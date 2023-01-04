Read full article on original website
Bomb cyclone continues to bear down on West Coast bringing heavy rain, snow
WASHINGTON (TND) — A powerful bomb cyclone is bearing down on the West Coast bringing more threats of dangerous flooding, snow and powerful wind gusts. California is bearing the brunt of the system and the National Weather Service says it's the strongest storm to hit California in five years. It’s expected to continue to see waves of heavy rain and strong winds well into the weekend.
73 Illinois counties at high, medium COVID-19 community levels
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Seventy-Three counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of January 6, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of counties has increased by 8, compared to the previous week, with 28 Illinois counties...
Organ/Tissue donor registry hits 7.5 million registrants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Secretary of State Jesse White announced today that the state’s organ/tissue donor registry reached 7.5 million registrants. Of the more than 12.8 million people living in Illinois, 10,146,583 qualify to become organ/tissue donors. Of those, 74% have registered as organ/tissue donors. “I am so...
Record setting year for adult use cannabis sale
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) announced today that 2022 set adult-use cannabis sales records in all categories it tracks. This includes the number of items sold, sales totals to Illinois and out-of-state residents, and sales total by month. For the year,...
Activists rally at the State Capitol for the Protect Illinois Communities Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.(WICS/WRSP) — Gun violence survivors, advocates, and elected officials came together at the State Capitol today to urge legislators to vote yes on the Protect Illinois Communities Act. More than 100 people gathered on Thursday at the Capitol to make their voices heard on the Protect Illinois Communities...
Gov. Pritzker visits Ball Elementary to highlight investments in early childhood education
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker along with local and community leaders visited Ball Elementary School in Chatham, Illinois on Thursday to highlight investments in the Preschool for All program. The Governor met with Superintendent Becca Lamon, Principal Tricia Burke, teachers, and students on their first day back...
Illinois House passes Patient and Provider Protection Act
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Lawmakers are busy this week in the State Capitol. The Illinois House passed the Patient and Provider Protection Act. The goal of the act is to provide protection to patients and abortion providers. If passed, the bill would protect abortion providers and patients from out-of-state...
How the House voting is impacting Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The U.S. House recently finished their 11th round of voting for a new House Speaker, and house majority leader Kevin McCarthy still has yet to receive a majority of the votes, as 20 Republicans continue to vote against him. We spoke with several local Illinois...
Illinois House passes assault weapons ban, advances to Senate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois House of Representatives passed the Protect Illinois Communities Act early Friday morning. The assault weapons legislation quickly advanced to the full House and, after a late-night debate, passed on a 64-43 vote. The bill would ban the manufacture, sale, and possession of dozens...
Mike Coffey Jr. appointed to fill 95th District vacancy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Republican Representative Committee for the 95th District of the 103rd Illinois General Assembly has announced the appointment of Mike Coffey Jr. to fill the 95th District vacancy created upon the resignation of State Representative Tim Butler. Coffey will be sworn in and take the...
Kaden Feagin awarded Gatorade Illinois football player of the year
ARTHUR, Ill. (WICS) — Kaden Feagin of Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Illinois Football Player of the Year. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Feagin as Illinois’ best high school football player.
