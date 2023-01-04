Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Two from Chillicothe injured in crash at intersection
The Chillicothe Police Department reports the drivers of two vehicles were taken to the Hedrick Medical Center with injuries after a crash the morning of January 4th. Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Highway 190 for the two-vehicle crash involving airbag deployment. One of the vehicles reportedly...
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Report
One crash and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday in the local counties. At about 6:10 am in Sullivan County, a single-vehicle crash left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report 27-year-old Kassie R Buckwalter of Kirksville was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment following the crash that happened when she was westbound on Missouri 6 near Greencastle. Her vehicle slid off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. She was not wearing a safety belt.
iheart.com
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Reports
More than 300 calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department from Tuesday through Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 9:38 am, Officers to address on Atkins Drive in reference a domestic disturbance and peace disturbance. Both parties were cited for peace disturbance. Wednesday:. 8:01 am, Officers took...
Missouri man injured after car strikes embankment
DEKALB COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 6:30a.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Matthew R. Housekneckt, 24, Maysville, was southbound on MO 33 one mile south of Maysville. The car traveled off the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vehicle overturns after crashing into parked car in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews are on the scene after a driver reportedly struck a parked car and then overturned. It happened Friday night around 9 p.m. in the 7000 block of Blain Highway, near the intersection of Chester Hill Road. The cause of the crash is currently...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Four hospitalized after head-on crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday evening, a head-on collision between two vehicles in Ross County, Ohio sent four people to the hospital via medical helicopters. According to authorities, the crash occurred at around 5:00 P.M. on January 4, when a 2015 Chevrolet Trax, driven by 39-year-old Lacee M. Seymour of Bainbridge, and a 2008 Ford Escape, driven by 18-year-old Levi P. Saltz of Clarksburg, both veered left of center and collided head-on. After the impact, both vehicles traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail before coming to a stop. Seymour and a juvenile passenger in her vehicle were flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital, respectively, for treatment of their injuries. Saltz and his passenger, 64-year-old Sharon K. Saltz of Clarksburg, were also flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center for treatment.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Man Left With Minor Injuries In Wednesday Morning Accident
A Maysville man was left with minor injuries after a one vehicle accident this (Wednesday) morning in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Matthew R. Housekneckt was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am southbound on Missouri Route 33 about one mile south of Maysville at 6:30 this morning when the vehicle went off the west side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of January 9, 2023
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of January 9-15. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash causes traffic headache on Bridge St. in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue crews responded to the 800 block of North Bridge Street on an injury accident. It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. According to initial reports, two vehicles were involved in the collision. It is unknown at this time the extent of any injuries. The...
kchi.com
Route E Bridge To Be Replaced
The Route E Bridge at West Locust Creek in Sullivan County will be replaced under the FARM Bridge program. The bridge, located 8 miles northwest of Milan, was built in 1949 and handles 400 vehicles per year. MoDOT announced the bridge will close Monday for replacement and is expected to re-open in Late May.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two St Joseph Residents Arrested in Clinton County Wednesday Afternoon
(Clinton County, MO) – Two St Joseph residents were arrested in Clinton County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that just after 4:30 P.M. they arrested 27-year-old Makenzie K. Bechtold who is facing a charge for possession of a controlled substance as well as being wanted on an outstanding Clinton County felony warrant for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, stealing, no financial responsibility and no valid license.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rifle among items seized in Chillicothe search warrant
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — SWAT and officers seized two guns and money on Friday in Chillicothe. The search warrant happened at around 2 p.m. at 553 East Water Street. Inside the home detectives found two guns, including a stolen handgun and an AR style rifle. Also seized was money and three ounces of drugs.
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Highway 63 in La Plata
The teenage operator of a four-by-four machine was injured in a traffic accident Monday morning on Highway 63 in La Plata. The 13-year-old boy received what the highway patrol called serious injuries and was taken by an ambulance to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville. A trooper reported the...
1 dead in Ohio crash involving backhoe
PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after a car accident in Pike County, Ohio. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Volvo Backhoe was driving west on SR-32 near Tipton Lane near the Waverly area at around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday. The backhoe was rear-ended by a Chevy Silverado, driven by 66-year-old Hal Smith, […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash shutsdown Route 50 in Ross Co.
kchi.com
Three Bookings For Livingston County
Three bookings are area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Thursday. 37-year-old Chamen Richard Bell of Blue Springs was booked on a probation violation warrant from an original charge of harassment. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $15,000 cash only.
sciotopost.com
Update- Four People Flown from Crash Scene in Ross County
bethanyclipper.com
Sheriff’s Department year in review
Harrison County, MO: Greetings, Sheriff Trevor Place and the staff at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office would start by wishing the community a happy and prosperous new year. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Found Guilty After Driving Through Access Gate at Sheriff’s Office
PICKAWAY – On May 31, 2022, shortly before noon the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that the US Rte. 23 access gates had been demolished and it appeared someone ran through it. Detectives began going through video footage and found that on May 31, 2022, a...
