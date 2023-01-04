ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis

Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
brytfmonline.com

Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict

NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
Robb Report

A Man Accused of Selling Fake Warhols Is Arrested After His Wife Goes Missing

Brian Walshe, a Massachusetts man who was arrested after his wife went missing, is the subject of renewed scrutiny after the investigation brought back to light his alleged sales of fake Andy Warhol paintings. In 2016, Walshe, with some assistance from his wife, Ann, listed two paintings that they claimed were made by Warhol as a part of his 1979 “Shadows” series on eBay for a combined price of $100,000. According to the original complaint, written that same year by FBI special agent Kristin D. Koch, the item description of the paintings claimed that Walshe had “terribly overpaid” for the pair of paintings in...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Suspect in New Year’s Eve attack at Times Square wanted to ‘wage jihad,’ authorities say

Authorities provided new details on Wednesday about how Islamic extremism reportedly motivated a Maine man to attack police in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. Trevor Thomas Bickford, 19, of Wells, Maine is accused of traveling to New York City and attacking and attempting to murder three police officers with a large knife. The attack reportedly happened at the edge of a high-security zone where new year’s revelers were gathered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy