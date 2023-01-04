Read full article on original website
Single-vehicle crash on I-635 seriously injures woman
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash on southbound I-635 left a 34-year-old woman with suspected serious injuries Friday evening. Kansas Highway Patrol reports said a 2011 Honda CR-V was driving in Wyandotte County on southbound I-635 nearly three miles north of I-35 when the driver lost control and left the roadway to the right.
KCMO woman, 13-year-old boy airlifted to hospitals following crash in Bates County
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy from Kansas City, Missouri, were airlifted to local hospitals after a van struck a tree in Bates County. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that a single-vehicle crash occurred at 4:09 p.m. Friday when the 35-year-old woman lost control of a 2007 Chrysler Van. According to the report, the woman lost control of the vehicle as she crested a hill on Northeast 9004 at Northeast 7003.
KCMO woman seriously injured in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 52-year-old woman was left with serious injuries after the vehicle she was a passenger in Friday was struck on U.S. Highway 50 at Route F. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the Kansas City, Missouri, woman was injured when a 2015 Ram driven by a 36-year-old man from Pleasant Hill, Missouri, struck the passenger side of the Chevrolet.
Lansing man receives sentence for DUI manslaughter death
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old Lansing, Kansas, man was sentenced to 52 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence stemming from an incident that occurred June 19, 2022. Eric Lee Karpierz was driving in a Jeep Renegade while following two motorcycles shortly after 11 p.m....
62-year-old inmate dies at Lansing Correctional Facility
LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - A 62-year-old inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died Friday night, the state announced in a release Saturday morning. 62-year-old Gary Raburn died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the facility. A cause of death is pending further investigation as well as results of an independent autopsy.
New Lenexa restaurant facing hurdles after numerous acts of vandalism
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) – A new location of the Lawrence-founded Jefferson’s just opened at 87th and Lackman. Nick Price and Beau Domoney opened the spot as a franchise after running the North Kansas City location for a year. Opening a restaurant always comes with hiccups, usually with contractors and vendors. Flexibility is essential. They get that, but what they’ve been dealing with the past three weeks is different.
KCMO police investigating life-threatening shooting near East 97th Terrace
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in critical condition. The incident occurred Friday afternoon shortly before 3 p.m. near a home on East 97th Terrace just north of East 98th Terrace on the southeast side of Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City police engage in standoff after man is cut with knife
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police were engaged in a standoff at an apartment in the area of E. 34th Street and Colorado Avenue after one man cut another with a knife. According to the police, officers went to an apartment in the 3300 block of Colorado...
Independence Police attempting to locate homicide suspect in December shooting
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant and is attempting to locate 18-year-old Vyshon D. Wilson, who is considered armed and dangerous, in connection with the death of 22-year-old Robert G. Butler, Jr. Wilson’s arrest warrant is for second-degree murder and armed criminal action....
Roman Yslas’ loved ones still searching for justice more than a year after homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A grieving mother is hopeful this year will be the year her fiancé's killer is arrested and charged. Someone shot Roman Yslas in Dec. of 2021. The homicide remains unsolved. After the deadly shooting, Shell Campbell tried to help their eight children understand that...
Issac Fisher sentenced to consecutive life sentences without parole for triple homicide, wounding of 4-year-old
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Thursday, Issac Fisher received consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2018 shooting spree that killed three people and injured a 4-year-old child. A jury convicted Fisher of 17 counts in October of 2022, including two counts of...
Staffing issues force Olathe School District into “rolling blackouts” on bus routes starting Thursday
OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - Olathe Public Schools bus riders will start adjusting their schedules Thursday morning due to “rolling blackouts on students’ routes. The district is implementing rolling transportation blackouts because of an uptick in driver absences due to illness and staffing issues. They said it’s comparable to what power companies do during peak energy use.
Your House Your Home: Dealing with wintertime allergies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The cold weather may bring a break to outdoor allergies, but do you still have sniffles that won’t go away?. KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink has ways to combat winter allergies in today’s Your House Your Home segment. Your House Your Home is sponsored...
Kansans called to challenge maps that report internet access
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been called to challenge a federal map that outlines broadband needs as it may not be accurate and that could affect funding allocated to the state. At the Thursday, Jan. 5, Shawnee County Board of Commissioners meeting, officials said the Federal Communications Commission recently...
Advent Health Shawnee Mission tower gets $30 million overhaul
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Advent Health Shawnee Mission is getting ready to cut the ribbon on a $30 million dollar renovation that’s been decades in the making. The original hospital tower was built in 1972 and hasn’t been remodeled since. The renovation encompasses all patient rooms, corridors,...
Kansas City Zoo announces birth of critically-endangered rhinoceros calf
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo says only about 740 eastern black rhinos are left in the wild, and just 53 in the in facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums. But the zoo made an announcement that one more will be added to the population of the critically-endangered subspecies.
Cornerstones of Care
Our mission is the core of what we do. It honors our history, reflects our day-to-day and focuses on the future. It leads us in designing and delivering programs that improve the lives of more than 15,000 children and families each year in Kansas, Missouri and beyond. Our Mission. Partnering...
If you have 2023 travel plans, you might want to get a head start
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Every year brings new places and opportunities to explore. JoAnne Weeks, Vacation Division Director for Acendas Travel, says 2023 is expected to be another record-breaking year. “I would say plan for your trips six months out. We still have people that have not made their...
Area real estate market remains tight despite buyers’ incentives in other regions
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A report from nationwide realty company Redfin released Thursday said a record number of sellers now are offering concessions. It might suggest that a buyer’s market is on the horizon, but local realtors said no such thing. Concessions like offering to pay closing costs...
All-American Rejects, Plain White T’s to headline rock festival coming to The Legends
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Legends Field will host two music festivals in consecutive months. “Phase” Fest will take place Friday, June 16 in Kansas City, Kansas, and will feature: The All-American Rejects, Story of the Year, Plain White T’s and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus. The music festival...
