WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police said two 17-year-old boys were arrested after a police chase and crash Saturday morning, Jan. 7. Officials said a West Allis officer was in the area of 70th and Rogers around 1 a.m. and saw an Acura speeding, estimated to be around 60 mph. The officer tried to pull the car over, but the driver fled while running a stop sign.

WEST ALLIS, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO