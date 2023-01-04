ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Hill

Newly elected Rep. James on 20 McCarthy holdouts: ‘Nancy Pelosi’s best friend’

Rep.-elect John James (R-Mich.) said the 20 Republicans who are continuing to withhold their support for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) to become Speaker are “Nancy Pelosi’s best friend.”  James told Fox News’s Sean Hannity in an interview on Thursday that the group still not supporting McCarthy following the concessions he has given them…
Vox

Kevin McCarthy’s once-in-a-century House speakership failure

Ben Jacobs is a political reporter at Vox, based in Washington, DC. Ben has covered three presidential campaigns, as well as Capitol Hill, the White House, and the Supreme Court. His writing has appeared in publications including New York magazine, the Atlantic, and the Washington Examiner. On Tuesday, the House...
NBC News

Eyes on 2024: McCarthy allies and conservative group make a deal. What does it mean?

As Kevin McCarthy scrambled to win support for speaker, the McCarthy-aligned super PAC, Congressional Leadership Fund, and the conservative Club for Growth announced an agreement over primary involvement. McCarthy’s detractors had called for leadership-affiliated groups to stay out of GOP primaries, and on Wednesday night, CLF’s president, Dan Conston, said...
The Hill

Who is House Clerk Cheryl Johnson overseeing Speaker vote?

House Clerk Cheryl Johnson has taken center stage amid the disarray of Republicans trying to choose the next Speaker, attempting to keep order in the Speakerless chamber. Because the chamber can’t seat members without a new Speaker elected, Johnson, who has been House clerk since 2019, is presiding over the House, without her usual duties…
CBS News

Eye Opener: McCarthy wins Speaker vote

In a late-night vote after 15 tries, Kevin McCarthy is elected Speaker of the House. Also, Kim Jong-Un's second daughter could be next in line to rule over North Korea. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
