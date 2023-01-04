I had to for a year and as a woman No it’s not safe however it was a roof over my head and wheels under my feet!
here in Austin, your biggest danger, is that the police will drag you out of your car and beat you for the crime of being homeless. they'll throw all your property out on the ground, and have your car towed. you might get out of jail in a day or two, but you'll lose all your stuff, and their will be a heafty tow truck bill and impound duties..
it's legal and depending on where you park you won't get bothered at all....24hr gas station, truck stop, Walmart or HEB parking lot and so on....hope this helps 👍
