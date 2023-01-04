ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowlett, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Father accused of killing 9-year-old son, McKinney police say

MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police said a capital murder charge is pending against a man accused of killing his 9-year-old son Friday afternoon. Someone called police at about 4 p.m. and said their neighbor found her son "unconscious and bleeding" inside a home in the 700 block of Anson Court.
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

Watauga police shoot, kill man Friday morning

WATAUGA, Texas — Two officers fired at and fatally struck a man early Friday morning after the man reportedly raised a gun in their direction, Watauga police say. Officers were called at about 3:30 a.m. Friday about a suicidal person in the 7700 block of Virgie Court who was armed and dangerous.
WATAUGA, TX
WFAA

2 dead in crash along Interstate 30 in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police said two people were killed early Saturday morning in a crash along an access road of Interstate 30. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said officers were dispatched at approximately 2:26 a.m. Saturday to the westbound lanes of the West Freeway and Alta Mere Drive.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Investigate Death in Custody on Cardiff Street

On January 3, 2023, at around 10:00PM, Dallas Police officers Corey Barnes, Mario Hamilton, Rachel Rice, and Ronnie Stacy, responded to assist DFR with a combative patient on Cardiff Street. The preliminary investigation determined a family member called 911 saying 43-year-old Manuel Najera was not himself and was acting strangely.
DALLAS, TX
dfwscanner.net

Fort Worth police investigating double fatality crash on I-30

At 2:26am Saturday morning, emergency responders from Fort Worth FD and PD along with Medstar EMS responded to the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 near Alta Mere for a major accident. Authorities say a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on the interstate when we struck a sedan stopped along the highway....
FORT WORTH, TX
irvingweekly.com

Dallas Police Gives Timeline and Body Worn Camera Video of a Death in Custody

Dallas Police issued a statement to provide a detailed timeline of the events that lead to the death of Manuel Najera while in police custody. Additionally, DPD said, "in an effort to be transparent, the Dallas Police Department is releasing the body-worn camera footage of the incident." The following is...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Three Arrests in Local Car Wash Shooting

The Kennedale Police Department announced that three arrests have been made in connection to the death of an 18-year-old at a car wash. On October 26, Kennedale police responded to reports of a shooting incident at around 2:50 p.m. at a car wash in the 6300 block of Treepoint Drive. Hayden Scarlato and a minor were found inside a car, both wounded. After being taken to a local hospital, the minor survived while Scarlato, from Arlington, died.
KENNEDALE, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl Friday. Police said Jersey White was last seen in the 1800 block of Lanewood Drive, but the news release doesn’t note the date or time. White...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Man Dies in Police Custody

The Dallas Police Department opened up an investigation Tuesday into a man’s death while in police custody, according to The Dallas Morning News. The man — whose name had not been released at the time of publication — reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while being transported in an ambulance to a local hospital where he died around 11:19 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
KTRE

Three people fatally shot, two wounded in north Dallas

DALLAS (AP) - Police in Dallas say three people were fatally shot and two others were wounded in a shooting on the city’s north side. Police spokesperson Kristin Lowman said that officers were called to an apartment complex about 4:30 a.m. Friday where two men and a woman were found shot to death. Lowman said two other men were wounded and hospitalized, one in critical condition and one in stable condition.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Gun seized from staff member at Wylie High School

WYLIE, Texas - Wylie police said a school resource officers seized a firearm from a staff member at Wylie High School Thursday afternoon. A non-teaching staff member self-reported the incident. She told police that she forgot the gun was in her purse and it fell out while she was on campus, before later locking it up in her car.
WYLIE, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on 8500 Lazy Acres Circle

On January 6, 2023, at about 4:30 AM, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 8500 block of Lazy Acres Circle. The preliminary investigation determined five people were shot while they were gathered in a back parking lot. Three of the victims, two men and one woman, died at the scene. The two other victims, both adult males, were taken to a local hospital with one in critical and the other in stable condition. This remains an ongoing investigation. At this time, this does not appear to be a random shooting. The incident will be documented under case number 003132-2023.
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
52K+
Followers
327
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy