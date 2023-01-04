ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Reba VanLue
3d ago

This person has never come to visit Kokomo for any open forum. She signed a letter to overturn a very fair election, which would destroy our Constitution. Has she shown up at any of the districts? So far, she appears to be against democracy and proauthoritarian.

Richard Childers
3d ago

Personal I have never found her to be credible .Her political adds were so phony and gushing. She never said anything about what she was for just what she was against. After she was elected you heard little about her back in Indiana. In fact until the midterms I forgot all about her.

Scott Harrington
3d ago

Biden, the guy that couldn't remember the preamble of the Declaration of Independence or how many states we have, says it's embarrassing? I guess he would know...

POLITICO

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.

DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHON2

Rep.-elect Jill Tokuda reacts to House speaker drama

The drama continues on Capitol Hill. For the fourth straight day, U.S. House members are voting for a new speaker. Until a speaker is selected, new congress members like Jill Tokuda are playing the waiting game — waiting to be sworn in. Rep.-elect Jill Tokuda, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the ongoing situation.
newsnationnow.com

118th Congress to be sworn in, House speaker uncertain

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The 118th U.S. Congress will be sworn into office Tuesday, with control of the Senate remaining in Democratic hands and the House set to flip to the Republicans. A Republican House and Democratic Senate mean no one party can jam through any big priorities into law...
WASHINGTON STATE
9NEWS

Boebert at center of House speaker vote

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was among a core group of conservatives refusing to support Republican leader Kevin McCarthy as the party voted Tuesday on who will become the next House speaker. McCarthy failed in two rounds of voting, a historic defeat with no clear way...
COLORADO STATE
R.A. Heim

A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington

Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
WASHINGTON STATE

