M&M’s to offer ‘all-female’ packages for a limited time
Mars, the maker of M&M’s candies, has announced plans to debut “all-female” packages as a way to “celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo,” according to the company.
Bed Bath and Beyond says it may not survive
(CNN) — Bed Bath & Beyond issued a grim message about its future Thursday, warning that a bankruptcy filing is a possible outcome for the company. There is “substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue” because of its worsening financial situation, the home goods chain said in a regulatory filing Thursday.
Pavel cooks Rosca de Reyes and hot chocolate
Pavel Polanco-Safadit joined us to make Rosca de Reyes to celebrate Three Kings Day!. The dish has roots in both Spain and Mexico. He also made hot chocolate to accompany the bread! For more information watch the video above.
