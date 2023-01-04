Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NRVNews
Corvin, Timothy Lee
Timothy (Tim) Lee Corvin, age 64, peacefully departed his earthly life at home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Preceding in death is father Luther Neal Corvin, mother Florence Aileen Corvin, and brothers, Lester and Marlon Corvin. He is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Patricia Corvin; daughter, Jennifer...
NRVNews
Whitt, Helen Baugh
Helen Baugh Whitt, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, while being cared for by the staff at Highland Ridge Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. Helen was a very well accomplished and successful woman. She was the very first person to be inducted...
NRVNews
Keith, Larry Wayne
‘Uncle Larry’ Wayne Keith, 71, of Shawsville passed away on January 3, 2023. He was born on October 1, 1951 to his late parents, Lawrence W. Keith and Hazel Keith. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine MacMakin; brother, Charles Keith; several nieces, nephews, and other family members.
NRVNews
Turpin, Wendell William
Wendell William Turpin, 79, of Radford, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the VA Hospital in Salem. He was a member of Cornersview Pentecostal Holiness Church and a U. S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret S. Turpin;...
NRVNews
Quesenberry, Gary Douglas
Gary Douglas Quesenberry, 68, of Radford, left his earthly body and went home to live with his eternal father on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. He was retired from New River Industries. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Friel and Ibra...
NRVNews
Ratcliffe, Sr., John Bordene
John “Johnny” Bordene Ratcliffe, Sr., 77, of Pearisburg, VA, took his last breath on this earth and his first breath in heaven on January 5, 2023. Johnny was born on May 28, 1945, in Pearisburg and was a son of the late Lacy Len Ratcliffe, Sr., and Mona Hazel Davis Ratcliffe.
NRVNews
Akers, Joseph Cleveland
Joseph Cleveland Akers, 77, of Christiansburg, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army having served during the Vietnam War and spent over 20 years in the Reserves. He was owner and operator of A&S Home Repair. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Beulah Akers; brother, Oscar Akers; and sister, Eula Brammer.
NRVNews
Davis, Dawn Quesenberry
Dawn Quesenberry Davis, age 57, of Blacksburg died, Monday, January 2, 2023, at University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born in Radford, Virginia on February 28, 1965. She was preceded in death by her father Orie Quesenberry. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Davis; mother, Alma Quesenberry; sons, Chris, Jason, and Anthony; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra (Marlene) and Gary, Linda and Jeff, Tracy and Art, Martha, Emily and Ken, Marcie and Larry, Karen and Tim, Dicy and Jonathan; brother, Orie Quesenberry, Jr. and wife Debbie; grandson, Jackson Davis and numerous other family members.
NRVNews
Wardell, Gary David
Gary David Wardell, 74, of Christiansburg passed away on December 27, 2022. He was born on September 7, 1948 to the late Joseph Wardell and Alice Wardell. Along with his parents he is also preceded in death by his sister, Karen Wardell. He is survived by his daughters, Susan Isla...
NRVNews
Buckner, Gary Jack
Gary Jack Buckner, 69, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, Cleven Jack Buckner; and a special brother-in-law, Gary “Billy” Roop. Survivors include his mother, Edna Buckner; brothers and sister-in-law, Audie and Sandy Buckner, and Larry Buckner and...
NRVNews
ABWA January Luncheon Meeting
Join us for our January monthly lunch meeting. Guest Speaker, Sharon Scott, the President & CEO of Fully Engaged, a small consulting firm catering to small and medium-sized businesses, will share goal setting tips on the topic of: Building the Life You Want for 2023 and Beyond. American Business Women’s...
