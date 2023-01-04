Read full article on original website
‘FIFA 23’ downgrades Cristiano Ronaldo following Saudi Arabia move
Cristiano Ronaldo has had his stats downgraded in FIFA 23 following a disastrous few months on the pitch. As well as an explosive interview with Piers Morgan that saw him leave Manchester United “under mutual agreement” in November, Ronaldo had a shocker at the recent 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. His team Portugal was defeated in the Quarterfinals of the competition by Morocco.
