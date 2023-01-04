Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
History of The Landfill Star
The Christmas season is over for many people. That's a sad thing for those who truly enjoyed the holiday period. However, there's is still a visible reminder of Christmas to help anyone who wants to stay in the holiday spirit. It’s located at the Lake View Landfill in Summit Township in Erie County. Just like the Three Wise Men, you can look up and find a Christmas star.
What events are happening in Erie this year?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With the new year comes the renewed interest of events happening in Erie this year. As the calendar has now changed over to 2023, we compiled a list of events, through Erie Events, that are happening in the first half of the year. January February March April May August
erienewsnow.com
Original Sign Returns to Arby's Restaurant in Meadville
The old, original sign outside an Arby's in Meadville is back. It was reinstalled after the restaurant on Park Ave. was rebuilt. All of the Arby's restaurants built in the 1960s and 70s had the large neon signs with the design of ten-gallon hat, but there's not many of these signs left anymore as newer, smaller, and less expensive signs have taken their place.
erienewsnow.com
New York Developer Plans to Buy Avalon Hotel
A New York developer is hoping to move forward with plans to purchase the Avalon Hotel. The company GoodHomesCo LLC wants to buy the hotel and convert it into an apartment complex. Lawyer Michael Agresti, who represents the company, met with Erie City Council this week, to provide an update...
erienewsnow.com
Fire and Ice Celebration Returning to Celeron to Benefit Local Charity
A winter event to benefit a Chautauqua County charity is returning to Celeron, organizers announced Thursday. Chautauqua Harbor Hotel will become a winter playground Feb. 9, 10 and 11. More than 20,000 pounds of ice will be carved into ice sculptures, martini ice luges and bars. There will also be...
Erie in the top 10 metro areas for snowfall
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s hard to believe that despite a pretty lame snowfall season for the Erie International Airport (where official snow totals for the city of Erie are measured), Erie remains in the top 10 for snowfall totals of major metropolitan areas in the US, including Alaska and Hawaii. Numbers are valid through the end […]
erienewsnow.com
Six Families Displaced by Meadville Apartment Fire
After working third shift, Lisa Henry was sleeping when she awoke to the smell of smoke. "I woke up just as the smoke was about to hit my apartment," said Henry. "I grabbed my kids and ran." Meadville firefighters arrived at her six-unit complex off of Cottage St. on Wednesday...
erienewsnow.com
Edinboro Rescuers Recover Body Found in Edinboro Lake Off Route 99
Divers from the Edinboro Fire Department scuba team recovered the body of a woman from Edinboro Lake Saturday afternoon after residents who live along the water spotted the body around 2:50 p.m. State police and the recovery team responded to 12570 Edinboro Road, after the residents called 911. According to...
Shrine Club welcomes Tom Atkins
A group that has listened to speakers for more than 90 years heard from someone who knows about the ups and downs of the local scene today. The YMCA’s Men’s and Women’s Club has been bringing speakers to the Shrine Club for years, and today weathered a visit from our own Tom Atkins. Tom told […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Police and Coroner on Scene of Pedestrian Hit by Train
Erie police, fire and Emergycare crews all responded to the CSX railroad tracks in west Erie after the operator of a train reported hitting a pedestrian on the tracks just before 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say the impact happened around the Raspberry Street crossing. After the train came to a...
yourerie
Erie County Prison’s equipment building gets new roof repair
Erie County Prison’s equipment building gets new roof repair. Erie County Prison’s equipment building gets new …. Erie County Prison’s equipment building gets new roof repair. Man caught on video tossing dog over fence at Riverside …. Video from the Riverside County Department of Animal Services shows...
erienewsnow.com
Firefighters Respond to Six-Unit Complex Fire in Meadville
Six Crawford County families are out of their homes because of a fire at a Meadville apartment complex. Crews on the scene said a six-unit complex on Cottage Street caught fire around 2 p.m. this afternoon. No one appears to have been injured, but the units have extensive water and...
venangoextra.com
No one injured in Oil City fire
No one was injured in a fire at a home at 110 Hone Avenue in Oil City that broke out a little after 12:30 p.m. Friday. The damage, according to Oil City Fire Department captain Eric McFadden, was “pretty minor for what it could have been.”. McFadden said there...
erienewsnow.com
Albion Fire Department Closed
The Albion Volunteer Fire Department is closed as of January 1st, 2023. Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department is now providing fire and rescue services to Albion, Conneaut Township, Elk Creek Township, as well as their own municipality. For the first 90 days of 2023, Cranesville is also providing EMS service to the municipalities.
Local school awarded grant for STEM projects
New funding was awarded to a local school to further promote STEM activities and projects in the classroom. St. George School announced they have received a $760 STEM grant from the Toshiba America Foundation (TAF). These funds will support The Partnering to Raise Problem Solvers project, which provides second-grade students the opportunity to engage in […]
explore venango
Linda L. Hall
Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully January 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin. Born December 20, 1954, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller. Linda attended Cranberry High School. She was a very good...
erienewsnow.com
Man Accused Of Ripping A Door From Its Hinges In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 39-year-old man is accused of ripping a door off a Jamestown residence by hooking it up with chains to his pickup truck. On Thursday night officers with the Jamestown Police Department were dispatched to an address on the city’s south side for a reported disturbance.
Erie County executives take matters into their own hands to local union’s dismay
A building at the Erie County prison gets a new roof. But it’s “who” was doing the work that’s getting attention. Two local politicians are repairing the roof of the equipment building at the Erie County prison. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis and County Council Chairman Brian Shank are busy repairing the roof of the […]
How much do eggs cost in Erie?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Egg prices soared to close out 2022 — a terribly-timed price spike for bakers and brunchers alike who enjoy overfeeding their families during the holidays. Residents in Erie are not insulated from those price hikes. The cause of the increase in price is at least two-fold: Inflation has raised the price of feed, […]
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Nurse Featured on Vietnam Reflections
As we are winding down our year-long series Vietnam Reflections, we are remembering one local solider and his ultimate sacrifice. Harborcreek High School Graduate, Senior Airman Bryan Bell was killed in action on this day, eleven years ago. His tour of duty started in Iraq and ended in Afghanistan on...
