As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Here's what Damar Hamlin's doctors said about the Bills player's health and recovery
Doctors who treated Bills safety Damar Hamlin addressed the question of commotio cordis, the emergency response on field and topics on his health.
Singers Ciara And Luke Bryan Make Generous Donations To Damar Hamlin’s Charity
Many NFL teams, players, and coaches donated to Damar Hamlin's charity as a way to show support for the Buffalo Bills player who suffered a life-threatening injury on the field. Some people have used their artistic talents to send love to Damar and others have donated to his charity. In...
Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe passes $8 million mark as ‘remarkable’ recovery continues
The donations keep pouring in for Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills safety's GoFundMe surpassed $8 million in donations on Friday, just five days after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The fundraiser, which was launched through Hamlin’s Chasing M’s foundation, had an...
NFL says Bills-Bengals game will not be completed as doctors outline and supporters cheer Damar Hamlin's improvement
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake in a Cincinnati hospital, appears neurologically intact and is moving his hands and feet, doctors said Thursday, news that has drawn relief and joy from supporters nationwide days after the 24-year-old's in-game cardiac arrest.
More good news for Damar Hamlin: NFL player’s breathing tube removed
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Steelers players deliver toys, books, and supplies to daycare Damar Hamlin supports
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Since Monday night, when Bills' safety and McKees Rocks native Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the Bills-Bengals game, the football world has rallied together to support and pray. Since then, Hamlin's GoFundMe charity which helps his mother's daycare center "Kelly & Nina's Daycare Center" has raised...
John Harbaugh Has Telling Comment About Lamar Jackson's Playoff Status
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh continues to be non-committal about the injury status of Lamar Jackson. Jackson has been out since suffering a PCL sprain in Week 14. He's been unavailable for each practice this week, making it extremely unlikely that he suits up for this weekend's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL medical team calls for all hands on deck after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field
'I don't like how he went down,' one unidentified man said on the recordings. Damar Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest on Monday.
Bills seeding scenarios: with Kansas City win, Buffalo eliminated from No. 1 seed contention
The Buffalo Bills still have a chance the secure the AFC's No. 1 seed -- and it depends largely on what the Kansas City Chiefs do.
Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress
The Bills heard good news on Wednesday from the father of safety Damar Hamlin. Mario Hamlin spoke with the entire Bills team on a Zoom call on Wednesday and told them that Damar is making progress, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That good news follows the statement from the...
Buffalo Bills sportscaster John Murphy suffers stroke in another devastating blow to NFL team
BUFFALO BILLS commentator John Murphy suffered a stroke last weekend, the team announced. Murphy, 67, is recovering at home with his family after the health scare. He has been the voice of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network for 20 years. The Bills released a statement on Friday confirming the news...
What the NFL is doing as the season ends to show support for Damar Hamlin
There is increased optimism surrounding the health of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. The latest update is that the breathing tube has been removed from his throat, and he also spoke with...
NFL makes major Bills-Bengals decision
The NFL will not resume the infamous game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The Associated Press broke the news on Thursday. The NFL is “still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling,”...
Damar Hamlin update: The Bills' DB reportedly Facetimed his teammates after finally being able to speak again
Just four days ago we all watched in horror as Damar Hamlin collapsed on a football field and needed to be resuscitated before being transported off the field and to a hospital. He suffered from cardiac arrest. Hamlin had to be on a ventilator during his time at the hospital...
Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital
The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Bengals, Ravens prepare to play amid difficult circumstances
CINCINNATI (AP) — After an upsetting week for the Bengals and teams around the NFL, Cincinnati and the Baltimore Ravens must figure out how to compartmentalize their emotions enough to play a game that still matters in the AFC playoff picture. The Bengals were hosting Buffalo on Monday night...
Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety
Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
'Hamlin Strong' | Patrick Mahomes honors Bills safety before Chiefs-Raiders game
LAS VEGAS — Before the Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders game, East Texas native quarterback Patrick Mahomes honored Bills safety Damar Hamlin with his pregame outfit. In photos tweeted out by the NFL, Mahomes wore a red hoodie with Hamlin on the back and the message "Hamlin Strong." Hamlin's...
NFL announces Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed
The league said clubs on Friday, in a special league meeting, would consider a resolution recommended by the commissioner and approved today by the Competition Committee.
