ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Docs: Damar Hamlin awake and communicating, even asked, 'Who won the game?'

CINCINNATI — Damar Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement" over the last 24 hours, according to the physicians who have been treating him at the hospital. University of Cincinnati doctors provided an update Thursday, saying Hamlin started to wake up Wednesday night, communicating with them via writing as he remains on a ventilator.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

AP sources: NFL won't resume Bills-Bengals game suspended Monday night

CINCINNATI — The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. Both people spoke to the AP on condition...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Jeff Ruby delivers meal to Damar Hamlin's family at the hospital

CINCINNATI — Damar Hamlin's family is getting some extra support at UC Medical Center. Jeff Ruby catered a meal from his steakhouse to the hospital for Hamlin's family as the Buffalo Bills safety remains hospitalized. Ruby tweeted to his followers earlier this week, asking to get in touch with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

GALLERY: Meet the on-field UC Health staff who saved Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make what doctors have called "remarkable" progress after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night's prime time NFL game at Paycor Stadium. On-field physicians and training staff have been praised by players, coaches and fans for their quick response that saved...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars 20, Titans 16: Jacksonville wins AFC South title

It was far from smooth sailing for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night. After falling into a 10-0 hole early against the Tennessee Titans, the Jaguars struggled to find a rhythm on offense and looked dead in the water in the fourth quarter. Jacksonville never led Saturday until the final minutes when a massive strip sack by Rayshawn Jenkins was scooped up by Josh Allen for a go-ahead touchdown.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WLWT 5

Greater Cincinnati stepping up this week for Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI — This has been a long couple of days for everyone across Greater Cincinnati, but this moment has brought out the best in the city. As we head into Sunday with positive news, people are paying it forward and reaching out to each other. "I've always been proud...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy