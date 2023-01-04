ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Wales, FL

3 Shot In Two Incidents 17 Minutes Apart In Lake Wales

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cRASa_0k3W7TZU00 Crime Scene (Source: PCSO)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two similar shootings in unincorporated Lake Wales that happened 17 minutes apart early Monday morning, January 2, 2022.

At around 2:52 a.m., deputies responded to a drive-by shooting that happened in the Highland Park Manor Subdivision. The suspects used two different firearms and shot at a home in the subdivision.

Fifty-nine ammunition casings were recovered, 30 of which struck the home, injuring a 19-year-old female who was asleep in a bedroom. She was taken to a local hospital, where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It appears this shooting happened at the intended address.

In the news: Florida Court Overturns Ruling In 13-Year-Old Student Suicide

Seventeen minutes later, at around 3:09 a.m., deputies responded to a residence in the Lake Pierce Ranchettes subdivision for a reported shooting where two girls (14 and 12 years old) were injured.

So far in the investigation, detectives believe three people with firearms drove into the neighborhood, got out of a vehicle, and shot at the home. Thirty-seven ammunition casings were found of which 27 struck the house, most striking the bedrooms.

The 14-year-old girl was struck in the thigh and buttocks. The 12-year-old was shot in the arm. Both were taken to a local hospital, where they were treated for their injuries and later released.

It is believed the suspects targeted the wrong house within the subdivision.

This shooting is believed to be related to a summer of 2022 shooting that was investigated by the Lake Wales Police Department.

“These thugs won’t be happy until they are all in prison, and we need the public’s help to accommodate these worthless, violent criminals. Please, if you have any information about either of these shootings, contact Heartland Crimestoppers and you will be eligible for a cash reward of $3000,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05s6ok_0k3W7TZU00
Crime Scene Bullet Holes (Source PCSO) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tiJc3_0k3W7TZU00 Crime Scene Bullet Holes (Source PCSO) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oecFV_0k3W7TZU00
Crime Scene Bullet Holes (Source PCSO)

The Free Press - TFP

