ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan basketball defeats Penn State, 79-69: Game thread replay

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UFjKA_0k3WC4yu00

Michigan Wolverines (8-5, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (11-3, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050; other radio affiliates ).

BOX SCORE

Game notes from The Associated Press: Hunter Dickinson scored 32 points in Michigan’s 81-46 victory over Maryland, pushing U-M record at home to 5-2. Michigan averages 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game. ... The Nittany Lions are 2-1 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is the top team in the Big Ten shooting 38.8% from downtown. Michael Henn leads the Nittany Lions shooting 50.0% from 3-point range. Jalen Pickett is averaging 16.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

MICHIGAN VS. PENN STATE: Scouting report, prediction

PLAYERS ONLY: How Michigan cleared the air with players-only meeting after CMU loss

Live updates

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball defeats Penn State, 79-69: Game thread replay

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Carvana, Michigan reach deal that leaves used car megastore without license in state

Used-car megastore Carvana said Wednesday it is back to "business as usual" in Michigan, but state officials say not quite because the company's Novi location is no longer a licensed dealership. But Michigan car buyers can make a purchase with Carvana online and get a car. Carvana and the state reached a settlement as part of an ongoing dispute over the state's assertion that Carvana committed violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which Carvana admitted to doing. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Ultimate Fishing Show coming to metro Detroit

One of the largest fishing shows is docking in Michigan. The Ultimate Fishing Show-Detroit is coming to Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi starting Thursday for a fishing extravaganza. It's where folks can learn everything from how to clean a fish (and maybe even take some home on ice if you're lucky), see how much Grandpa's old tackle is worth and even hear of a few secrets to landing a trophy haul. ...
NOVI, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan low-income students hit hardest academically during pandemic, report shows

In some corners of the state, Michigan students have lost as much as a year's worth of learning. Students in Lansing and Saginaw lost the equivalent of a year's worth of math and reading lessons, while students in Birmingham lost about a fifth of a school year, new data shows, according to a report from The Education Trust - Midwest, a Michigan-based education nonprofit. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

65th annual Detroit Boat Show is coming this weekend to Huntington Place

Michigan's original boat show is getting ready to sail in. For more than 60 years, the Detroit Boat Show has provided boat owners with weeks of shopping for new accessories, marinas, docks, and, of course, new and used boats. Starting Saturday, Huntington Place will be a full-on boat club with free classes, career days, shopping, live music, and even an area for the kiddos. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Youth Choir gets another golden buzzer on 'America's Got Talent: All-Stars'

The second time really could be the charm for Detroit Youth Choir, which advanced to the finals of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” with an electric performance Monday night. The youth choral group from the Motor City wowed viewers in 2019 on season 14 of "America's Got Talent," finishing in second place. Now it is among the 60 acts — all former winners or viewer favorites — that are competing on the eight-episode spinoff of the NBC reality...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Ilitches, Ross seek nearly $800M in incentives for downtown Detroit projects

The Ilitch family organization and mega-developer Stephen Ross will seek nearly $800 million in incentives — a combination of the state's "transformational brownfield" program, a tax abatement and a new funding source from the Downtown Development Authority to support affordable housing — for their proposed collaboration to build or redevelop 10 buildings in and around downtown Detroit. The incentives include: ...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

COVID-19 still a worry at nursing homes

Good morning. It is Wednesday, and yes, COVID-19 is still with us. Nursing homes and long-term care facilities house the frail and elderly — the population most susceptible to illness and death from COVID-19. Booster shots are encouraged, but less than half of residents and less than a quarter of staff at...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Customers line up at Avalon Bakery's flagship store on bittersweet day

Sunday was a bittersweet day for Jackie Victor as she helped her employees make coffee drinks and serve loafs of bread and sweet treats to a seemingly unending line of customers at Avalon International Bakery in Midtown Detroit. "This is a really hard, really almost a tortured decision, to be honest," said Victor, as she prepared herself for the permanent closure of the flagship store that she opened in 1997 on Willis Street, long before Midtown became...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Lawyer charged with 'staggering' theft from trust of late Carhartt leader

Less than two weeks after the death of beloved metro Detroit businesswoman and philanthropist Gretchen Carhartt Valade, a Grosse Pointe Farms lawyer who oversaw her trust is facing numerous charges that he stole millions of dollars from it. David Sutherland, 57, is charged with two counts each of embezzlement of $100,000, one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of $100,000 or more and one count of conducting criminal enterprises. While specific amounts were not provided in...
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Ex-fire chief sues Flint: I was fired for refusing to lie

Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the city of Flint and its mayor, alleging he was wrongfully fired for refusing to lie and cover up the details about how two children died in a house fire last year. At issue are the actions of two firefighters who initially swept the house during a May fire and declared an all clear — meaning they found no one inside. But six minutes...
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Lawsuit: Stolen Van Gogh painting on display at Detroit Institute of Arts

As the Detroit Institute of Arts’ wildly successful “Van Gogh in America” exhibition approaches its closing date of Jan. 22, a lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges that a stolen painting is on display in the museum as part of the show. The lawsuit filed in Detroit federal court claims Brazilian art collector Gustavo Soter purchased “Une Liseuse De Romans” — also known as “The Novel Reader” — for $3.7 million in 2017, and Soter estimates that its value...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy