247Sports

Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard

Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
US105

URGENT! Two $1 Million Texas Quick Picks Will Soon Be Worthless

That is the deadline. More specifically, 5 pm on January 25, 2023, is the deadline. Somewhere in Texas, there are two Quick Pick lottery tickets that are each worth $1 million. However, that money becomes null and void unless properly claimed by the cut-off time just mentioned. These two tickets...
Mix 97.9 FM

Who is Buying the Most Mega Millions Tickets in Texas?

So that Mega Millions jackpot is pretty big on Friday. How much money do Texans spend on it? Here are the top ten places where people are going for tickets. Sadly, the most recent findings I can see are for 2021. Since 2022, literally just ended, I imagine a more updated list will be coming at some point this year. You can check out a full breakdown for every lottery game in Texas if you're interested.
Lake Charles American Press

Strong storms with heavy rainfall possible tonight

A few strong storms with heavy rainfall will be possible tonight. The National Weather Service Lake Charles office said a few showers and thunderstorms will develop later this afternoon across southeast Texas, increasing in coverage and spreading east during the evening and overnight. The latest outlooks suggest a marginal risk...
106.3 The Buzz

Texas Woman Fined for Barely Going Over the Speed Limit

Come on Texas, was it really worth all this hassle?. Earlier this week, I saw this TikTok about Texas speed limits. Now, I personally don't follow the rules that this girl follows. However, I do technically speed on the road. For instance, you say 55, I'm going 60. I believe we all thought their was some unwritten rule that if you're within that grace period of five miles, you're good. I've stated many time before, the person going 45 on 55 mph road is doing more harm than the person going 60 on that same road.
KTRE

Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas ranchers are paying more for hay right now, and that added cost for them means higher prices for you. George Woods, Manager of Lufkin Farm Supply said the said the cause of the current hay shortage is a mix between the summer drought Texas experienced, and rising fertilizer and diesel prices.
kgns.tv

Another warm day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happy Friday some areas may experiences some patchy fog in your early commute . This morning were looking at cloudy skies in the low 60s with slightly humid conditions. Areas along the Texas coast and in the deep south also have fog this morning and there’s a...
KVUE

Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
98.7 The Bomb

Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas

Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

