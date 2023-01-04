ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

uams.edu

UAMS College of Public Health Plays Key Role in Helping Vaccinate Arkansans

Jan. 6, 2023 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health played a key role in an initiative to help increase the COVID-19 vaccination rate in Arkansas counties where the percentage of residents vaccinated is below 50%. The Vaccine REACH (Reaching Everyone...
uams.edu

UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.

Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Ouachita River chemical spill being monitored in Arkadelphia

MALVERN — Roughly 25 miles upstream from Arkadelphia on the Ouachita River is a sawmill operation many say is responsible for polluting several miles of a creek tributary. Officials in Arkadelphia say local residents should not be alarmed about the recent news of the massive petrochemical spill. All fingers...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Optimum opens four new stores in Arkansas

Optimum, the local provider of Internet, mobile, TV and phone services, on Wednesday announced the opening of four new retail stores in Arkansas, with new locations in Helena, Arkadelphia, Mountain Home and Batesville. The new state-of-the-art retail stores offer a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
THV11

Arkansas sawmill temporarily shutting down due to community concerns

MALVERN, Ark. — Anthony Timberland Incorporated is shutting down operations temporarily after neighbors in Malvern allege dangerous chemicals are hurting their land and their livestock. Residents who live in the neighborhood close to the sawmill are asking for answers and said they’ve been dealing with this for too long....
MALVERN, AR
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, January 4

South Arkansas business incorporations and related matters by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 4, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:. Change Of Registered Agent Report, Signs & Wonders Creations, LLC, Aisha & Charleston Nicole Hill, 1330 N. Jackson, Magnolia filed 12/27/22. Articles of Dissolution, Hands & Scroll,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
talkbusiness.net

Joe Jett, Chad Causey to lead Rose Group Advisors

Rose Law Firm, a full-service business law firm with offices in Little Rock and Rogers, announced the creation of Rose Group Advisors, a new business strategy and corporate development firm, in partnership with Little Rock attorney Chad Causey and former Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett, R-Success. Causey will be the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 4

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 4, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Dexter Bernard Beasley and Laverne Ann Beasley, P.O. Box 111, Waldo; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 30. Nevada. Courtney D. Mixon, 1735 Hwy 371,...
ARKANSAS STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Tayler Davis Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport News Anchor Going?

Tayler Davis has been responsible for bringing the latest coverage to her native Louisiana for only two years but already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her broadcasting career. Tayler Davis announced she is leaving KSLA in Shreveport in 2023. News 12 viewers and her followers have since been asking where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will be leaving Louisiana too. Here’s what Tayler Davis said about her departure from KSLA.
SHREVEPORT, LA
hopeprescott.com

KRISTI BROWN TO BE HONORED

HOPE, AR – Kristi Brown, Learning Services Specialist, has been awarded the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Acts of Kindness Award by the Ozan-Inghram Iron Mountain Development Corporation (OIIMDC) in Texas. According to OIIMDC, “Kristi Brown (stands) out as a leader who exemplifies. ethical standards and behaviors.”...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, January 6, 2023

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in January 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Logan Creed Gardner, 21, of Pollock, LA and Calie Brianne Lee Maxwell, 20, of Pollock, LA. January 6. Rodrekus...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR

