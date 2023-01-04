Read full article on original website
Officials searching for person in Lake Osborne after boat overturned
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A person is missing in Lake Osborne. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 7, a boat overturned in the area. We are waiting for updates from the Sheriff's office on the incident.
Forever Family: Long-time foster parent adopts fourth child
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A remarkable Palm Beach County long-time foster and adoptive mom, Sharika Kellogg, just finalized her fourth adoption. Baby Logan has been with her and her other three sons for almost a year. As a single mom by choice, Sharika has been fostering for...
Violinist, antifreeze, and drug bust: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Fraud Arrest: Violinist busted for lying about sick kid, collected thousands in donations. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man, accused of playing a violin to collect donations to help his sick child, but had tens of thousands of dollars in the bank.
Gunfire erupts during music video shoot for rapper French Montana in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Gunfire erupted during a music video shoot for rapper French Montana in Miami Gardens, sending at least a dozen people to the hospital. CBS Miami reported the shooting happened Thursday at around 8 p.m. outside The Licking restaurant on NW 27th Avenue. The parking...
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A great start to the weekend for one south Florida resident. On Jan. 7, a winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach was claimed. The ticket was sold at Stop Shop Save & Go in Riviera Beach. The prize totals $105,971.17 and there...
Car hit by train in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car was hit by a train in Lake Worth. On Jan. 6 around 4:50 p.m., a driver, blinded by the sun, turned onto the train tracks instead of the I-95 on ramp. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the driver saw...
PBC Animal Care and Control offering $23 adoption fees to start 2023
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Start the year off with a furry friend. The Palm Beach County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Animal Care and Control is offering $23 adoption fees for the month of January. They currently have over 300 animals in the shelter. If...
PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
Cold front moves in today
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's our last warm day before a cold front moves in tonight. We are starting in the 60s and 70s this morning. Skies are partly cloudy and we have some inland fog developing. As we move into the afternoon, temperatures will warm into...
New bridge coming to Jupiter
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A new bridge is coming to Jupiter. The 4.1 mile Bridge Project, located on US-1, will replace the existing bridge over the Loxahatchee River and the Intracoastal Waterway in Jupiter from A1A to 707 (Beach Road). The replacement bridge will consist of two 11 foot...
Apartment scorched by fire in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A number of people are out of their apartments following a massive fire in Belle Glade. Crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the fire at the two-story building on SW 5th Street, between MLK Boulevard and Avenue F, on Wednesday night.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on US 1 in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash Friday morning sent a pedestrian to the hospital. At 5:10 a.m. on Jan. 6, the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to SE Jennings Rd and S US Highway 1 regarding a vehicle crash. Police say, a pedestrian crossing the road...
Firefighters contain flames after combustible materials catch fire in Lantana neighborhood
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A fire between two homes in Lantana sent plumes of smoke in the surrounding area. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said on Friday a large fuel load of combustible materials caught fire between two houses off Date Palm Drive in Lantana. Crew worked quickly to contain the fire, within five minutes firefighters had water on the flames.
PBSO is looking for man last seen in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a 36-year-old man who hasn't been seen in four days. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Vladislav Golovachskenko was last seen on January 1 but wasn't reported missing until January 4 by his father. His last known location was on Marina Boulevard in Boca Raton.
Man from Maryland killed in three-car collision in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Maryland was killed in a three-car collision in Fort Pierce. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said on Friday at 2:55 p.m., three cars were involved in a fatal crash on Orange Avenue and Jenkins Road. According to the crash report, the driver...
Royal Palm Beach man claims $2 million Powerball prize
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A big winner out of Royal Palm Beach. On Thursday, the Florida Lottery announced that Clairmond Francois, 59, of Royal Palm Beach, claimed a $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Oct. 1. The winning ticket matched all five of the...
Man found dead from gunshot wounds on driveway in South Florida neighborhood
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating the death of a man found dead from a gunshot in a residential neighborhood in South Florida. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said deputies responded to a reported shooting at 8230 S.W. Fourth Court in North Lauderdale on Jan. 3 at 12:26 a.m. Upon arrival, the sheriff's office said they found a man unresponsive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driveway of the house.
Death penalty off the table in case of woman killed during delivery drop in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The death penalty is now off the table for Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo, the delivery man who is accused of murdering 75-year-old Evelyn Udell. In 2019, Lachazo was accused of killing Udell as he and another worker delivered a washer and dryer to her home.
Cooler weekend ahead
The coolest air is in place Saturday Morning with lows most areas in the 50s. Some mid-upper 40s likely along the Treasure Coast. Dry air means plenty of sunshine right through the weekend. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday wind: NE 5-10 mph. Sunday wind: ESE 10-15...
Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities arrested a woman who they say is behind a string of unprovoked attacks on shoppers on the Treasure Coast. Surveillance video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office captured one of the attacks at the Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach. Investigators said...
