Ruidoso Village Manager Tim Dodge fired after internal stalking investigation concludes

Ruidoso Village Manager Tim Dodge was fired by the Village Council for allegedly stalking a female employee, according to a Facebook post from the Village.

Ruidoso’s Village Council voted unanimously 6-0 Tuesday to terminate Dodge who was placed on paid leave Dec. 2, 2022, pending an investigation by an outside agency.

“It is important that everyone understand that this decision was made at the conclusion of a third-party process that has been ongoing for the past month,” said Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford in a prepared statement.

He said Village officials reviewed the results of the investigation and believed letting Dodge go from his job was the best way “to keep Village business moving in a positive direction,” read the statement.

Deputy Village Manager Ron Sena will now oversee day-to-day operations of Village government along with Crawford until a permanent replacement is named, the Facebook post stated.

Crawford was not available for comment Wednesday and Village of Ruidoso Councilor Darren Hooker said he could not comment on a personnel matter.

Dodge’s attorney, Raul A. Carrillo from Las Cruces, said he could not discuss possible litigation between Dodge and the Village of Ruidoso due to attorney-client privilege.

Carrillo argued before 12th Judicial District Judge John Sugg during a Dec. 30 hearing in Carrizozo in Lincoln County District Court that Dodge does not know what allegations were brought against him.

Carrillo plans to seek documents and information regarding the alleged stalking and he seeks to interview potential witnesses that could appear in a possible trial.

Sugg continued a temporary restraining against Dodge by his alleged stalking victim until Feb. 10, per court records.

Dodge was appointed Village Manager by Crawford and was confirmed by the Village Council Aug. 13, 2019. He was the Village’s Planning Department Director from 2018 to 2019, read the Village of Ruidoso website.

He also served as city manager in the New Mexico communities of Las Vegas and Santa Rosa, according to the website.

