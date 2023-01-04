Read full article on original website
Related
Vermillion Plain Talk
SD Sees 6 New COVID Deaths
In its first weekly COVID-19 report for 2023, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) recorded six new deaths related to the coronavirus. The new fatalities raised the state’s pandemic toll to 3,124. None of the new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota flu: Death toll up to 18
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two new flu-related deaths and 1,147 new flu cases were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health in the past week. The two new deaths were in Bon Homme and Codington Counties and brought the 2022-23 flu season death toll to 18. There’s been 12,761 confirmed flu cases, the second-highest in the past five years.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Attorney General announces new commission to improve law enforcement cooperation
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In South Dakota, many government agencies struggle to work together due to complicated, overlapping jurisdictions. The commission plans to explore ways they can work better together. “This work is long overdue,” said Joe Brings Plenty, a commission member who sits on the Cheyenne River...
Native American outreach marks Attorney General Vargo’s short term in office
Attorney General Mark Vargo stepped away from his post on Friday with a six-month legacy he hopes will serve as a building block to stronger relations between law enforcement and South Dakota’s nine tribal nations. Vargo was appointed by Gov. Kristi Noem following the impeachment and removal of former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who hit […] The post Native American outreach marks Attorney General Vargo’s short term in office appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Where Do Some of South Dakota’s Counties Get Their Names?
Have you ever wondered where the counties in South Dakota got their names? The roots of our county names showcase the history of the area and nation. The state's largest county by population, Minnehaha, gets its name from what is said to be the Sioux word for waterfall. Seems about right, with the falls on the Big Sioux River being a centerpiece in the county seat of Sioux Falls.
more955.com
South Dakota Supreme Court upholds case prosecuted by SD Attorney General’s office
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s Supreme Court has upheld an attempted first-degree murder conviction. in a case that was prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office in two jury trials and then. defended on appeal. Derek At The Straight was convicted in August 2021 for shooting...
kelo.com
Attempted murder conviction upheld by South Dakota Supreme Court
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s Supreme Court has upheld an attempted first-degree murder conviction. Derek At The Straight was convicted in August, 2021 for shooting another man at a Pierre residence in. July, 2020. In his appeal, At The Straight argued that the state did not present...
Frightful Number of Missing People in Minnesota, Iowa & South Dakota
Just one would be too many but the figures are heartwrenching. Each year there are approximately 600,000 people that go missing. With no target age from juveniles to seniors the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) is hard at work assisting law enforcement with technology, forensic services, and investigative support.
dakotanewsnow.com
Governor Noem delivers second inaugural speech
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday several state officials, including Governor Kristi Noem, were inaugurated in Pierre. Noem’s second inauguration speech included her personal top ten list of things that surprised her about being governor. The full speech can be read below. “Four years ago, I stood...
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem says her Social Security number was leaked
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The night before taking the oath of office for her second term, Governor Kristi Noem says her Social Security number and those of her immediate family were leaked. According to a report in the Washington Post, the numbers were published without redaction during...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In South Dakota
Are you finding for a sort list of hotel in the South Dakota locality? In this article, you are going to know a sort list of the pretty hotel that is basically located in the South Dakota locality. Also, a direction link from your home, and Website Link data, direction,...
kotatv.com
600,000 people in the U.S go missing every year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 600,000 people go missing every year in the United States according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS). According to the South Dakota’s Attorney General office, there are currently 92 juveniles missing in the state. When someone does go missing the police...
Madison Daily Leader
Aaron Johnson urges county commissioners to recognize their authority in pipeline routing
Since its establishment in early 2021, the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline from Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) has been a hot-button issue for county commissions and local landowners. The 2,000-mile pipeline is planned to span across five states (South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska), with 32 partnered ethanol plants...
101.3 KDWB
This Minnesota County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
ESPN Sioux Falls
Here’s a Look at South Dakota License Plates From the Last 100 Years
The first number on an SD license plate is the county that the car is registered. For example, Pennington county where Rapid City is has a '2' starting its plates. In Sioux Falls you have either a '1' or a '44' depending on your relationship to 57th street. When established...
dakotanewsnow.com
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Advisory Council takes form
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo announced the formation of a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Advisory Council Thursday. The group will advise the attorney general on determining goals and protocols for the new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Office, according to a press release.
KELOLAND TV
New year means new need for Feeding South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– A new year means an increase in the need for food across the state. Feeding South Dakota is coming off their holiday season when they saw donations flow in. However, it is seeing a greater need for food, donations and volunteers at all three of their distribution centers, and weather has added an extra challenge.
KELOLAND TV
S.D. Real Estate Commission fines Rapid City licensee
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City property manager has agreed to a $1,000 administrative fine as part of her punishment for not following one of South Dakota’s real estate regulations. Shannon Brinker also agreed to take six additional hours of continuing education courses and complete them no...
KCRG.com
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri
MOUNT AYR, Iowa (KCRG) - Three-year-old Fallon Wells has been found safe in Missouri. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation had issued an Endangered Person Advisory for the three-year-old, who was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2022. Officials said Wells is now with law...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
Comments / 0