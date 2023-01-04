Read full article on original website
Empty factory building along Muskegon lakefront set to go from eyesore to apartments
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A massive eyesore along Muskegon's lakefront is set to receive a facelift after being sold last month. The Shaw-Walker property opened in 1899, and the factory at one point expanded to one million square feet. Parkland Properties out of Grand Rapids completed the purchase of the building on Dec. 22, and plans to spend $220 million dollars in the renovation.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Michigan
A highly-anticipated new restaurant recently opened in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the highly-anticipated new restaurant Tia Juana officially opened its doors to the public in Grand Rapids, according to a post on their Facebook page.
Muskegon County family wins holiday car giveaway from a local auto repair shop
MUSKEGON, Mich. — For the past six years, a Muskegon business has been part of an effort to give back to the community. This year, they made a family’s holiday a little brighter with a gift on wheels. The recipient called the Christmas surprise a "true blessing." Joe’s...
The Plant Parlor houseplants shop in Grand Rapids announces closure
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The owner of The Plant Parlor, a Grand Rapids plant shop, announced the shop will close later this month. Owner Danny Parker posted a message to customers on the shop’s website Thursday, Jan. 5, stating the last day of business for the Wealthy Street business will be Jan. 31.
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of Michigan
When it comes to dining, Michigan has no shortage of incredible options. From little hole-in-the-wall eateries to iconic diners that have been open for 100 years, there’s something here in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.
Corewell’s planned Grand Rapids HQ is more than just a new office
Corewell Health’s new Center for Transformation and Innovation may have started out as a traditional office building, but the pandemic has changed the way the health system plans to use the real estate on a daily basis. More than two years before merging with Beaumont to become Corewell, Spectrum...
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Michigan
A well-known discount supermarket chain with hundreds of stores throughout the country recently opened another new grocery store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Michigan residents now have another option when it comes to saving money on groceries. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened its newest Michigan supermarket location in Hudsonville.
New Street-Food Style Taco Joint Opens in Grand Rapids
We recently told you about two new restaurants opening in Grand Rapids - Condado Tacos and Las Carnitas El Cunado - we'll, here's a third!. Tia Juana Tacos, an authentic Mexican street-food taqueria, is now open at 2289 East Beltline Ave. NE at Knapp’s Crossing, near Celebration Cinema North.
A Michigan Chicken Ranch Donates 2.2 million Eggs in 2022
If your heart has been achin’ for the thing next to bacon, and you were shocked to see on Facebook that eggs have reached a whopping $8.99 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, there is still good news on the Michigan home front. A Michigan chicken ranch donated 2.2 million of the cackle berries, during 2022, to local and regional charities and nonprofits. And this isn’t just a one-time thing. Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch has consistently donated more than 1 million eggs per year to various food banks.
Eastern Kille’s planned $4.2M headquarters aims to merge craft cocktails, nature
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — In 2021, as Steve Vander Pol and Brandon Voorhees searched for a new headquarters for Eastern Kille Distillery, they wanted to recreate the energy found at distilleries on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and capitalize on Michigan’s outdoor beauty. Two years later, they’re preparing to...
Construction firm promotes executive
A West Michigan construction firm has a new business development leader. Erhardt Construction announced this week the promotion of Arlen-Dean Gaddy to vice president of business development. Gaddy was Erhardt’s director of market strategy. “I knew Arlen would be a good fit for our team because he embodies our...
What’s being built there in Wyoming? A wholesale distributor has big plans
WYOMING, MI — A West Michigan wholesale grocery distribution company is nearly doubling in size. H.T. Hackney, at 1180 58th St. SW, in Wyoming, is in the middle of an almost 115,000-square-foot expansion.
3 women wanted for stealing $150K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit
Felony charges have been filed and arrest warrants issued for three women accused of robbing Ulta Beauty locations across Metro Detroit – getting away with around $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances.
15 Free Things to Do in Muskegon, MI
See the beautiful lakes, historic establishments, and brilliant art collections in Muskegon, Michigan. Established in 1837, the settlement was a popular provider for the growing lumber industry. This allowed the city to thrive and enticed more travelers to reside in the area. You’ll find a great variety of vacation-worthy spots...
Looming tipped wage increase has restaurant owners on edge
Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law.
This Michigan City Has Only Had 5 Minutes Of Sunshine This Month
The last mostly sunny day was on December 4, 2022.
West Michigan Birthday Freebies You Don’t Want To Miss in 2023
Happy Birthday to you! It's a great day to celebrate, and whether you have a giant party planned or you're just spending time by yourself, there are several chances to get something free on your special day. There's only one day a year that's dedicated to you- so make sure...
Michigan City Makes the List for One of the “Worst” Places to Find a Job
As we're entering into the new year, this is usually the time that people take stock of what's going on with their lives. If they want to make improvements or changes in some aspect of their life. And a job could be a facet that is in need of a change.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Alfano’s Pub & Ristorante touts fresh Italian bar food, craft cocktails
WALKER, MI - Alfano’s Pub & Ristorante has been a staple in the Grand Rapids area for over 30 years since opening its original location in Ottawa County in 1988. Owners Crocetta and Salvatore Alfano closed down the original Coopersville’s location, following the opening of their second location in Walker, a suburb of Grand Rapids, in 1998.
West Ottawa’s best thrift finds
On Saturday night, Sr. Xander Fredericksen and I were thrift shopping at the Salvation Army. After a bit of digging, I found one of my favorite pieces ever: a navy blue Nike New England Patriots hoodie with the team’s old school retro logo. Brand new, this hoodie would have cost between $75 – 90. I bought it for $7.99.
