This Giant Bluefin Tuna Just Sold for $275,000 in Japan. Here’s Where You Can Order It.
Superstitious seafood lovers in the US will soon have the opportunity to eat the most auspicious fish of 2023. A gigantic bluefin tuna that sold for $275,000 (¥36 million) in the ceremonial first auction of the new year at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market will be served up at two stateside sushi restaurants next week. The hefty 467-pound bluefin, which was caught off Oma in northern Aomori prefecture, was snapped up by Hiroshi Onodera of the famed Sushi Ginza Onodera chain. The prized tuna was broken down at an Onodera restaurant in Tokyo, and will now be shipped to the other high-end outposts...
10 U.S. Restaurants Made This List of the World's 50 Best Pizzerias — Here's Where to Find Them
Don't worry, an Italian spot was named number one.
How Many Restaurants Does Buddy Valastro Actually Own?
Long before popular baking shows made the term "celebrity baker" mainstream, TLC's own Buddy Valastro was the king of the kitchen that the silver screen couldn't get enough of. Debuting in April 2009, Valastro's cake-themed reality show followed the baker and his large Italian family as they managed Carlo's Bakery, the family's well-known Hoboken, New Jersey-based cake shop.
Eater
A Prolific Restaurateur Branches Out to Indian Food Uptown — And More Openings
Since March 16, 2020, when the state first temporarily closed indoor dining, hundreds of new restaurants have opened, including a kebab spot uptown, an Los Angeles restaurant import, seafood boutique now with sandwiches. Here’s a roundup of the restaurants and bars that opened in January. This list will be updated weekly. If there’s an opening in your neighborhood that we’ve missed, let us know at ny@eater.com.
Chef Claudette Zepeda Is Elevating Mexican Cuisine Con Orgullo
If you've ever wondered what the secret to a delicious taco is, Chef Claudette Zepeda firmly believes it all lies within the tortilla and the salsa. "That's the magic of a taco. It's not really the meat, it's the tortilla and the salsa. We've all had that bland tortilla and we've all had that bland salsa," she says. If you've ever had a disappointing taco experience, then you know how crucial it is for the tortilla to be soft and fresh and for the salsa to be bold and tasty. "Those are the things that are key," she adds. The first-generation Mexican-American chef knows a thing or two about cooking authentic Mexican cuisine. Growing up between Tijuana, San Diego, and Guadalajara, Zepeda learned to appreciate Mexican culture and food from an early start.
This Guy Ate at 18 Michelin-Starred Restaurants in One Day to Break the Guinness World Record
There have been New Yorkers who have tried to eat at every Michelin-starred restaurant in the city, but none of them has ever tried to do as many in a day as Eric Finkelstein. This intrepid diner (and healthcare IT consultant by day) recently set a new Guinness World Record for eating at the most Michelin-starred establishments in one day, Food & Wine reported this week. On October 26, he hit up 18 different spots, enjoying a quick meal at all of them. In total, he spent 11 hours and $494 on his quest (not including tax or the 30 percent...
Food & Wine
Long Island Iced Tea
Despite its name, the Long Island Iced Tea doesn’t actually have any tea in it. Rather, the notoriously high-ABV cocktail is named after its likeness to the non-alcoholic lunch-time sipper (iced tea, that is). Perhaps one of the strongest cocktails on a bar menu, the Long Island Iced Tea contains a whopping four spirits and one liqueur. The boozy drink gets topped with a splash of brown cola, darkening the cocktail enough to resemble amber-and-brown-hued iced tea.
Punch
Hack the Classics for the Holidays
How to add a little festive spirit to your Daiquiri, Tom Collins, Manhattan and more. This time of year, there is certainly no shortage of holiday cocktails, from eggnog to glögg and Hot Toddies to Tom and Jerrys. But there’s also a canon of tried-and-true, year-round classics that can easily shape-shift into holiday pinch hitters. Here, a few tips and recipes for adjusting the flavors of classic cocktails into cozier, festive drinks.
Eating at a Michelin-Starred Restaurant Is More Expensive Than Ever Before
A meal at a Michelin three-star restaurant has always included a premium price tag, but heading into 2023, these temples of gastronomy are commanding prices never seen before. All across the country, restaurants have had to raise costs thanks to various factors: the tight labor market, the war in Ukraine, a slowed-down global supply chain. It’s especially acute at the country’s very best fine dining establishments because of how labor intensive these restaurants tend to be. You need plenty of hands to hold all those tweezers, after all. In New York, for example, Thomas Keller’s Per Se is raising its base...
