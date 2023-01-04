ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, IA

Bessie Hendricks, oldest American, dies at age 115 in Lake City, Iowa

By Dan Hendrickson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40twCu_0k3W6P4n00

LAKE CITY, IOWA — Bessie Hendricks, the Lake City woman who became the oldest living person in the United States one year ago, has passed away at the age of 115.

Bessie was born on November 7th, 1907 in Carroll County. She was a teacher at a one-room schoolhouse in Calhoun County before she married and started a family. She raised a family that grew to include five children, nine grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 42 great-great-grandchildren.

At her 110th birthday party in 2017, Bessie told us that the secret to a long life was hard work. She continued crocheting past her 100th birthday. She was also a lifelong Iowa Hawkeye fan and her family says she still followed their teams closely. At that party she also stunned friends and family with a verse from her favorite song – “You Are My Sunshine”. A timeless classic, the song was written when she was 32-years-old.

Memorial arrangements have not been announced. Hendricks was named the oldest person in the US in January 2022. According to multiple online resources, that title now belongs to 114-year-old Edie Ceccarelli of California. She’ll turn 115 on February 5th.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Southern Minnesota News

Iowa Woman Believed To Be Oldest In U.S. Dies At 115 Years Old

LAKE CITY, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa woman who was believed to be the oldest living person in the U.S. has died at the age of 115. Lampe & Powers Funeral Home in Lake City confirms that Bessie Laurena Hendricks, of Lake City, died Tuesday at the Shady Oaks Care Center. Hendricks celebrated her 115th birthday at the home on Nov. 7 and was listed last year by the Los Angeles-based Gerontology Research Group as the country’s oldest living person until her death.
LAKE CITY, IA
iastate.edu

Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring

AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
AMES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center.

Manning, Iowa — A wooden cross in a lovingly landscaped garden near the horse barn on this Manning farm marks the final resting place of Jed Riesselman, a little boy who carried an Avengers backpack on the school bus he couldn’t wait to board, smiled at the mention of M&Ms and bonded with a horse […] The post They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MANNING, IA
WHO 13

Teenager injured in Fort Dodge shooting

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A teenager was seriously injured in a late-night shooting Friday night. Officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department responded to reports of shots fire at around 11:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of 4th Ave. South. When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a 17-year-old male with a gunshot to […]
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man dies in house fire

CASEY, Iowa — A man is dead after his home caught fire in Casey. It happened on West Third Street on Sunday morning. A neighbor called 911, reporting the flames. The fire chief in Casey said 63-year-old Roger Draman lived in the home by himself. He was found dead...
CASEY, IA
WHO 13

Fort Dodge plans for ice storm

FORT DODGE, Iowa — It’s a Monday, but still the observed New Year’s Day in the City of Fort Dodge. City employes are at home with their families. In the Public Works garage, the lights are on in the office, and Doug Barkema, the Public Works Operation Manager, and Brett Daniel, the Public Works Director, […]
FORT DODGE, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Nurse Surrenders License After Charges Settled

(Rockwell City, Iowa) -- An Iowa home-care nurse accused of stealing 14 hydrocodone pills from a patient will surrender her nursing license for at least one year. 63-year-old Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was charged in May of 2022 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and two counts of dependent adult abuse. Hoyt and Calhoun County reached a plea deal where she would plead guilty to one count of dependent adult abuse and one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, in exchange for the other charges to be dropped. Hoyt will serve 12 months of probation. She can apply for reinstatement of her nursing license in one year according to a final order from the Iowa Board of Nursing.
ROCKWELL CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Sheriff’s Report

(Shelby Co.) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports four drug-related arrests. Drew Ashton Gagnon, 30, of Harlan, was arrested after a traffic stop in Shelby on December 16th. Gagnon was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Keeping Premises or Vehicle for Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Valid Driver’s License, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, and Operating Non-Registered Vehicle.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Cyclones knock off 17th ranked TCU

FORT WORTH, TX – The 25th ranked Iowa State Cyclone men picked up a huge road win Saturday, beating #17 TCU 69-67. Gabe Kalscheur hit a stepback three with 1 second to play to seal the win. Kalscheur scored 15 points while Tre King chipped in 12 off the bench. 5 Clones scored in double […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa State upsets No. 12 Baylor

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Gabe Kalscheur and Caleb Grill combined for 41 points as Iowa State toppled No. 12 Baylor 77-62 in a Big 12 opener Saturday. Kalscheur finished with 23 points, including a 3-pointer to give the Cyclones (10-2, 1-0) a commanding 69-54 lead with 5:22 left to play. Grill added 18 points and […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy