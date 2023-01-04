Read full article on original website
Popculture
Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis
Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
brytfmonline.com
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
A Man Accused of Selling Fake Warhols Is Arrested After His Wife Goes Missing
Brian Walshe, a Massachusetts man who was arrested after his wife went missing, is the subject of renewed scrutiny after the investigation brought back to light his alleged sales of fake Andy Warhol paintings. In 2016, Walshe, with some assistance from his wife, Ann, listed two paintings that they claimed were made by Warhol as a part of his 1979 “Shadows” series on eBay for a combined price of $100,000. According to the original complaint, written that same year by FBI special agent Kristin D. Koch, the item description of the paintings claimed that Walshe had “terribly overpaid” for the pair of paintings in...
Suspect in New Year’s Eve attack at Times Square wanted to ‘wage jihad,’ authorities say
Authorities provided new details on Wednesday about how Islamic extremism reportedly motivated a Maine man to attack police in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. Trevor Thomas Bickford, 19, of Wells, Maine is accused of traveling to New York City and attacking and attempting to murder three police officers with a large knife. The attack reportedly happened at the edge of a high-security zone where new year’s revelers were gathered.
Did a housing algorithm discriminate? Justice dept. weighs in on Boston case
A pair of Black women who claim they were unfairly denied housing in Massachusetts due to an algorithm used to screen prospective tenants are engaged in a lawsuit challenging both the company responsible for the formula and what they deemed a “discriminatory” practice that keeps Black and Hispanic applicants from securing homes.
Federal appeals court weighs tossing Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence
Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s attorney urged a federal appeals court Tuesday to throw out the 29-year-old’s death sentence because of juror misconduct claims just months after it was revived by the nation’s highest court. Tsarnaev is making a renewed push to avoid execution after the Supreme...
