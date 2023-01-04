Russia’s biggest LGBTQ organization, the Sphere Foundation, has been resurrected less than a year after it was liquidated following Vladimir Putin’s government suing the organization for acting under “foreign influence” as part of a crackdown on gay rights.The organization’s head, Dilya Gafurova, told the Daily Beast that Sphere Foundation, the legal entity that operated the Russian LGBT Network, is now back up and running. She says it will have to operate unlicensed or the government would refuse to register the group, which was established as a new body on Jan. 1.“As a consequence of our legal entity’s liquidation, we...

29 MINUTES AGO