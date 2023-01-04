Coffee shop in Waynesboro rocked by ambulance

WAYNESBORO — Residents in Waynesboro who were looking for their daily caffeine jolt Wednesday were in for a surprise if they were headed to Micah's Coffee on West Broad Street.

The drive-thru coffee shop, which operated from a booth-like structure, suffered a mishap Tuesday morning when an ambulance ripped the structure from its foundation.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, at 10:17 a.m. on Tuesday, a 24-year-old ambulance driver with the Waynesboro First Aid Crew was leaving the drive-thru when the ambulance hopped onto the curb, causing the top of the vehicle to collide with the roof of the small building.

Police said the ambulance continued for another four feet, resulting in the building partially coming off its foundation and rotating it approximately 45 degrees.

Police said the ambulance driver cut her turn too short, hitting the building. She was not charged.

No injuries were reported.

A phone call seeking comment from the owners of the coffee shop was not returned.

