AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:28 p.m. EST
Capitol riot trial starts for man with feet on Pelosi desk. WASHINGTON (AP) — A prosecutor says an Arkansas man who propped his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the riot at the U.S. Capitol planned the trip for weeks and came prepared for violence. The trial of Richard “Bigo” Barnett got underway with opening statements Tuesday. Prosecutors say he had a stun gun tucked into his pants when he stormed the Capitol, invaded Pelosi's officer and posed for a photo that became one of the attack’s more well-known images. Defense attorneys have argued he didn't break any barriers or assault any police officers as he entered the Capitol and wandered into the office looking for a bathroom.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
Texas Border Patrol temporary processing facility nearly doubles capacity at El Paso
U.S. Custom Border Protection built a new temporary processing facility in El Paso, Texas that nearly doubles the capacity of the current Central Processing Facility.
‘They ghosted me’: Republican says White House excluded him from Biden border visit
He represents half of El Paso County and 40 percent of the U.S.-Mexico border in Congress. Yet U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, was noticeably absent when President Biden stepped off Air Force One in El Paso on Sunday to be briefed on the migrant crisis.
Mad Minute stories for Jan. 10, 2023
A British delivery driver stole over £20,000 ($24,360) worth of goods, including over £12,000 ($14,616) of wine and spirits that he was supposed to deliver to businesses, the Birmingham Mail reported. The thief, former soldier Paul McGauley, was employed by an agency to work for the logistics company...
Universal announce new Texas theme park
Smaller attractions like this are emblematic of a shift in the company's larger strategy, which typically focuses on large destination resorts.
Amazon workers' union victory upheld by U.S. labor board director
Jan 11 (Reuters) - A U.S. labor board director has upheld Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) workers' landmark union victory at a warehouse in New York, according to a decision issued Wednesday, bringing the online retailer closer to having to bargain with staff on a contract.
Colorado man: Vegas solar site fire was clean energy message
A Colorado dentist accused of setting a car ablaze at a solar power array outside Las Vegas last week told investigators he wanted to send a message supporting clean energy
A mathematician's view on lotteries, betting and just having a little fun
With the odds of winning the lottery "absurdly low," we continue to purchase tickets. We're definitely buying a little hope of winning, rather than the chance it will happen.
