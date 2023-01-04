Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in Bronx double stabbing attack, murder
NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx man has been arrested and charged for a Friday night double stabbing in the Bronx. Officers from the NYPD's 44th Precinct were called to the area of 1212 University Avenue for a report of an assault with injuries at around 9 pm on Friday. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 45-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive on the ground. He was suffering from stab wounds to the chest. A second victim, a 39-year-old woman, was also stabbed, with a slash wound to the arm. Both victims were treated at the scene before
NYPD announces arrest in Sheepshead Bay shooting death
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department's 61st Precinct have made an arrest in the Thursday night shooting death of 42-year-old Levan Galdava. Galdava was shot and killed in the area of Ocean Avenue and Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay at around 9:04 pm on Thursday. Police located him unresponsive, and he was transported to NYC Health and Hospital/Coney Island, where he was later pronounced dead. Dmytro Lapko, 47, of Staten Island, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal weapon possession charges on Friday.
Fare skipper threatened to shoot and kill bus driver in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – A suspect aboard n MTA bus in Queens who didn't pay his fare pulled a gun on the bus driver and threatened to kill him. Detectives with the NYPD's 107th Precinct released photos of the suspect in the December 23rd incident and are now asking the public to assist in identifying the gunman. According to police, at around 9:20 pm, the Q17 MTA bus stopped at Horace Harding Expressway and Kissena Boulevard, where the unknown male suspect boarded from the front door and did not pay for the fare. After being confronted by the 59-year-old bus
41-year-old shot and killed inside Brooklyn apartment
NEW YORK, NY – Officers from the New York City Police Department's 67th Precinct were called to an East Flatbush apartment responding to a shots-fired call at around 2:21 pm on Friday. When officers arrived at unit 3A inside the 94 Rockaway Parkway building, they located an unidentified male, unresponsive and unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest. Detectives later identified the deceased man as Jermaine Desaussure, 41, who resided at the apartment. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The NYPD is continuing their investigation into the
Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Two 62-year-old men were robbed at gunpoint by two unknown suspects on December 23rd inside the 51st Street and Lexington Avenue subway station. On Friday, police released photos and video surveillance footage of the suspects. Police said the men were approached by the two subjects, who pulled a gun on him and removed tjer wallets and valuables before fleeing on foot. Neither of the men were physically injured during the robbery.
NYPD investigating near-fatal shooting in Inwood
New York, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department's 34th Precinct are investigating a December 26th attempted murder. On Friday, the NYPD released photos of the alleged suspect in that shooting, who has since eluded police. According to police, on December 26, at approximately 11:40 am, two men were engaged in a verbal altercation inside a building on West 205th Street near 10th Avenue. At one point, the suspect pulled a gun and fired multiple shots at the 26-year-old male victim. He was struck in the neck and back, The victim was taken to NYC Health +
Man dies after being stabbed while trying to intervene, break up fight in the Bronx
As the 55-year-old man tried to break up the fight, he was also stabbed. He later died from his injuries.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Harlem altercation leaves man slashed outside restaurant on New Year’s Eve: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. The NYPD is looking for a man who slashed his victim during an argument outside of a Harlem restaurant on New Year’s Eve. Police say that at 12:06 a.m. on Dec....
New York City firefighter charged for DWI
NEW YORK – A New York City fireman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Friday night. The New York City Police Department has reported 37-year-old fireman Jean-Francios Darnell was arrested at around 11:37 pm in the city's Lower East Side after a routine traffic stop. Darnell was charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Man slashed during fight in Hamilton Heights
NEW YORK, NY – A 34-year-old man was slashed in front of the Village Chicken and Burger on New Year's Eve following an altercation with an unknown male suspect, according to the New York City Police Department. The incident happened at 1739 Amsterdam Avenue. The 34-year-old victim was outside the store when he was approached by an unknown male suspect. A verbal argument began and it escalated into a physical altercation. The victim was kicked several times in the back before being slashed with an unknown object on his left arm. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was taken
Once a set-up man in puppy-for-sale shooting, S.I. man has graduated to gunman, authorities say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A West Brighton man with a rap sheet was sentenced this week to prison, following allegations he was captured in surveillance footage firing a gun at two individuals. Joshua Klein, 26, of the 700 block of Castleton Avenue in West Brighton, pleaded guilty to second-degree...
bronx.com
Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45
On Friday, January 06, 2022, at approximately 2057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1212 University Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chest and a 39-year-old...
