MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Incoming Generation Z congressman says he may ‘couch surf’ after being denied DC apartment
Rep.-elect Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-Fla.) said Sunday that he’ll probably have to “couch surf for a little bit” as he begins his tenure in Congress, after he tweeted last month that he was denied an apartment in Washington, D.C. because of his “really bad” credit. “I’m dealing with it right now, getting denied from apartments,…
Republican Don Bacon tells CNN's Jake Tapper, GOP detractors "do not know how to get to yes" on a House Speaker vote
Republican Don Bacon tells CNN's Jake Tapper, GOP detractors "do not know how to get to yes" on a House Speaker vote even after many concessions from Kevin McCarthy.
Newly elected Rep. James on 20 McCarthy holdouts: ‘Nancy Pelosi’s best friend’
Rep.-elect John James (R-Mich.) said the 20 Republicans who are continuing to withhold their support for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) to become Speaker are “Nancy Pelosi’s best friend.” James told Fox News’s Sean Hannity in an interview on Thursday that the group still not supporting McCarthy following the concessions he has given them…
Ginni Thomas Leaps Into House Speaker Battle Against Kevin McCarthy
The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas calls for new leadership in the House, resurrecting concerns of conflicts of interest on the high court.
What got Kevin McCarthy over the hump?
CBS News Congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane explains what it was about vote number 15 that spelled victory for newly elected Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson calls House leadership race "alarming"
In an interview Friday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, said that Jan. 6 was a "stress test" that showed the fragility of American democracy. Johnson also called the House leadership race "alarming."
Kevin McCarthy elected House speaker on 15th round of voting
After a historic 15 rounds of voting, Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy was finally elected as House speaker early Saturday morning. Christina Ruffini has the details.
McCarthy's bid to become GOP Speaker is not a sure thing
(The Center Square) - Kevin McCarthy, the U.S. Representative from California, is having difficulty securing enough support to be elected speaker despite making key concessions to weaken power for the top spot. Republican House members were posting questions about McCarthy on social media as late as Monday afternoon. "Why do...
House Speaker election coverage: McCarthy discusses concessions but no deal struck overnight
The House is headed into its third day without a Speaker but Republicans say negotiations progressed overnight. Despite the progress, however, there remains no deal between Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and his GOP detractors and some of his opponents are signaling they are dug in. Negotiations are ongoing and the House is set to reconvene…
Vox
Kevin McCarthy’s once-in-a-century House speakership failure
Ben Jacobs is a political reporter at Vox, based in Washington, DC. Ben has covered three presidential campaigns, as well as Capitol Hill, the White House, and the Supreme Court. His writing has appeared in publications including New York magazine, the Atlantic, and the Washington Examiner. On Tuesday, the House...
Trump urges House Republicans to back McCarthy for speaker
WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Former Republican President Donald Trump threw his weight behind Representative Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, telling U.S. House Republicans that they should back the California Republican's bid for the speakership.
Jimmy Kimmel Has Brutal Question For Matt Gaetz As He Gripes About Kevin McCarthy
The talk show host was mocking the GOP's House speaker impasse when he went off-topic to zing the extremist lawmaker.
CBS Weekend News, January 7, 2023
Kevin McCarthy elected House speaker on 15th round of voting; Rep. Jimmy Gomez babysits son amid Congressional chaos.
Stephen Colbert Breaks New Year's Resolutions With Takedown Of Kevin McCarthy
"The Late Show" host delighted in the “day of pure, uncut, Peruvian blue-flake schadenfreude."
NBC News
Eyes on 2024: McCarthy allies and conservative group make a deal. What does it mean?
As Kevin McCarthy scrambled to win support for speaker, the McCarthy-aligned super PAC, Congressional Leadership Fund, and the conservative Club for Growth announced an agreement over primary involvement. McCarthy’s detractors had called for leadership-affiliated groups to stay out of GOP primaries, and on Wednesday night, CLF’s president, Dan Conston, said...
Boebert curses at McCarthy during tense meeting after he insists “I’ve earned this job”: report
According to a report from CNN's Manu Raju, current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy can be overheard yelling and cursing at caucus members in a closed-door meeting before they are supposed to head to the floor to vote on a new speaker. With doubts growing the embattled Republican leader has...
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Who is House Clerk Cheryl Johnson overseeing Speaker vote?
House Clerk Cheryl Johnson has taken center stage amid the disarray of Republicans trying to choose the next Speaker, attempting to keep order in the Speakerless chamber. Because the chamber can’t seat members without a new Speaker elected, Johnson, who has been House clerk since 2019, is presiding over the House, without her usual duties…
Eye Opener: McCarthy wins Speaker vote
In a late-night vote after 15 tries, Kevin McCarthy is elected Speaker of the House. Also, Kim Jong-Un's second daughter could be next in line to rule over North Korea. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
