Clarksville, IN

korncountry.com

2-vehicle crash in Taylorsville injures 3

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – The German Township Volunteer Fire Department (GTVFD), Columbus Regional Health EMS, and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at around 1:45 p.m.on Friday to U.S.31 and County Road 650N to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, Deputy Chief Goodin advised one person was...
TAYLORSVILLE, IN
wymt.com

All LG&E business offices set to close by the end of 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Due to a decline in walk-in transactions and an increase in customers using self-service channels, officials with LG&E decided to close the 26 business offices across the state. Office closings are expected to happen in phases, and all offices are expected to close no later than...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LIHEAP crisis component to provide utility assistance for eligible Louisville Metro residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Crisis Component of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is back for Louisville Metro residents. The program helps income-eligible households with home heating costs from Jan. 9 through March 31 or until funds are depleted, according to a release from the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

South 26th Street Homicide

Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday. The family still get tips regularly, but nothing has led them to evidence of what actually happened that night. Updated: 2 hours ago. Kentucky lawmakers advanced a bill to further lower Kentucky's income tax impacting dozens of industries including...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

$226 million Clarksville development project to begin fall 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Denton Floyd Real Estate Group will lead the development of three projects in southern Indiana. According to a news release, Denton Floyd proposed two mixed-use luxury apartments and a 198-room luxury hotel and convention center. There will be a rooftop restaurant, heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and spa. It's a $226 million investment in Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Crews working on collapsed storm sewer in Seymour

SEYMOUR – Officials are saying it could take more than a week to fix a storm sewer that collapsed Tuesday in downtown Seymour. The collapsed storm sewer is in the eastbound lane and the turning lane of Tipton Street between Pine Street and Walnut Street in front of Schneck Medical Center.
SEYMOUR, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Police Pursuit Starts in Dearborn County, Ends in Ripley County

Multiple agencies played a part in stopping a red pickup truck that fled police in Lawrenceburg on Thursday morning. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A police pursuit took place Thursday morning in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Around 10:20 a.m., Lawrenceburg Police attempted to stop a red pickup truck near U.S. 50...
wbiw.com

Lane restrictions planned for I-65 in Jackson and Scott Counties

JACKSON/SCOTT CO. — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces single-lane closures for I-65 northbound and southbound for asphalt patching work. Beginning on or after Monday, January 9, crews will begin single-lane restrictions on I-65 in both Jackson and Scott counties from Scottsburg (MM 29) to Seymour (MM 50). Work is scheduled to take place Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. One lane in both the northbound and southbound directions will remain open at all times during the closure periods.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Crestwood woman faces several charges after cut off an emergency-responding fire truck two times while under the influence of alcohol, according to the Oldham County Sheriff’s Department. The Oldham County Sheriff’s Office charged Dara Cvinar, 48, of Crestwood, with failure to give right-of-way to...
CRESTWOOD, KY
wdrb.com

Charlestown land donation paves way for new park, civic center

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Charlestown Civic Center has been an eyesore for years. Through the doors of the facility off of Steve Hamilton Drive, weeds grow through the floor. A chain lock drapes over the door handles. Mold can be seen from the outside. The building is condemned, and...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
wdrb.com

Plan to build a new police headquarters in New Albany raises concerns over funding

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Plans to build a new police headquarters in New Albany is causing disagreements between City Council members over how it would be funded. The nearly $13 million project calls for the new headquarters to be built on a vacant lot across from the current New Albany Police station, but not everyone on council agrees on the project.
NEW ALBANY, IN

