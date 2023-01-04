Read full article on original website
Fire and Ice Celebration Returning to Celeron to Benefit Local Charity
A winter event to benefit a Chautauqua County charity is returning to Celeron, organizers announced Thursday. Chautauqua Harbor Hotel will become a winter playground Feb. 9, 10 and 11. More than 20,000 pounds of ice will be carved into ice sculptures, martini ice luges and bars. There will also be...
Crawford County Nurse Featured on Vietnam Reflections
As we are winding down our year-long series Vietnam Reflections, we are remembering one local solider and his ultimate sacrifice. Harborcreek High School Graduate, Senior Airman Bryan Bell was killed in action on this day, eleven years ago. His tour of duty started in Iraq and ended in Afghanistan on...
History of The Landfill Star
The Christmas season is over for many people. That's a sad thing for those who truly enjoyed the holiday period. However, there's is still a visible reminder of Christmas to help anyone who wants to stay in the holiday spirit. It’s located at the Lake View Landfill in Summit Township in Erie County. Just like the Three Wise Men, you can look up and find a Christmas star.
New York Developer Plans to Buy Avalon Hotel
A New York developer is hoping to move forward with plans to purchase the Avalon Hotel. The company GoodHomesCo LLC wants to buy the hotel and convert it into an apartment complex. Lawyer Michael Agresti, who represents the company, met with Erie City Council this week, to provide an update...
Man Accused Of Ripping A Door From Its Hinges In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 39-year-old man is accused of ripping a door off a Jamestown residence by hooking it up with chains to his pickup truck. On Thursday night officers with the Jamestown Police Department were dispatched to an address on the city’s south side for a reported disturbance.
Six Families Displaced by Meadville Apartment Fire
After working third shift, Lisa Henry was sleeping when she awoke to the smell of smoke. "I woke up just as the smoke was about to hit my apartment," said Henry. "I grabbed my kids and ran." Meadville firefighters arrived at her six-unit complex off of Cottage St. on Wednesday...
Original Sign Returns to Arby's Restaurant in Meadville
The old, original sign outside an Arby's in Meadville is back. It was reinstalled after the restaurant on Park Ave. was rebuilt. All of the Arby's restaurants built in the 1960s and 70s had the large neon signs with the design of ten-gallon hat, but there's not many of these signs left anymore as newer, smaller, and less expensive signs have taken their place.
Jamestown Woman Accused Of Biting, Choking Man During Dispute
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 22-year-old Jamestown woman is accused of biting and allegedly choking a man during a domestic dispute on Thursday. Amber Garofalo was arrested at a southside address after leaving multiple bite marks on the victim, attempting to choke him and threatening him with a knife.
Albion Fire Department Closed
The Albion Volunteer Fire Department is closed as of January 1st, 2023. Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department is now providing fire and rescue services to Albion, Conneaut Township, Elk Creek Township, as well as their own municipality. For the first 90 days of 2023, Cranesville is also providing EMS service to the municipalities.
Erie Police and Coroner on Scene of Pedestrian Hit by Train
Erie police, fire and Emergycare crews all responded to the CSX railroad tracks in west Erie after the operator of a train reported hitting a pedestrian on the tracks just before 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say the impact happened around the Raspberry Street crossing. After the train came to a...
Edinboro Rescuers Recover Body Found in Edinboro Lake Off Route 99
Divers from the Edinboro Fire Department scuba team recovered the body of a woman from Edinboro Lake Saturday afternoon after residents who live along the water spotted the body around 2:50 p.m. State police and the recovery team responded to 12570 Edinboro Road, after the residents called 911. According to...
Burglar Allegedly Causes $1,000 in Damage Following Chimney Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — An alleged burglar is accused of causing over $1,000 dollars in damage following a break-in and subsequent chimney fire in Jamestown. Aaron Albaugh was charged with criminal mischief, burglary, and arson after allegedly breaking into a condemned residence on the city’s southside and lighting wood on fire inside of a gas furnace, causing over $1,000 in damages on Thursday.
Raid Results in Discovery of Drugs, Cash and High-Capacity Magazine
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) — A Chautauqua County man is being charged after a search warrant on a Dunkirk home allegedly turned up narcotics, packaging material for the distribution of narcotics, cash, and a firearm magazine. Malique Carter, 22-years-old, was located in the residence, along with 7.6 grams...
Dunkirk Narcotics Sales Leads To Drug Arrest
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 42-year-old was arrested following a three-month long investigation into narcotics sales in the City of Dunkirk. On Wednesday the Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 29 Leming Street. As a result of the search, investigators...
Driver Killed in Crash with Tractor Trailer in Venango County
A driver is dead after his vehicle crashed head-on into a tractor trailer in Venango County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It was reported on State Route 8 north of Old Route 8 in Irwin Township around 10:17 a.m. The driver was traveling south on State Route 8...
