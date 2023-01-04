ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Empty factory building along Muskegon lakefront set to go from eyesore to apartments

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A massive eyesore along Muskegon's lakefront is set to receive a facelift after being sold last month. The Shaw-Walker property opened in 1899, and the factory at one point expanded to one million square feet. Parkland Properties out of Grand Rapids completed the purchase of the building on Dec. 22, and plans to spend $220 million dollars in the renovation.
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Corewell’s planned Grand Rapids HQ is more than just a new office

Corewell Health’s new Center for Transformation and Innovation may have started out as a traditional office building, but the pandemic has changed the way the health system plans to use the real estate on a daily basis. More than two years before merging with Beaumont to become Corewell, Spectrum...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kristen Walters

Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Michigan

A well-known discount supermarket chain with hundreds of stores throughout the country recently opened another new grocery store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Michigan residents now have another option when it comes to saving money on groceries. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened its newest Michigan supermarket location in Hudsonville.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
US 103.1

A Michigan Chicken Ranch Donates 2.2 million Eggs in 2022

If your heart has been achin’ for the thing next to bacon, and you were shocked to see on Facebook that eggs have reached a whopping $8.99 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, there is still good news on the Michigan home front. A Michigan chicken ranch donated 2.2 million of the cackle berries, during 2022, to local and regional charities and nonprofits. And this isn’t just a one-time thing. Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch has consistently donated more than 1 million eggs per year to various food banks.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Construction firm promotes executive

A West Michigan construction firm has a new business development leader. Erhardt Construction announced this week the promotion of Arlen-Dean Gaddy to vice president of business development. Gaddy was Erhardt’s director of market strategy. “I knew Arlen would be a good fit for our team because he embodies our...
MUSKEGON, MI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Muskegon, MI

See the beautiful lakes, historic establishments, and brilliant art collections in Muskegon, Michigan. Established in 1837, the settlement was a popular provider for the growing lumber industry. This allowed the city to thrive and enticed more travelers to reside in the area. You’ll find a great variety of vacation-worthy spots...
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Alfano’s Pub & Ristorante touts fresh Italian bar food, craft cocktails

WALKER, MI - Alfano’s Pub & Ristorante has been a staple in the Grand Rapids area for over 30 years since opening its original location in Ottawa County in 1988. Owners Crocetta and Salvatore Alfano closed down the original Coopersville’s location, following the opening of their second location in Walker, a suburb of Grand Rapids, in 1998.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thewestottawan.com

West Ottawa’s best thrift finds

On Saturday night, Sr. Xander Fredericksen and I were thrift shopping at the Salvation Army. After a bit of digging, I found one of my favorite pieces ever: a navy blue Nike New England Patriots hoodie with the team’s old school retro logo. Brand new, this hoodie would have cost between $75 – 90. I bought it for $7.99.
HOLLAND, MI

