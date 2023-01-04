ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant accused of punching teen; prosecutors decline charges

By Lucas Finton, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRPny_0k3W8iXc00

A 17-year-old accused Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant of punching him during a basketball game at the NBA star's home, but prosecutors said no charges will be filed stemming from the incident.

Morant struck the teen with a closed fist after a basketball was thrown at him on July 26, 2022, according to an incident report obtained through a public records request by The Commercial Appeal.

Both the teen, whose name was redacted in the report from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, and Morant gave statements to deputies confirming an altercation took place. In the teen's statement, he said he had thrown a basketball at Morant and accidentally hit him in the face.

"[The 17-year-old] then advised suspect Morant approached him, along with [redacted]," the victim's statement said. "Suspect Morant then put his chin on the victim's shoulder and said, 'Should I do it to him?' Speaking to [redacted] who was standing near [the 17-year-old]'."

The teen's statement then says that Morant "struck" him with a closed fist, knocking the teen to the ground. According to the statement, Morant "continued sticking him while on the ground."

Another person, whose name was redacted in all instances from the report, then started hitting the teen as well.

The fight eventually was broken up and the teen was "escorted off the property by people on scene."

About two weeks after the teen gave a statement, Morant, accompanied by his lawyer, former U.S. Attorney Edward Stanton of Memphis, spoke to investigators. Morant confirmed hitting the teen but said it was in self-defense.

"[The teen] threw the ball at [Morant], intentionally hitting him in the face, and began to approach [Morant] as if he wanted to fight," Morant's statement said. "Suspect Morant advised he struck [the teen] in self-defense. ... Morant advised the incident was immediately broken up by spectators on scene."

As the teen was being escorted away, Morant said the teen started making threats.

"...[The teen] made verbal threats stating he'd 'light his house up'," the statement said. "Morant advised he and his family were put in fear by the statement."

The teenager refused medical attention and did not lose consciousness, according to investigators. Deputies, however, noted there was a "large knot" on the teen's forehead. The teen's mother told deputies she wanted to press charges.

The incident report is dated July 26, 2022, but a statement from the teen was not taken until Aug. 15. The case was submitted to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office on Oct. 4, and the office declined to prosecute Oct. 27.

"The DA’s office is aware of the incident, and after careful review of the facts, decided that there was not enough evidence to proceed with a case," Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said in a written statement. "We cannot comment on a pending lawsuit."

Criminal charges do not appear in criminal court records relating to this case, and there are no current lawsuits publicly available in circuit court records.

Morant was not made available for comment after the Grizzlies practiced Tuesday. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins declined to comment on the matter.

Sports writer Damichael Cole contributed to this report.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant accused of punching teen; prosecutors decline charges

