As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd speak for first time since Monday's game
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals players Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are speaking for the first time since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. In the latest update, University of Cincinnati doctors shared that Hamlin is slowly waking up and communicating, even asking via a...
WLWT 5
How sports betting and ticket refunds will work after Bengals-Bills game
CINCINNATI — Thursday's positive news about Damar Hamlin's condition is what everyone wanted to hear. Many are now still wondering about the money tied up in tickets and bets. "I placed a bet a day and a half before," bettor Mark Fallon said. Ohioans testing their luck on one...
WLWT 5
What will NFL do about the suspended Bengals-Bills game? No word on decision
As the Cincinnati Bengals returned to practice Wednesday, the team continues to try to navigate an understandably difficult day as they try to continue on with the job at hand. Coach Zac Taylor and the captains reiterated that their focus also remains on supporting Damar Hamlin, his family and each...
WLWT 5
NFL: Bengals-Bills game officially canceled, playoff scenarios to be determined
CINCINNATI — The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not playing the...
WLWT 5
'It's been very encouraging': Bills' McDermott, Allen speak for first time on Hamlin's injury, progress
The Buffalo Bills held a news conference for the first time Thursday afternoon since Damar Hamlin was injured in Monday's game against the Bengals. University of Cincinnati doctors provided an update Thursday, saying Hamlin started to wake up Wednesday night, communicating with them via writing as he remains on a ventilator.
Unpacking Tennessee Titans' season-ending gut punch vs. Jacksonville Jaguars | Estes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four observations from the Tennessee Titans’ season-ending 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field. A game – and a season – gets away late It just wasn’t enough. ...
WLWT 5
Docs: Damar Hamlin awake and communicating, even asked, 'Who won the game?'
CINCINNATI — Damar Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement" over the last 24 hours, according to the physicians who have been treating him at the hospital. University of Cincinnati doctors provided an update Thursday, saying Hamlin started to wake up Wednesday night, communicating with them via writing as he remains on a ventilator.
WLWT 5
Buffalo Bills praise trainer Denny Kellington for helping save Damar Hamlin's life on the field
An assistant trainer on the Buffalo Bills athletic training staff is getting praise for his quick action on the field when safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday night's game. Assistant trainer Denny Kellington was the first to deliver CPR to Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on...
WLWT 5
AP sources: NFL won't resume Bills-Bengals game suspended Monday night
CINCINNATI — The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. Both people spoke to the AP on condition...
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs played in season finale with a heavy heart
NFL-leading rusher Josh Jacobs played against the Kansas City Chiefs days after his father, Marty, underwent emergency heart surgery.
WLWT 5
'What a great city': Bills GM talks about time in Cincinnati at hospital with Damar Hamlin
The Buffalo Bills coach and general manager talked Friday after hearing from safety Damar Hamlin for the first time since his injury. General manager Brandon Beane spoke on Friday, describing the past few days spent in the hospital with Hamlin and his family. "I was in awe of their strength,"...
WLWT 5
Jeff Ruby delivers meal to Damar Hamlin's family at the hospital
CINCINNATI — Damar Hamlin's family is getting some extra support at UC Medical Center. Jeff Ruby catered a meal from his steakhouse to the hospital for Hamlin's family as the Buffalo Bills safety remains hospitalized. Ruby tweeted to his followers earlier this week, asking to get in touch with...
WLWT 5
Damar Hamlin is 'awake' and showing 'remarkable improvement' following collapse on field
CINCINNATI — Damar Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement" over the last 24 hours, according to the Buffalo Bills. The Bills tweeted Thursday morning that Hamlin is still "critically ill," but says his physicians are reporting he appears to be neurologically intact and his lungs are continuing to heal. This...
WLWT 5
GALLERY: Meet the on-field UC Health staff who saved Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make what doctors have called "remarkable" progress after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night's prime time NFL game at Paycor Stadium. On-field physicians and training staff have been praised by players, coaches and fans for their quick response that saved...
Jaguars 20, Titans 16: Jacksonville wins AFC South title
It was far from smooth sailing for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night. After falling into a 10-0 hole early against the Tennessee Titans, the Jaguars struggled to find a rhythm on offense and looked dead in the water in the fourth quarter. Jacksonville never led Saturday until the final minutes when a massive strip sack by Rayshawn Jenkins was scooped up by Josh Allen for a go-ahead touchdown.
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati stepping up this week for Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — This has been a long couple of days for everyone across Greater Cincinnati, but this moment has brought out the best in the city. As we head into Sunday with positive news, people are paying it forward and reaching out to each other. "I've always been proud...
