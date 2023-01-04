Read full article on original website
Popcaan and Drake party in paradise in their “We Caa Done” video
Popcaan and Drake have shared a video for their new collaboration, "We Caa Done." The laid back and delicately melodic track gets an equally peaceful video via director Theo Skudra featuring sun-dappled footage of the pair living it up in Turks and Caicos. Check it out above. Read Next: Popcaan...
BabyTron announces new album Bin Reaper 3: New Testament
Detroit rapper BabyTron has announced details of his next studio album. Bin Reaper 3: New Testament is due next Friday, January 13. Scroll down to see a toilet-based performance video of new song "Mr Hanky" below. The new album will feature contributions from Lil Yachty, Rico Nasty, Babyface Ray, Cordae,...
FLO named winners of BBC Sound 2023 poll
R&B girl group FLO have been named the winner of BBC Music’s Sound of 2023 Poll. The annual poll is aimed at predicting which artists will make the biggest impact in the upcoming year. Previous winners include Sam Smith, Florence and The Machine, and PinkPantheress. Runners-up this year included...
Vevo and TikTok announce weekly trending video show
Vevo and TikTok have announced that they are partnering to launch a new weekly show titled “Trending on TikTok.” The series will be distributed across the Vevo network and will “feature a curated selection of music video’s from the week’s top-trending songs on TikTok, along with interstitials from viral creators,” according to a press release. The new partnership’s announcement comes six months after the public launch of YouTube’s short-form video platform, YouTube Shorts. Vevo is hosted on and partners with YouTube but is owned primarily by the “big three” music labels: Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group.
Song You Need: Drift across the waves of Império Pacífico and Panda Bear’s “Aftershow”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. 2022 was a legacy-confirming year for Panda Bear as a vocalist whose tender-yet-soaring presence gave the songs he was on all-encompassing intimacy, at times feeling like the best muse Phil Spector never had. He helped Braxe + Falcon revitalize French touch on "Step By Step," made deference sound sacred on "Did It Again" from L.A. beat scene vet Teebs, and teamed up with Sonic Boom, a forebear of the psychedelic electronic freedom Panda Bear works in, for the wonderful collaboration Reset. In December, he closed out the year with a feature on “Aftershow,” a single from Portuguese production duo Império Pacífico, and succeeded in keeping his streak alive.
The Murder Capital seek control in their “Return My Head” video
On their 2019 debut Dublin's The Murder Capital arrived with an austere sound that paid homage to the monochrome end of the post-punk spectrum. Later this month they will release its follow-up, Gigi's Recovery due January 20, with the band returning manned with a range of new colors in their palette. The richly melodic "Only Good Things" marked their return, while album highlight "A Thousand Lives" brought a lesser-seen intricacy to a group who like to tackle things two-footed. On new song "Return My Head," the last track to be released before the album arrives, The Murder Capital explore their interiority as they examine the polarities between chaos and calm and how we navigate those pillars of excitement and replenishment.
Quavo shares Takeoff tribute track “Without You”
The world of rap was shaken in November by the tragic death of Takeoff, one-third of the beloved rap trio Migos, who was murdered during a dice game in Houston. Tributes poured in from musicians who knew and were influenced by Takeoff's music, and his Migos bandmates Quavo and Offset remembered him in heartfelt open letters. Today (January 5), Quavo returns with a new song eulogizing his nephew called "Without You." It's a raw transmission of the memories, regrets, and hopes that have been swarming through Quavo's mind since Takeoff's passing. Watch above on YouTube.
Watch Lupe Fiasco’s M.I.T. lecture “Rap Theory & Practice: an Introduction”
Last May, Chicago rap vet Lupe Fiasco announced that he’d be teaching a rap course at the Massachusetts Institute Of Technology (M.I.T.) in the 2022-23 academic year as part of the M.L.K. Visiting Professor Program. In December, M.I.T. uploaded an overview of the course hosted by Fiasco entitled “Rap Theory & Practice: an Introduction.” The full 90-minute session, a preview of the full course before it launches in February, can be viewed above.
Skrillex recruits Pinkpantheress and Trippie Redd on “Way Back”
Skrillex has dropped new music for the second time this week. "Way Back" features both Pinkpantheress and rapper Trippie Redd on a skittering beat lit up by brass stabs and rapper Redd's talk of "cracks and crevices" on the hook. Check it out below. Read Next: Skrillex shares “Rumble” featuring...
Song You Need: Debby Friday’s “So Hard To Tell” offers a safe landing
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Anyone who came to Debby Friday via her 2021 singles "Runnin" or "Focus" would be forgiven for wondering if "So Hard To Tell" is the same artist they previously heard. Those songs, abrasive and boldly confident, worked hard and kept the listener at a safe distance with Friday's mechanical self-produced beats acting as an icy backdrop to her impressive raps. "So Hard To Tell" offers up a radically softer side to the Toronto-based artist as she veers into feather-lite R&B territory. The result is a more grounded and vulnerable side to her music that shows a new side to her personality.
Song You Need: Welcome to the cult of Goodfight
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Between Christmas and New Years Eve, Goodfight quietly released their self-titled debut album. The five-piece band was founded by South Floridian singer and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Forman and features Annique Monet (a high school friend of Forman’s) on co-lead vocals, Guy Paz on drums, and David Zyto and Daryl Johns on guitars, with several additional instrumentalists filling in the gaps on the new record. On “One of Us,” a standout from the project, Goodfight welcome us into the fold of their curious art-pop cult, whose influences include (per Forman) The Adam Friedland Show, John Coltrane, and Fred Hampton’s Rainbow Coalition.
New Music Friday: The best new albums out today
Trying to keep up with this week’s best and most exciting new music? Every Friday, we collect the best new albums available on streaming services on one page. This week, check out YoungBoy Never Broke Again's I Rest My Case, Iggy Pop's Every Loser, Nicole Dollanganger's Married In Mount Airy, and Real Boston Richie's Public Housing, Pt. 2.
Kamaiyah shares new song “Thru The Week”
Kamaiyah has released her first single of the new year. The quietly prolific Oakland emcee who arrived fully formed in 2016 with her debut mixtape, A Good Night in the Ghetto, had an impressive 2022, releasing two substantial projects—May’s Divine Time and last month’s Keep It Lit — with a bite-sized tape titled 3 Nights In Seattle in the interim.
