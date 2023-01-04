ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Details On Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Alleged Actions

The suspect accused in the killings of four University of Idaho students is alleged to have cleaned the interior and exterior of his car and seen wearing surgical gloves on multiple occasions prior to being arrested, a law enforcement source confirmed to CNN on Friday (January 6). Bryan Kohberger, 28,...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Vermont state trooper suspected of stealing Rolex from evidence room

A Vermont state trooper was suspended after he allegedly swiped a Rolex watch and other valuables from an evidence room, according to authorities and court documents. Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova was placed on paid leave Dec. 19, 2022 over the alleged thefts from a temporary evidence storage room, state police announced last week. The missing property was seized by narcotics investigators and Burlington police on Nov. 22 from an arrestee, according to VT Digger, citing court documents. In addition the gold Rolex watch, stud earrings, Apple AirPods and a wallet were stolen, according to the court docs. DiGenova showed the Rolex...
VERMONT STATE
New York Post

Machete attack suspect Trevor Bickford targeted NYPD as ‘enemy of the state:’ sources

The 19-year-old alleged Islamic radical suspected in the New Year’s Eve machete attack on NYPD cops had specifically sought to target “a uniformed officer” or someone armed because he believed them to be an “enemy of the state,” sources told The Post on Sunday. Trevor Bickford, of Wells, Maine, allegedly went to Midtown on Saturday night to assault police officers or “someone with a gun,” the sources said he told the feds after his arrest. The suspect allegedly said he’d hatched the plot as recently as Friday, according to sources. Bickford “found religion” after his father’s overdose death in 2018 and became...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

A Ted Bundy Copycat Serial Killer Is Being Hunted in Mexico

Twenty-five-year-old Elizabeth Martínez Cigarroa met the man at a bar in Tijuana where she worked. He was an American, she told her family, and he had invited her on a Valentine’s Day date. But after she met him, she disappeared, and her dead body was found on Feb....
TheDailyBeast

Former Fox News Regular Arrested for Extorting Her Mom

Cathy Areu, a former Fox News regular dubbed the “Liberal Sherpa,” was arrested in Miami on Friday for allegedly kidnapping and financially extorting her mother. Investigators allege she stole more than $224,000 from her elderly mother, including proceeds from her reverse mortgage, and opened credit cards in her name. A warrant for her arrest went out in June, but authorities believe she had been evading arrest, even sneaking off to Mexico, according to a Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office press release. She’s also accused of involuntarily placing her mother in an assisted living facility “in an attempt to gain control over her mother’s financial assets,” according to the press release. Areu was a regular unpaid guest on Fox News; a bio still up on the network’s site says she provides “liberal analysis” and hosts the podcast “Liberal Sherpa.” She sued the network in 2020 over harassment claims, which a judge later dismissed.Read it at Miami Herald
MIAMI, FL
People

6 Store Clerks Were Murdered Along I-70 in the Midwest Decades Ago. Will New DNA Technology Catch Killer?

"We definitely have new evidence to test," says Det. Kelly Rhodes of the St. Charles, Mo., police The spring of 1992 became a nightmare for six families whose loved ones were fatally shot by a never-identified man who became known as the I-70 killer. Thirty years later, the murders remain unsolved — but officials hope modern technology will bring answers. "We definitely have new evidence to test and the advantage of advanced DNA processing on our side. I'm really optimistic," Det. Kelly Rhodes, task force leader at St....
SAINT CHARLES, MO
New York Post

NYC man indicted for stashing 6 kilos of ‘Joe Biden’ brand cocaine

This’ll get you higher than Air Force One. A New York City man was busted with $300,000 worth of cocaine — some in packages bearing President Biden’s picture — stashed inside his sports car, authorities said Wednesday.  Reynaldo Almonte, 29, was indicted in Manhattan Supreme Court on a string of drug-related charges after cops found the Biden-brand coke hidden in his burgundy Nissan on Nov. 28. Officers spotted Almonte, of Queens, carrying a “weighed shopping bag” into his car and then noticed him moving objects around in the back of the vehicle, the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor said in a statement....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lootpress

Woman facing up to 90 years in prison for meth, fentanyl charges

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is scheduled to be sentenced on charges relating to delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Samantha J. Cody, 35 years old and formerly of Glen Jean, West Virginia, plead guilty to conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and greater than fifty grams of methamphetamine, and to one count of methamphetamine delivery before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

