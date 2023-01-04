Read full article on original website
Alabama WR Isaiah Bond recaps freshman year with dope highlight video
Nick Saban has consistently recruited superstar wide receivers to the University of Alabama. The Crimson Tide has its next great one in Isaiah Bond. As a former four-star from Buford, Ga., Bond possesses the speed, routes, hands, footwork, and playmaking capabilities that resemble Jaylen Waddle and Jameson Williams. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder caught everyone’s attention in 2022, posting 17 receptions for 220 yards and a touchdown. Bond split time as a receiver and return specialist, but he played in all 13 games.
Grading Alabama quarterbacks from 2022 season
Alabama concluded 2022 with a victory over Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. All eyes now shift to spring practice and the position battles that follow. However, the staff at Touchdown Alabama Magazine wants to grade the performances of each position group from last season. We begin this process now and it should finish at the end of the month. The quarterback position is where we begin.
Time to remember Alabama’s first national championship under Nick Saban
Alabama’s goal as a football program is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a national championship. As its sights are on showing the masses it dominates the sport, we reflect on a special memory. On this date, 13 years ago, confetti fell on the Crimson Tide...
Alabama signees to participate in All-American Bowl
Alabama football will be well represented in the 2023 All-American Bowl. This year’s game will be played in San Antonio, Texas. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CST. Five Alabama signees will participate in the game. Numbers for Alabama signees:. Team East. #2 Caleb Downs – 5-Star DB.
Nick Saban supporting Nate Oats, Alabama basketball in marquee game against Kentucky
Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats is pursuing his 13th victory of the season. The Crimson Tide, who is ranked No. 7 in the nation, is battling Kentucky at Coleman Coliseum. Nick Saban guided the football program to 11 wins in 2022, including a 45-20 victory over Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. He and Miss Terry showed Oats support by coming to watch the basketball team. Katie Windham of Bama Central (Sports Illustrated) captured the moment.
Alabama Commit Named Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year
Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver and Alabama commit Ryan "Hollywood" Williams is the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Alabama. The sophomore had a huge season, recording 88 receptions for 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns, as well as 57 rush attempts for 700 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Alabama football sends prayers to Eli Gold as he battles cancer
Alabama fans are in prayer for one of the most vital members of the football program. Eli Gold, the Crimson Tide’s long-time voice for football via Crimson Tide’s Sports Network, is battling cancer. Alabama football tweeted its thoughts and prayers to Gold on social media. He has called...
WATCH: Alabama 5-Star DB signee Caleb Downs intercepts pass in All-American Bowl
Caleb Downs is displaying his playmaking ability early in the All-American Bowl. Downs pulled in an interception during the second quarter of the game. The play can be viewed below:
A breakdown of Alabama’s quarterback competition for spring football
Bryce Young leaves the University of Alabama as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in school history. He helped the Crimson Tide to a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2020 and guided the team to a Southeastern Conference Championship as a starter in 2021. Young was a two-time permanent team captain, a Heisman Trophy winner, and earned several other individual accolades. As he turns the page to the NFL Draft, Tide fans now look toward the quarterback competition for spring practice and next season. Four names are battling for an opportunity to lead the 2023 version of Alabama football to a national championship, but which one will take the reins? A breakdown of all four players is below.
Will Alabama go after former 5-Star DL Anthony Lucas?
Former five-star defensive lineman, Anthony Lucas is in the transfer portal, and the Alabama Crimson Tide is a team who could go after him. Lucas is a product of Scottsdale, Arizona. The 6-foot-6, 270-pounder is a former five-star recruit, and he is currently a true freshman. The Tide will be...
Alabama head basketball coach Nate Oats takes shot at Tide football fans
The University of Alabama’s head basketball coach Nate Oats took a light-hearted jab at Alabama football fans when discussing the Crimson Tide’s basketball squad upcoming matchup against Kentucky. Alabama basketball is currently ranked No. 7 heading into its matchup with the Wildcats Saturday. Oats discuss the basketball blue...
Kirk Herbstreit gives his thoughts on if ‘Georgia is the new Alabama’
ESPN College Football analyst and commentator Kirk Herbstreit discussed if he felt Georgia was becoming the new Alabama in his media zoom call ahead of Monday’s National Championship game. Herbstreit will be on the call for the Bulldogs’ matchup against TCU on Monday night. Despite Alabama losing two...
Former Alabama RB Trey Sanders announces his transfer destination
Former Alabama running back Trey Sanders has found his new football home. Sanders announced on social media on Thursday that he will be transferring to TCU for this upcoming season. Sanders originally entered the transfer portal back on Nov. 22 and is now the third former Alabama player to commit...
Are Alabama Football Fans Spoiled?
Alabama head coach Nate Oats met with the media on Friday afternoon to discuss Alabama's upcoming matchup with the surprisingly 10-4 and unranked Kentucky Wildcats. Coach Oats was asked during his press conference if he thinks Kentucky fans are getting a little bit restless with this years team and the lack of meeting expectations year in and year out.
Alabama football’s 2024 recruiting class is already among nation’s best
The Alabama Crimson Tide are already on pace to sign another great recruiting class during the 2024 recruiting cycle after signing one of the best classes in recent history last month. The Tide currently hold verbal commitments from five 2024 recruits. Here is a look at each of them:. Jaylen...
Fox Sports Analyst feels Alabama football will be ‘damn good’ next season
Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt feels Alabama football will return to its dominant ways next season. Klatt, who was not high on the Crimson Tide throughout this season, recently stated he feels Alabama will be really good next season with a ‘new quarterback, a new defensive leader and new stars.’
Crimson Tide baseball to take over Toyota Field
The Tide will be rolling into Toyota Field this year for a matchup against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.
CBS Sports
How to watch Alabama vs. Kentucky: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The Kentucky Wildcats are 11-3 against the #7 Alabama Crimson Tide since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Wildcats and Bama will face off in an SEC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Coleman Coliseum. UK won both of their matches against Bama last season (66-55 and 90-81) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Alabama football schedule for 2023 season
How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
SEC basketball power rankings: Alabama, LSU surge after strong league-play showings
It's crystal clear that you had better have a dude if you want to win the SEC regular-season championship. Alabama and LSU are two teams off to good starts in SEC play, and each team has one All-American hopeful in KJ Williams (LSU) and Brandon Miller (Alabama). But having one stud to lean on every single night isn't the only thing you need.