NYPD asks public for assistance in identifying grope and grab subway robbery suspect
NEW YORK, NY – A woman was groped and robbed in midtown Manhattan on December 28th by an unknown male suspect. On Friday, the NYPD released a photo and video surveillance footage, asking the public for assistance in identifying the man. The robbery occurred at around 11:15 pm inside the 42nd Street and Bryant Park subway station. The male suspect approached the woman and grabbed her buttocks. After that, he forcibly took her purse and punched her in the head before fleeing the scene. Detectives with the Midtown South Precinct described the man as in his 20's, approximately 6'0″ tall,
NYPD makes arrest in murder of Staten Island man, 36, dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 30-year-old man stands accused in the death of Timothy Gibbs, who suffered a gunshot wound before he was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in Prince’s Bay by private means in October. Masud Khan lives at the same Annadale address, 1475 Arden Ave.,...
NYC gang member Atiba Johnson arrested in gunpoint robbery, cops say
An 18-year-old gang member who racked up four gun-related arrests as a juvenile was busted again this week in connection to a gunpoint robbery at an East Village cellphone store, cops and police sources said. Atiba Johnson, of the G-Stone Crips, was one of four suspects nabbed Wednesday in connection to the Wednesday stickup at the Metro PCS store on First Avenue near East 14th Street, authorities and sources said. The crew entered the store around 4:30 p.m., when one of them brandished a gun and snatched up three phones and an unspecified amount of cash, cops said. The suspects then hopped into...
Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD
NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers conducting a wellness check at a Kensington apartment on Wednesday were met by a 62-year-old man who barricaded himself inside. After making their way into the apartment, they discovered his wife, 60-year-old Karen Barnes deceased on the kitchen floor of their East 5th Street apartment. After conducting a suspicious death investigation, the NYPD today announced her manner of death was homicide. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was taken to Maimonides Hospital for evaluation. Her husband is now in custody and a homicide investigation is being conducted. Error:
42-year-old shot and killed in Sheepshead Bay
NEW YORK, NY – A man was shot and killed Thursday night in the area of Ocean Avenue and Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay. According to detectives with the 61st Precinct, officers arrived at the scene after receiving the report of an assault of a male in the area. When they arrived, they found the 42-year-old victim with head trauma and multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was transported to NYC Health and Hospital/ Coney Island, where he was pronounced deceased. Police reported a suspect is in custody. The name of the suspect and victim were not released at
Police: Arrested suspect fatally kicked man out of window in the Bronx
The NYPD released new information linked to a homicide that occurred back in September in the Bronx.
Woman, 60, found dead in NYC apartment was killed, ex is in custody: cops
The lifeless body of a former public relations exec was found in her Brooklyn apartment this week — and her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend has been charged in her death, cops said Friday. Karen Barnes — 60-year-old grandmother — was left beaten to death on the kitchen floor of her apartment on East Fifth Street near Ditmas Avenue in Kensington, cops said. She was pronounced dead after cops showed up there around 8 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a wellness check, authorities said. Police confirmed that she suffered blunt force trauma to the body. It’s unclear if any weapons were used in the deadly assault. Authorities also...
NYC subway serial deviant arrested and charged hours after NYPD bulletin
NEW YORK, NY – Hours after releasing a bulletin to media outlets regarding a sexual deviant on the loose in the subways of New York City, police arrested and charged an Upper Darby, Pennsylvania man. 35-year-old Jose Lopez has been charged with five acts of public lewdness in relation to multiple incidents reported throughout the city dating back to July. Police are asking anyone else who may have been a victim of Lopez to come forward. Lopez was wanted for multiple acts of public lewdness is being sought by detectives across New York City. According to police, the man is
