kttn.com
Two from Chillicothe injured in crash at intersection
The Chillicothe Police Department reports the drivers of two vehicles were taken to the Hedrick Medical Center with injuries after a crash the morning of January 4th. Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Highway 190 for the two-vehicle crash involving airbag deployment. One of the vehicles reportedly...
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Report
One crash and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday in the local counties. At about 6:10 am in Sullivan County, a single-vehicle crash left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report 27-year-old Kassie R Buckwalter of Kirksville was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment following the crash that happened when she was westbound on Missouri 6 near Greencastle. Her vehicle slid off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. She was not wearing a safety belt.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rifle among items seized in Chillicothe search warrant
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — SWAT and officers seized two guns and money on Friday in Chillicothe. The search warrant happened at around 2 p.m. at 553 East Water Street. Inside the home detectives found two guns, including a stolen handgun and an AR style rifle. Also seized was money and three ounces of drugs.
kchi.com
Three Bookings For Livingston County
Three bookings are area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Thursday. 37-year-old Chamen Richard Bell of Blue Springs was booked on a probation violation warrant from an original charge of harassment. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $15,000 cash only.
kchi.com
Two Injured In Morning Crash At 190 and US 65
A two-vehicle crash at Highways 190 and US 65 Wednesday morning left both drivers injured. Chillicothe Police and EMS responded to the scene at about 7:48 am. The Chillicothe Police report a 17-year-old driver was northbound and attempting to turn west onto 190. That vehicle collided with a southbound vehicle. Both drivers were taken to Hedrick Medical Center. Both drivers had minor or moderate injuries as a result of the crash.
sciotopost.com
Another Juvenile Shot in Chillicothe Still Under Investigation
Chillicothe – A 911 call of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Neal and Massie ave is still under investigation on what exactly happened according to the Chillicothe Police department. On 1/04/22 police were called to Neal and Massie after a juvenile was shot in the leg. When they arrived...
iheart.com
Narcotics and Stolen Guns Seized During Chillicothe SWAT Operation
A 19-year-old Columbus man is facing felony firearms charges following the execution of a search warrant at a home along East Water Street in Chillicothe. A Chillicothe Police SWAT team served the warrant at 553 East Water Street around 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 6th, assisted by the Chillicothe Police Detective and Patrol divisions.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants
Troopers report two arrests Wednesday afternoon in the area counties. In Linn County at about 1:30 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler L Stanfield of Bevier on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. He is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
Ironton Tribune
Two arrested for theft at Scioto County Glockner’s
PORTSMOUTH — A man and woman were charged after deputies said they attempted to steal tires from a Glockner’s location in Scioto County on Dec. 31. Arrested were Felicia Tully, 36, of Portsmouth, and Kevin Nance, 29, of New Boston. Both were charged with petty theft, a misdemeanor...
iheart.com
Four Flown From Scene of Two-Vehicle Head-On Crash Along US 50 in Ross Co.
Four people were flown from the scene of a two-vehicle head-on collision along US 50 in Ross County late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Lacee M. Seymour, 39, of Bainbridge, was traveling southwest along US 50 at around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th when her 2015 Chevy Trax collided head-on with a northeast -bound 2008 Ford Escape operated by Levi P. Saltz, 18, of Clarksburg.
Police identify body found at Columbus recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
14-year-old shot while walking in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A shooting that left a 14-year-old teen wounded remains under investigation by detectives in Chillicothe. The incident happened in the early morning hours on Wednesday. According to the report provided by the Chillicothe Police Department, a group of teens was walking along Neal Avenue when a gunshot rang out.
sciotopost.com
Circleville Deputy Chief Returns to Full Duty after 9-Month Frivolous Investigation
Circleville – Circleville Police Deputy Chief Doug Davis returned this week from a 9-month investigation after unsubstantiated claims of illegal body cavity searches, “manufactured” probable cause for traffic stops, and claims of racial profiling. Deputy Chief Doug Davis was placed on administrative leave with pay on April...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Found Guilty After Driving Through Access Gate at Sheriff’s Office
PICKAWAY – On May 31, 2022, shortly before noon the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that the US Rte. 23 access gates had been demolished and it appeared someone ran through it. Detectives began going through video footage and found that on May 31, 2022, a...
Record-Herald
Greenfield woman sentenced to 36 months in prison
A Greenfield woman was sentenced to 36 months in prison on an amended count of felony aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine and misdemeanor endangering children. Alexis Swisher, 22, was also given one day of jail-time credit. Court records state that Swisher was ordered to pay a total fine of $5,000, with...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Four hospitalized after head-on crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday evening, a head-on collision between two vehicles in Ross County, Ohio sent four people to the hospital via medical helicopters. According to authorities, the crash occurred at around 5:00 P.M. on January 4, when a 2015 Chevrolet Trax, driven by 39-year-old Lacee M. Seymour of Bainbridge, and a 2008 Ford Escape, driven by 18-year-old Levi P. Saltz of Clarksburg, both veered left of center and collided head-on. After the impact, both vehicles traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail before coming to a stop. Seymour and a juvenile passenger in her vehicle were flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital, respectively, for treatment of their injuries. Saltz and his passenger, 64-year-old Sharon K. Saltz of Clarksburg, were also flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center for treatment.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Piketon police officer recently indicted, faces charges in Franklin Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A former Piketon Police Officer who was recently indicted in Pike County for theft in office, and personating an officer also faces charges in Franklin County for theft, passing bad checks, and possession of criminal tools. In December, the Guardian reported on the indictment of...
Fox 19
Brown Co. Sheriff continues 2013 murder investigation, reward raised to $50k
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning that the reward for information on a pregnant woman’s murder has increased by $30,000. Brittany Stykes and her 1-year-old daughter, Aubree, were shot on the night of Aug. 28, 2013, inside a yellow jeep on...
1 dead in Ohio crash involving backhoe
PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after a car accident in Pike County, Ohio. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Volvo Backhoe was driving west on SR-32 near Tipton Lane near the Waverly area at around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday. The backhoe was rear-ended by a Chevy Silverado, driven by 66-year-old Hal Smith, […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash causes traffic headache on Bridge St. in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue crews responded to the 800 block of North Bridge Street on an injury accident. It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. According to initial reports, two vehicles were involved in the collision. It is unknown at this time the extent of any injuries. The...
