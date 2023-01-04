The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Anyone who came to Debby Friday via her 2021 singles "Runnin" or "Focus" would be forgiven for wondering if "So Hard To Tell" is the same artist they previously heard. Those songs, abrasive and boldly confident, worked hard and kept the listener at a safe distance with Friday's mechanical self-produced beats acting as an icy backdrop to her impressive raps. "So Hard To Tell" offers up a radically softer side to the Toronto-based artist as she veers into feather-lite R&B territory. The result is a more grounded and vulnerable side to her music that shows a new side to her personality.

1 DAY AGO