Athens, GA

UGA football fans buzzing about no tailgating at Sofi Stadium

By Will Cheney, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 3 days ago

Even the governor of Georgia has expressed displeasure over SoFi Stadium's no-tailgating policy.

For Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game between Georgia and TCU, that part will be noticeably absent. According to the frequently asked questions section on the CFP website, tailgating will not be permitted in any of the SoFi Stadium parking lots. The lots will, however, open at 10 a.m. local time and close two hours after the game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. eastern.

Reaction

It didn't take long for the college football landscape to react to the regulation. Chris Milton, father of Georgia tailback Kendall Milton, pointed out the website's language on Twitter.

He wasn't the only one, either. Several took to social media to voice their displeasure with the decision.

Atlanta Braves' mascot Blooper even reached out to reason with LA Rams' mascot, Rampage.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: UGA football fans buzzing about no tailgating at Sofi Stadium

Athens Banner-Herald

