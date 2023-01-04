If you've ever wondered what the secret to a delicious taco is, Chef Claudette Zepeda firmly believes it all lies within the tortilla and the salsa. "That's the magic of a taco. It's not really the meat, it's the tortilla and the salsa. We've all had that bland tortilla and we've all had that bland salsa," she says. If you've ever had a disappointing taco experience, then you know how crucial it is for the tortilla to be soft and fresh and for the salsa to be bold and tasty. "Those are the things that are key," she adds. The first-generation Mexican-American chef knows a thing or two about cooking authentic Mexican cuisine. Growing up between Tijuana, San Diego, and Guadalajara, Zepeda learned to appreciate Mexican culture and food from an early start.

