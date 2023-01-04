Read full article on original website
Texas high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/6/22
Get the latest Texas boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
Chris Beard out as head coach of Texas after felony domestic violence charge
Less than a month ago, Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard had a dream job at his alma mater, a $35 million contract, a glittering new arena to sell to recruits and a roster capable of contending for the national title. Now, he has thrown all of that away.
247Sports
Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard
Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
These eateries were ranked the best BBQ spots in Texas: report
Eating in the state of Texas is just as important as high school football, except it's year-round and you can do it seven days a week compared to Friday nights and the occasional weekend playoff game.
Was this your ticket? $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold outside of Austin
Well, the TCU Horned Frogs are off to the National Championship against the Bulldogs of Georgia, but they aren't the only ones winning going into 2023.
URGENT! Two $1 Million Texas Quick Picks Will Soon Be Worthless
That is the deadline. More specifically, 5 pm on January 25, 2023, is the deadline. Somewhere in Texas, there are two Quick Pick lottery tickets that are each worth $1 million. However, that money becomes null and void unless properly claimed by the cut-off time just mentioned. These two tickets...
Did you win? $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold somewhere in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you imagine winning the lottery, what’s the first fun thing you’re doing besides trying to pay off some debt and maybe helping your family out? Well, someone in Texas could do some good after a Powerball lottery win. The Texas Lottery reports a...
If You’re Sleepy, Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
Let's say you're on a road trip of epic proportions. You have big plans to explore and experience all you can in the Lone Star State. What happens along the way if you get tired one night and feel the need to catch a few winks? Do you pull over and take a nap?
Did you win? 2 $40,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold somewhere in Texas
Well, it seems the country will have their wallets at the ready to play for the near $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Friday as no one in the country won the $785 million jackpot Tuesday, but that didn't stop some lower-level prizes from being won.
Who is Buying the Most Mega Millions Tickets in Texas?
So that Mega Millions jackpot is pretty big on Friday. How much money do Texans spend on it? Here are the top ten places where people are going for tickets. Sadly, the most recent findings I can see are for 2021. Since 2022, literally just ended, I imagine a more updated list will be coming at some point this year. You can check out a full breakdown for every lottery game in Texas if you're interested.
Lake Charles American Press
Strong storms with heavy rainfall possible tonight
A few strong storms with heavy rainfall will be possible tonight. The National Weather Service Lake Charles office said a few showers and thunderstorms will develop later this afternoon across southeast Texas, increasing in coverage and spreading east during the evening and overnight. The latest outlooks suggest a marginal risk...
Texas Woman Fined for Barely Going Over the Speed Limit
Come on Texas, was it really worth all this hassle?. Earlier this week, I saw this TikTok about Texas speed limits. Now, I personally don't follow the rules that this girl follows. However, I do technically speed on the road. For instance, you say 55, I'm going 60. I believe we all thought their was some unwritten rule that if you're within that grace period of five miles, you're good. I've stated many time before, the person going 45 on 55 mph road is doing more harm than the person going 60 on that same road.
Texas food invention named one of the best appetizers in the country: report
Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world but that isn't the only famous food with Texas roots.
Fugitives from Rio Grande Valley, West Texas and Northeast Texas Added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List
AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Rogelio Salinas, Salomon Marquez and Shacory Pryor to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List, and Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to each of their arrests.
KTRE
Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas ranchers are paying more for hay right now, and that added cost for them means higher prices for you. George Woods, Manager of Lufkin Farm Supply said the said the cause of the current hay shortage is a mix between the summer drought Texas experienced, and rising fertilizer and diesel prices.
kgns.tv
Another warm day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happy Friday some areas may experiences some patchy fog in your early commute . This morning were looking at cloudy skies in the low 60s with slightly humid conditions. Areas along the Texas coast and in the deep south also have fog this morning and there’s a...
This BBQ meat is the best signature food in Texas & where to eat the best of it
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of eating in Texas, what foods come to mind first? Tacos, fajitas, steaks, well sure, but if some good ole Texas BBQ doesn’t pop into your mind, then you need to get to eating this heavily-desired cuisine. We checked out a report...
Cedar fever relief tips, according to Central Texans
Cedar is a winter allergy and the season typically peaks in January. Over the last week or so, cedar pollen counts have been "very high," according to our Pollen Sense technology.
Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas
Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
