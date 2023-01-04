Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas based restaurant chain agrees to hand out $2.35 million to customers. Are you eligible?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
All-You-Can-Eat Heaven: The Best Buffets in DallasDallas, TX
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil RightsLarry LeaseAllen, TX
The Flavours of Dallas: A Guide to the Delicious Foods and Restaurants in the CityCorrie WritingDallas, TX
Dallas Residents Demand City Take Action on Growing Homeless Encampments Along Central ExpresswayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Father accused of killing 9-year-old son, McKinney police say
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police said a capital murder charge is pending against a man accused of killing his 9-year-old son Friday afternoon. Someone called police at about 4 p.m. and said their neighbor found her son "unconscious and bleeding" inside a home in the 700 block of Anson Court.
Watauga police shoot, kill man Friday morning
WATAUGA, Texas — Two officers fired at and fatally struck a man early Friday morning after the man reportedly raised a gun in their direction, Watauga police say. Officers were called at about 3:30 a.m. Friday about a suicidal person in the 7700 block of Virgie Court who was armed and dangerous.
2 dead in crash along Interstate 30 in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police said two people were killed early Saturday morning in a crash along an access road of Interstate 30. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said officers were dispatched at approximately 2:26 a.m. Saturday to the westbound lanes of the West Freeway and Alta Mere Drive.
14-year-old one of two teens killed in triple shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — Standing outside of her daughter’s home in west Fort Worth, Shannon Johnson held images of her grandson, 14-year-old Adrian Daniels. As she talked about his trophies and accomplishments, she wept. “He was an athlete, he was intelligent, he was on the honor roll,” Johnson...
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police Investigate Death in Custody on Cardiff Street
On January 3, 2023, at around 10:00PM, Dallas Police officers Corey Barnes, Mario Hamilton, Rachel Rice, and Ronnie Stacy, responded to assist DFR with a combative patient on Cardiff Street. The preliminary investigation determined a family member called 911 saying 43-year-old Manuel Najera was not himself and was acting strangely.
WFAA
Fort Worth police searching for burglary suspect from Hotel Drover in the Stockyards
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are searching for a burglary suspect who allegedly stole many high-value items from a room at Hotel Drover in the Stockyards. Police released a Twitter video with surveillance photos of the suspect on Thursday. According to a police incident report, among the...
dfwscanner.net
Fort Worth police investigating double fatality crash on I-30
At 2:26am Saturday morning, emergency responders from Fort Worth FD and PD along with Medstar EMS responded to the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 near Alta Mere for a major accident. Authorities say a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on the interstate when we struck a sedan stopped along the highway....
Report: Three people dead in North Dallas apartment shooting
We are following some breaking news this morning about a shooting at a north Dallas apartment complex, and we are hearing several people have been killed
Suspect wanted after shooting, killing dog during robbery at Fort Worth convenience store, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who shot and killed a dog during a robbery at a convenience store Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, Fort Worth officers were called to Sunny's...
irvingweekly.com
Dallas Police Gives Timeline and Body Worn Camera Video of a Death in Custody
Dallas Police issued a statement to provide a detailed timeline of the events that lead to the death of Manuel Najera while in police custody. Additionally, DPD said, "in an effort to be transparent, the Dallas Police Department is releasing the body-worn camera footage of the incident." The following is...
dallasexpress.com
Three Arrests in Local Car Wash Shooting
The Kennedale Police Department announced that three arrests have been made in connection to the death of an 18-year-old at a car wash. On October 26, Kennedale police responded to reports of a shooting incident at around 2:50 p.m. at a car wash in the 6300 block of Treepoint Drive. Hayden Scarlato and a minor were found inside a car, both wounded. After being taken to a local hospital, the minor survived while Scarlato, from Arlington, died.
fox4news.com
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside Dallas apartment
A shooting in far north Dallas left three people dead and two hospitalized. Police are still looking for a suspect.
Dallas police arrest suspect who allegedly shot at golfers on course, hid inside drainage ditch
Kevin Knowles, 31, was arrested Wednesday in Dallas, Texas, after allegedly shooting at a group of golfers at the Grover C. Keeton Golf Course and stealing their golf cart.
Two men killed by trains in unrelated Tarrant County tragedies
Six hours apart, two men have died in Tarrant County after being hit by trains in un-related cases. Last night, about 7:30 a man was struck and killed on the tracks that run under Summit Avenue near the Chisholm Trail Parkway.
Fort Worth police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl Friday. Police said Jersey White was last seen in the 1800 block of Lanewood Drive, but the news release doesn’t note the date or time. White...
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Dies in Police Custody
The Dallas Police Department opened up an investigation Tuesday into a man’s death while in police custody, according to The Dallas Morning News. The man — whose name had not been released at the time of publication — reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while being transported in an ambulance to a local hospital where he died around 11:19 p.m.
KTRE
Three people fatally shot, two wounded in north Dallas
DALLAS (AP) - Police in Dallas say three people were fatally shot and two others were wounded in a shooting on the city’s north side. Police spokesperson Kristin Lowman said that officers were called to an apartment complex about 4:30 a.m. Friday where two men and a woman were found shot to death. Lowman said two other men were wounded and hospitalized, one in critical condition and one in stable condition.
fox4news.com
Woman charged with DWI after crashing into back of Dallas Fire-Rescue truck
DALLAS - A woman is in critical condition and has been charged with DWI after crashing into the back of a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just after 2:30 a.m., in the southbound lanes of N. Stemmons Freeway, near Storey Lane. Firefighters were already on the...
fox4news.com
Gun seized from staff member at Wylie High School
WYLIE, Texas - Wylie police said a school resource officers seized a firearm from a staff member at Wylie High School Thursday afternoon. A non-teaching staff member self-reported the incident. She told police that she forgot the gun was in her purse and it fell out while she was on campus, before later locking it up in her car.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on 8500 Lazy Acres Circle
On January 6, 2023, at about 4:30 AM, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 8500 block of Lazy Acres Circle. The preliminary investigation determined five people were shot while they were gathered in a back parking lot. Three of the victims, two men and one woman, died at the scene. The two other victims, both adult males, were taken to a local hospital with one in critical and the other in stable condition. This remains an ongoing investigation. At this time, this does not appear to be a random shooting. The incident will be documented under case number 003132-2023.
WFAA
Dallas, TX
52K+
Followers
327
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 0