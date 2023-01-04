ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Veteran safety to return to Florida State in 2023

By Dustin Lewis
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qnc8y_0k3WBi2o00

The Seminoles safety depth gets a much-needed boost.

Florida State was left with a predicament in the defensive backfield after star safety Jammie Robinson elected to pursue a professional career.

READ MORE: Florida State loses star running back to NCAA Transfer Portal

The Seminoles eased up some of the depth concerns in the back end on Wednesday morning when it was announced that veteran Akeem Dent Sr. would be returning to Tallahassee in 2023. The news came via a deal that was secured between Dent Sr. and The Battle's End Collective.

The Florida native originally signed with the Seminoles in 2019 under former head coach Willie Taggart. At the time, Dent Sr. was regarded as a five-star prospect and one of the top recruits in the country. He stuck with Florida State when the transition was made to Mike Norvell and has developed into a useful piece on the defense over the last two years.

Dent played in all 13 games, with 12 starts, in 2022 but he got banged up late in the year. That limited his impact against Florida and forced him to the sidelines prior to the conclusion of the bowl win against Oklahoma. On the season, he recorded a career-high 53 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, and four pass breakups. Last year, he totaled 44 tackles, five pass deflections, and an interception in ten appearances.

The 6-foot-1, 199-pound defensive back will be looked upon to set the tone in the room alongside promising redshirt freshman Shyheim Brown. At this point, it's likely, if not probable, that the two start alongside one another next year.

The Seminoles are also bringing in four-star Conrad Hussey this summer and could make a move in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Florida State displayed an interest in former Syracuse safety Ja'Had Carter but he committed to Ohio State earlier this week.

During his four-year college career, Dent has appeared in 43 games, with 30 starts, totaling 145 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 17 pass deflections, and an interception.

READ MORE: Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
famunews.com

FAMU Announces Pastor Quincy Griffin as 2023 MLK Convocation Speaker

Florida A&M University alumnus and Tallahassee pastor Quincy D. Griffin, Sr. has been announced as the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation speaker. The event will be held at 10:10 a.m. Friday, January 13 in the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. “Pastor Quincy Griffin is a gifted...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Marching “100” Heads For LA To Perform At Tournament Hosted by Basketball Hall of Fame, LeBron James and Nike

Florida A&M University’s Marching “100” Band will be in Los Angeles this weekend to perform at the Second Annual Chosen-1’s Invitational. The four-game high school tournament is being held in partnership with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Nike and four-time NBA champion LeBron James on Saturday, January 7 at the University of South California’s (USC) Galen Center. The Marching “100” will perform at halftime of three games.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
denisesanger.com

Top Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida What you Need To Know

The Secret’s Out: Exploring the Hidden Gems at the Best Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida. Tallahassee may not be the first city you think of when planning a beach vacation, but this vibrant Floridian capital is actually quite close to some of the best beaches on the Florida Gulf Coast of Mexico. It is actually home to friendly beaches and towns.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for January 5, 2023

James Burns, 53, Altha, Florida: Sexual battery- victim less than 12-years-old, lewd and lascivious molestation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ronald Witzman, 49, Sneads, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Sneads Police Department. Lance Sellers, 30, Marianna, Florida: Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle: Sneads Police Department.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
NoleGameday

NoleGameday

Tallahassee, FL
2K+
Followers
989
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Florida State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/fsu

Comments / 0

Community Policy