Michigan Wolverines (8-5, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (11-3, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050; other radio affiliates ).

⋅ BOX SCORE

Game notes from The Associated Press: Hunter Dickinson scored 32 points in Michigan’s 81-46 victory over Maryland, pushing U-M record at home to 5-2. Michigan averages 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game. ... The Nittany Lions are 2-1 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is the top team in the Big Ten shooting 38.8% from downtown. Michael Henn leads the Nittany Lions shooting 50.0% from 3-point range. Jalen Pickett is averaging 16.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

MICHIGAN VS. PENN STATE: Scouting report, prediction

PLAYERS ONLY: How Michigan cleared the air with players-only meeting after CMU loss

Live updates

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball defeats Penn State, 79-69: Game thread replay