Pittsburgh Pirates Trade Pitcher to Milwaukee Brewers for Cash

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash in a trade Wednesday, the Brewers announced on Twitter.

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash in a trade Wednesday, the Brewers announced on Twitter.

Wilson posted a 5.52 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 75 ERA+ over 115.2 innings pitched in 20 starts and five relief appearances in 2022 for the Pirates.

The Pirates acquired Wilson from the Atlanta Braves, along with Ricky DeVito, in a trade for Richard Rodriguez prior to the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Wilson was a key member of the 2020 Braves team that reached the National League Championship Series. He allowed just one run over six innings with five strikeouts in Game 4 of the NLCS, Wilson's only career postseason start.

Wilson now joins a pitching staff that already features Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta, Eric Lauer, Adrian Houser and Jason Alexander. Though he has pitched primarily as a starter in his first five big league seasons, Wilson could potentially move over to the Brewers' bullpen.

The Brewers have reportedly received interest from teams wanting to trade for Burnes and Woodruff. If the club were to move a starter or two, perhaps Wilson could move into Milwaukee's rotation. It seems, however, that he will pitch in relief in 2023, at least to open the season.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.