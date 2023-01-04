Read full article on original website
Reba VanLue
3d ago
This person has never come to visit Kokomo for any open forum. She signed a letter to overturn a very fair election, which would destroy our Constitution. Has she shown up at any of the districts? So far, she appears to be against democracy and proauthoritarian.
24
Richard Childers
3d ago
Personal I have never found her to be credible .Her political adds were so phony and gushing. She never said anything about what she was for just what she was against. After she was elected you heard little about her back in Indiana. In fact until the midterms I forgot all about her.
16
Scott Harrington
3d ago
Biden, the guy that couldn't remember the preamble of the Declaration of Independence or how many states we have, says it's embarrassing? I guess he would know...
11
