 Great Events Going on in Texarkana The First Weekend of 2023
Who's ready for the weekend? If you think there is nothing going on in Texarkana you would be wrong. Take a look at these great events that are taking place this weekend. Happy Weekend!. 1. Hunk of Burning Love! It's the World Famous Elvis Tribute in Texarkana. It's the World...
uams.edu
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
arkadelphian.com
Ouachita River chemical spill being monitored in Arkadelphia
MALVERN — Roughly 25 miles upstream from Arkadelphia on the Ouachita River is a sawmill operation many say is responsible for polluting several miles of a creek tributary. Officials in Arkadelphia say local residents should not be alarmed about the recent news of the massive petrochemical spill. All fingers...
arkadelphian.com
Optimum opens four new stores in Arkansas
Optimum, the local provider of Internet, mobile, TV and phone services, on Wednesday announced the opening of four new retail stores in Arkansas, with new locations in Helena, Arkadelphia, Mountain Home and Batesville. The new state-of-the-art retail stores offer a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the...
Developments continue on Breckenridge Village Shopping Center
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Out with the old, and in with the new— is an age-old saying and a perfect way, to sum up, what's happening at the Breckenridge Village Shopping Center in Little Rock. Anthony Valinoti explained that he's in the latter category— part of the "new."...
Texarkana man looking for owner of woman’s anniversary ring
A Texarkana man is looking for the owner of a woman’s anniversary ring he found at Walmart.
Arkansas sawmill temporarily shutting down due to community concerns
MALVERN, Ark. — Anthony Timberland Incorporated is shutting down operations temporarily after neighbors in Malvern allege dangerous chemicals are hurting their land and their livestock. Residents who live in the neighborhood close to the sawmill are asking for answers and said they’ve been dealing with this for too long....
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, January 4
South Arkansas business incorporations and related matters by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 4, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:. Change Of Registered Agent Report, Signs & Wonders Creations, LLC, Aisha & Charleston Nicole Hill, 1330 N. Jackson, Magnolia filed 12/27/22. Articles of Dissolution, Hands & Scroll,...
talkbusiness.net
Joe Jett, Chad Causey to lead Rose Group Advisors
Rose Law Firm, a full-service business law firm with offices in Little Rock and Rogers, announced the creation of Rose Group Advisors, a new business strategy and corporate development firm, in partnership with Little Rock attorney Chad Causey and former Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett, R-Success. Causey will be the...
KATV
Pulaski Co. leaders join non profit in fight against opioid abuse and overdose
Little Rock (KATV) — Pulaski County leaders have teamed up with the Wolfe Street Foundation to reduce opioid overdose deaths across the county. The Naloxone Community Hero Project through the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership granted the Wolfe Street Foundation $14,000 to help tackle the opioid crisis. Little Rock's Mayor...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 4
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 4, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Dexter Bernard Beasley and Laverne Ann Beasley, P.O. Box 111, Waldo; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 30. Nevada. Courtney D. Mixon, 1735 Hwy 371,...
earnthenecklace.com
Tayler Davis Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport News Anchor Going?
Tayler Davis has been responsible for bringing the latest coverage to her native Louisiana for only two years but already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her broadcasting career. Tayler Davis announced she is leaving KSLA in Shreveport in 2023. News 12 viewers and her followers have since been asking where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will be leaving Louisiana too. Here’s what Tayler Davis said about her departure from KSLA.
Hot Springs favorite Deluca’s Pizza heading to Little Rock
A favorite Hot Springs pizza place will soon be serving pies in Little Rock as Deluca's Pizza announced plans for opening a new location later in the spring.
Malvern creek contaminated by toxins from local wood supplier
After a lengthy investigation, state officials and the EPA found toxins were released into a Malvern creek, causing concerns for wildlife and possibly those who live nearby.
hopeprescott.com
KRISTI BROWN TO BE HONORED
HOPE, AR – Kristi Brown, Learning Services Specialist, has been awarded the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Acts of Kindness Award by the Ozan-Inghram Iron Mountain Development Corporation (OIIMDC) in Texas. According to OIIMDC, “Kristi Brown (stands) out as a leader who exemplifies. ethical standards and behaviors.”...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, January 6, 2023
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in January 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Logan Creed Gardner, 21, of Pollock, LA and Calie Brianne Lee Maxwell, 20, of Pollock, LA. January 6. Rodrekus...
LRPD: Accidental shooting injures one near River Market in Little Rock
A person was injured in an accidental shooting Saturday when a gun they were carrying went off, striking them in the leg.
