Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle to start January comedy tour at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center

By Jessie Christopher Smith, Oklahoman
 3 days ago

An upcoming comedy tour headlined by Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle is set to begin later this month in Oklahoma City.

The two prominent comedians are currently scheduled to peform five dates through late January in cities across Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee, Alabama and South Carolina. The tour will kick off at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center, and tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com .

The duo previously had headlined a joint tour in December 2022 , where they made crowds laugh in San Diego, San Francisco and Phoenix. They also toured the U.K in September.

Rock and Chappelle rose to fame in past decades for their comic routines and sketches humorously exposing, diagnosing and lampooning political hypocrisy, racial identity and cultural issues, building on the foundation of predecessors such as Richard Pryor and George Carlin .

In 2022, however, both men were in the headlines after various controversies.

Last March, Rock was the victim of " the slap heard 'round world ," when actor Will Smith walked onstage during the Academy Awards and smacked the comedian across the face in response to a joke Rock made about Smith's wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith .

Meanwhile, Chappelle placed himself within a media firestorm, attracting criticism for jokes on "Saturday Night Live", in his Netflix special "The Closer" and on other stages that some people condemned as antisemitic  and transphobic . Chappelle also was the victim of an assault at the Hollywood Bowl in May by a man who claimed his jokes about the LGBTQ community and homelessness were "triggering" and stormed the stage, lunging at Chappelle and tackling the comedian to the ground before security detained him.

According to the venue's website, the Jan. 20 event at Paycom Center is being advertised as a "phone-free experience," where the use of mobile phones, smart watches and other accessories will be prohibited in the performance space.

Once guests arrive at the venue, all mobile devices and accessories are to be secured in individual Yondr pouches that they will be allowed to hold on to throughout the show and then reopen at the end of the event. Guests will only be allowed to access their devices in a designated Phone Use Area at the venue and must re-secure them in the Yondr pouches before returning to the performance area.

"Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security," the notice reads. "We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free experience."

Contributing: John Beifuss, Memphis Commercial Appeal; Edward Segarra, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle to start January comedy tour at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center

