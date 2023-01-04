Finlandia University will host stand-up comedian ISMO on February 17 and 18 for two shows. Tickets are on sale now. The widely acclaimed comedian and Youtuber was named 2014’s Funniest Person in the World in his U.S. debut at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood. ISMO has been called “the most insightful comic in Finland” and as a new resident in the United States, ISMO continues to be the ultimate observer. His uniquely observational comedy makes people see familiar things differently through his new-to-America perspective.

