Read full article on original website
Related
Three police pursuits overnight, several teens arrested: Milwaukee Police
The Milwaukee Police Department was involved in three vehicle pursuits overnight, resulting in several arrests.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police chase, crash; 2 teens arrested
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police said two 17-year-old boys were arrested after a police chase and crash Saturday morning, Jan. 7. Officials said a West Allis officer was in the area of 70th and Rogers around 1 a.m. and saw an Acura speeding, estimated to be around 60 mph. The officer tried to pull the car over, but the driver fled while running a stop sign.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman Park police chase, crash; 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old man was taken into custody Friday night, Jan. 6 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood. Police said they began a pursuit of a stolen vehicle driving recklessly near Sherman and Locust around 8:30 p.m. Authorities said the pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Home Depot theft, man sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole merchandise from Home Depot and a vehicle in the parking lot near Thunder Ridge and Premier on Friday, Jan. 6. Police said the man stole tools from inside Home Depot around 3 p.m. The thief then...
WBAY Green Bay
Couple suspected in business burglaries in Manitowoc, other counties
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Javier and Haley Romero, who are suspected of “numerous” car wash burglaries in our viewing area. The sheriff’s office says the burglaries happened in Manitowoc and neighboring counties. The Romeros may be...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
12th and Wright shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 61-year-old man was shot and wounded near 12th and Wright on the city's north side Friday evening, Jan. 6. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Illegal dumping, Milwaukee offers $1K reward for tips
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews recently worked to clean up illegal dumping on the city's north side, but a city alderman is encouraging others to step up. Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the city's 15th District, said crews have "quickly" responded to address the mess near 25th...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, officers shot at on north side
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the people who allegedly shot at officers during a high-speed chase early Friday morning, Jan. 6. The chase started in Sherman Park around 2:45 a.m. but ended miles away on the city's northwest side. Police spotted the car and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting on Milwaukee's south side, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 42-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 16th and Greenfield on Saturday morning, Jan. 7. Police said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal wound. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire in Milwaukee's Midtown neighborhood, 4 homes involved
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a garage fire spread to four homes in the city's Midtown neighborhood Saturday, Jan. 7. It happened near 26th and Vliet. No one was hurt, according to officials, but one of the homes is now uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, was drunk, on meth: complaint
MILWAUKEE - Juan Felix-Avendano, 21, of Milwaukee, was drunk and high on meth when he slammed into a vehicle carrying a Menomonee Falls family to church on New Year's Day, according to prosecutors. Felix-Avendano is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle among other charges for the crash...
Driver high on meth in deadly 98th and Good Hope crash, police say
A 21-year-old man is facing charges after prosecutors say he was drunk and high on meth when he crashed into another vehicle in Menomonee Falls, killing one person and injuring two others.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit; 3 in custody, guns, narcotics recovered
MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 4 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee. The pursuit began in the area of 15th and Center and ended near 39th and Park Hill Avenue. The driver, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and two passengers, were taken into custody. Two firearms...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Andy J. Gerow, 36, Sheboygan, bail jumping and misdemeanor operating while revoked on 4/6/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, $150 fine plus costs per count, total $1196.00 to be paid by 2-07-23 or 24 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Misdemeanor.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bank robbery, Milwaukee's east side; robber sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a person robbed the US Bank near Farwell and North Avenue on Friday, Jan. 6. Officials said that around 12 p.m. Friday, the robber entered the bank, demanded, and obtained money. A security guard confronted the robber, and a struggle ensued. The robber then ran away on foot.
CBS 58
Bond set at $300K for Milwaukee man charged in Christmas Eve homicide
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged in connection to the Christmas Eve homicide of Sildian Torres appeared in court Friday, Jan. 6. Omarion Danielson is charged with first degree reckless homicide and two counts first degree recklessly endangering safety. A criminal complaint says 18-year-old Danielson fired shots at...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman accused of swatting a Bellevue residence, 15+ ‘unfounded’ 9-1-1 calls
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she allegedly called 9-1-1 on a Bellevue residence over multiple months. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on January 4 around 3:30 p.m., 33-year-old Holly Arcand was taken into custody for three counts of Swatting, five counts of Misuses of 9-1-1 and 17 counts of Obstructing.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced; 5 years prison, 2017 fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - Jorian Bruce was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 5 to five years in prison and another six years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting that killed a man near 51st and Chamber in Milwaukee in November 2017. According to police, a 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old man,...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Co. deputy terminated, accused of misconduct while participating in eviction
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says a deputy has been terminated after being charged with attempted misconduct in public office. MCSO says former deputy sheriff Christopher Boyd is accused of misconduct while participating in an eviction. Following an investigation with the Office of the District...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
44th and Center shooting; woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 4 near 44th and Center. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
Comments / 0