Loxahatchee, FL

cbs12.com

Forever Family: Long-time foster parent adopts fourth child

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A remarkable Palm Beach County long-time foster and adoptive mom, Sharika Kellogg, just finalized her fourth adoption. Baby Logan has been with her and her other three sons for almost a year. As a single mom by choice, Sharika has been fostering for...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Violinist, antifreeze, and drug bust: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Fraud Arrest: Violinist busted for lying about sick kid, collected thousands in donations. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man, accused of playing a violin to collect donations to help his sick child, but had tens of thousands of dollars in the bank.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A great start to the weekend for one south Florida resident. On Jan. 7, a winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach was claimed. The ticket was sold at Stop Shop Save & Go in Riviera Beach. The prize totals $105,971.17 and there...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Car hit by train in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car was hit by a train in Lake Worth. On Jan. 6 around 4:50 p.m., a driver, blinded by the sun, turned onto the train tracks instead of the I-95 on ramp. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the driver saw...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

PBC Animal Care and Control offering $23 adoption fees to start 2023

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Start the year off with a furry friend. The Palm Beach County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Animal Care and Control is offering $23 adoption fees for the month of January. They currently have over 300 animals in the shelter. If...
cbs12.com

PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Cold front moves in today

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's our last warm day before a cold front moves in tonight. We are starting in the 60s and 70s this morning. Skies are partly cloudy and we have some inland fog developing. As we move into the afternoon, temperatures will warm into...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

New bridge coming to Jupiter

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A new bridge is coming to Jupiter. The 4.1 mile Bridge Project, located on US-1, will replace the existing bridge over the Loxahatchee River and the Intracoastal Waterway in Jupiter from A1A to 707 (Beach Road). The replacement bridge will consist of two 11 foot...
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Apartment scorched by fire in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A number of people are out of their apartments following a massive fire in Belle Glade. Crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the fire at the two-story building on SW 5th Street, between MLK Boulevard and Avenue F, on Wednesday night.
BELLE GLADE, FL
cbs12.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on US 1 in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash Friday morning sent a pedestrian to the hospital. At 5:10 a.m. on Jan. 6, the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to SE Jennings Rd and S US Highway 1 regarding a vehicle crash. Police say, a pedestrian crossing the road...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

PBSO is looking for man last seen in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a 36-year-old man who hasn't been seen in four days. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Vladislav Golovachskenko was last seen on January 1 but wasn't reported missing until January 4 by his father. His last known location was on Marina Boulevard in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Man from Maryland killed in three-car collision in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Maryland was killed in a three-car collision in Fort Pierce. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said on Friday at 2:55 p.m., three cars were involved in a fatal crash on Orange Avenue and Jenkins Road. According to the crash report, the driver...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Royal Palm Beach man claims $2 million Powerball prize

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A big winner out of Royal Palm Beach. On Thursday, the Florida Lottery announced that Clairmond Francois, 59, of Royal Palm Beach, claimed a $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Oct. 1. The winning ticket matched all five of the...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man found dead from gunshot wounds on driveway in South Florida neighborhood

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating the death of a man found dead from a gunshot in a residential neighborhood in South Florida. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said deputies responded to a reported shooting at 8230 S.W. Fourth Court in North Lauderdale on Jan. 3 at 12:26 a.m. Upon arrival, the sheriff's office said they found a man unresponsive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driveway of the house.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Cooler weekend ahead

The coolest air is in place Saturday Morning with lows most areas in the 50s. Some mid-upper 40s likely along the Treasure Coast. Dry air means plenty of sunshine right through the weekend. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday wind: NE 5-10 mph. Sunday wind: ESE 10-15...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities arrested a woman who they say is behind a string of unprovoked attacks on shoppers on the Treasure Coast. Surveillance video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office captured one of the attacks at the Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach. Investigators said...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

