Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Related
wdrb.com
Indiana lawmaker blames gas company for southern Indiana carbon monoxide scares
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB)-- Indiana officials are trying to get answers about a carbon monoxide scare in Clarksville on Christmas weekend. State Representative Ed Clere told WDRB he's very disappointed in CenterPoint Energy, following more than 100 reports of gas and carbon monoxide leaks over three days last night. The Clarksville...
ems1.com
Ind. county officials move to disband EMS advisory board amid provider debate
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Local officials continue to disagree about how to proceed with EMS in Floyd County as two of the commissioners move to disband an advisory board exploring the issue. In recent years, county officials have examined ways to improve fire and EMS services, a topic that...
korncountry.com
2-vehicle crash in Taylorsville injures 3
TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – The German Township Volunteer Fire Department (GTVFD), Columbus Regional Health EMS, and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at around 1:45 p.m.on Friday to U.S.31 and County Road 650N to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, Deputy Chief Goodin advised one person was...
Metro News
Former W.Va. resident wanted in Florida is arrested in Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A Florida man who formerly resided in West Virginia has been arrested in Indiana on charges he provided drugs to a teeanger and then allegedly tried to molest the teen as the boy was dying. Alain Luis Forget was picked up in New Albany, Indiana...
wymt.com
All LG&E business offices set to close by the end of 2024
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Due to a decline in walk-in transactions and an increase in customers using self-service channels, officials with LG&E decided to close the 26 business offices across the state. Office closings are expected to happen in phases, and all offices are expected to close no later than...
State lawmakers are pushing for answers after recent carbon monoxide issues in Southern Indiana
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is investigating whether CenterPoint Energy followed safety laws when multiple customers reported carbon monoxide issues.
Wave 3
LIHEAP crisis component to provide utility assistance for eligible Louisville Metro residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Crisis Component of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is back for Louisville Metro residents. The program helps income-eligible households with home heating costs from Jan. 9 through March 31 or until funds are depleted, according to a release from the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services.
New Albany judge rejects reduced prison time in deadly wrong-way crash
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A southern Indiana judge has rejected a reduced prison sentence for a Kentucky woman who pleaded guilty in a wrong-way freeway crash that killed three people and an unborn child. A Floyd County judge reduced Taylor's Barefoot's eight years of probation to six years last...
Wave 3
South 26th Street Homicide
Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday. The family still get tips regularly, but nothing has led them to evidence of what actually happened that night. Updated: 2 hours ago. Kentucky lawmakers advanced a bill to further lower Kentucky's income tax impacting dozens of industries including...
wdrb.com
$226 million Clarksville development project to begin fall 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Denton Floyd Real Estate Group will lead the development of three projects in southern Indiana. According to a news release, Denton Floyd proposed two mixed-use luxury apartments and a 198-room luxury hotel and convention center. There will be a rooftop restaurant, heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and spa. It's a $226 million investment in Clarksville.
WLKY.com
Police: Cousins charged in southern Indiana murder detailed their plans in text
MADISON, Ind. — A few miles from downtown Madison, and on a rural county road, the parking lot of a southern Indiana business became a crime scene in the final days of 2022. When a man was shot and killed on the morning of Dec. 29, those responding feared a workplace shooting at Madison Precision Products.
wbiw.com
Crews working on collapsed storm sewer in Seymour
SEYMOUR – Officials are saying it could take more than a week to fix a storm sewer that collapsed Tuesday in downtown Seymour. The collapsed storm sewer is in the eastbound lane and the turning lane of Tipton Street between Pine Street and Walnut Street in front of Schneck Medical Center.
eaglecountryonline.com
Police Pursuit Starts in Dearborn County, Ends in Ripley County
Multiple agencies played a part in stopping a red pickup truck that fled police in Lawrenceburg on Thursday morning. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A police pursuit took place Thursday morning in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Around 10:20 a.m., Lawrenceburg Police attempted to stop a red pickup truck near U.S. 50...
wbiw.com
Lane restrictions planned for I-65 in Jackson and Scott Counties
JACKSON/SCOTT CO. — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces single-lane closures for I-65 northbound and southbound for asphalt patching work. Beginning on or after Monday, January 9, crews will begin single-lane restrictions on I-65 in both Jackson and Scott counties from Scottsburg (MM 29) to Seymour (MM 50). Work is scheduled to take place Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. One lane in both the northbound and southbound directions will remain open at all times during the closure periods.
wdrb.com
Power restored to residents in Bullitt County after thousands impacted by widespread outage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people were without power in Bullitt County. Most of the outages were in Mt. Washington, according to the Salt River Electric outage map. Several more were without power in Shepherdsville. Power was restored around 8:30 p.m. The outage initially happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday....
Wave 3
One person in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person is in the hospital following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South 42nd Street around 7 p.m. While officers were on their...
Wave 3
Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Crestwood woman faces several charges after cut off an emergency-responding fire truck two times while under the influence of alcohol, according to the Oldham County Sheriff’s Department. The Oldham County Sheriff’s Office charged Dara Cvinar, 48, of Crestwood, with failure to give right-of-way to...
wdrb.com
Charlestown land donation paves way for new park, civic center
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Charlestown Civic Center has been an eyesore for years. Through the doors of the facility off of Steve Hamilton Drive, weeds grow through the floor. A chain lock drapes over the door handles. Mold can be seen from the outside. The building is condemned, and...
Wave 3
How the new Kentucky sales tax is impacting local businesses, nonprofits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new law in Kentucky impacts dozens of industries, including photography, personal trainers, and cosmetics. The 6% sales tax went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Dr. Tami Cassis at Cassis Dermatology is not happy about the change. One of the things that made her most...
wdrb.com
Plan to build a new police headquarters in New Albany raises concerns over funding
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Plans to build a new police headquarters in New Albany is causing disagreements between City Council members over how it would be funded. The nearly $13 million project calls for the new headquarters to be built on a vacant lot across from the current New Albany Police station, but not everyone on council agrees on the project.
Comments / 0