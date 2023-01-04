SEATTLE, Wash. — Former Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock has signed a contract with the Seattle Mariners, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. According to Passan, the deal is for one year and $7 million. Pollock, a 35-year-old outfielder known for his prowess hitting against left-handed pitching, hit .245 with 40 extra base hits and […]

