Prince William County elementary school teacher charged with assaulting student
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A teacher at a Prince William County Public School has been charged after allegedly assaulting an elementary school student Wednesday. Officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School, located on Benita Fitzgerald Drive in Woodbridge, around 10:18 a.m. on Jan. 5, after a report of an assault. Through an investigation, it was determined that on Jan. 4, during class, an 8-year-old boy was struck by his teacher, identified as 38-year-old Jovica Bristol, of Dumfries, according to police.
Heritage High School finds 'racist writings' in 3 bathrooms on campus
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after racist graffiti was found in three bathrooms at Heritage High School in Loudoun County, Virginia. According to the Leesburg Police Department (LPD), Loudoun County Public School (LCPS) officials are working with officers during the investigation. All Heritage High School bathrooms and locker rooms have been searched in an attempt to find and remove all of the racist writing.
Son stabs father to death in Fairfax Co., police say
MCLEAN, Va. — Homicide detectives continue to investigate after a man was found stabbed to death in McLean, Virginia, late Tuesday night. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in the 1200 block of Colonial Road near Kings Manor Park in McLean. Once on scene, officer found a man dead, and took another man into custody. Initially, police said it was a domestic-related crime.
'An idiot with a gun' | 2 children shot getting off Metrobus
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two children were shot while getting off a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. Wednesday evening. According to a spokesperson from the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD), the shooting happened on or near a Metrobus in the area of 14th Street and Sheridan Street just before 4:15 p.m.
Police: Teen arrested for shooting into occupied car of another teen in Prince William Co.
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a shooting that occurred in Woodbridge, Virginia in October of last year. Around 4 p.m. on October 19, 2022, officers responded to Mathews Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a shots fired call. Investigators say a 17-year-old boy was getting into his parked car when he saw two unknown masked individuals nearby. During the encounter, the suspects attempted to make contact with the 17-year-old who proceeded to get into his car.
Fairfax Co. Superintendent addresses parents after three schools were accused of not sharing National Merit Award info
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Parents packed the room inside Langley High School Tuesday night. Langley High School is one of three schools in Fairfax County accused of not sharing information about the National Merit Awards with students. The principals at Westfield High School and Langley High School sent emails apologizing to families over the weekend.
Virginia home invasion involved 4 suspects claiming to be cops
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in Prince William County are still searching for four armed men accused of tying up and injuring two residents during a home invasion in Woodbridge. The incident happened at a home on Dillon Avenue near Cloverdale Road around 1 p.m. on Friday. When officers responded, they found a 20-year-old man with a head injury and a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the lower body.
Prince George's County police investigate social media threats targeting middle schoolers
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Prince George's County Police are warning parents about social media threats and extortion attempts targeting middle schoolers through Instagram and TikTok after an incident was reported Monday. The warning comes after four students at a county middle school received threatening demands via their social media...
DC government employee on administrative leave after shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake
WASHINGTON — A D.C. government employee is now on administrative leave after he allegedly shot and killed a 13-year-old boy, Mayor Muriel Bowser said. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 7. Police responded to Quincy Street Northeast, off of Michigan Avenue Northeast, after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, a boy, later identified as Karon Blake, of Northeast, D.C., was found shot and suffering from injuries.
3 people stabbed at downtown Silver Spring McDonald's
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Three men inside a McDonald's were all stabbed around breakfast time in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland. The crime took place at the corner of Colesville Road and 2nd Avenue just before 7 a.m., authorities said. Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department arrived at the...
Burglars posed as officers in Woodbridge, police say
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating a reported burglary in Woodbridge where the suspects claimed to be officers in order to enter the home. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 14800 block of Dillon Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
Man suffering gunshot wound to the face after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are investigating after a man was shot in the face in Southeast D.C. early Tuesday. The police department was informed just before 12:50 a.m. that a shooting happened at the intersection of 15th and V streets Southeast, nearby Ketcham Elementary School and Recreation Center. Soon after, officers responded to the location and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.
Man wanted for 2021 murder of his girlfriend in Prince George's County located, arrested in Florida
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man accused of shooting his girlfriend to death in Prince George's County in 2021, has been located and arrested in Florida, police said. The homicide dates back to Dec. 17, 2021, around 10:45 p.m., when officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Leah Court, off of Auth Road, in Camp Springs. At the location, responding officers found the victim, later identified as 51-year-old Kimberly Page, of Capitol Heights, unresponsive in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Golf club-wielding woman arrested after threatening people in McDonald's in Stafford, deputies say
STAFFORD, Va. — A woman wielding a golf club in a North Stafford fast food restaurant was arrested Saturday afternoon after causing a disturbance, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to a McDonald's, located at 303 Town Center Boulevard, off Richmond Highway, around 2:15 p.m. after receiving...
Investigation underway after man injured from being shot multiple times in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Officers with the Rockville City Police Department are asking for the public's help after a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds early Tuesday. Around 12:30 a.m., police officers responded to Monroe Street, in between East Argyle Street and Mount Vernon Place, and just minutes...
One shot in Southwest Waterfront; 2 juveniles sought
WASHINGTON — One person was wounded in a shooting in Southwest Waterfront on Monday night, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. Police said a call came in at 7:12 p.m. about a shooting in the 1300 block of 4th Street Southwest, near O Street. When police arrived, the victim...
DC Police chief says misinformation is 'swirling around' shooting death of Karon Blake
WASHINGTON — Days after a 13-year-old boy was shot to death in D.C.'s Brookland neighborhood, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III held a press conference regarding what he calls misinformation surrounding the case. Karon Blake was shot to death by an adult in the neighborhood after the shooter said...
Virginia attorney general expands investigation from 1 Fairfax County school to entire school system
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An investigation into a Fairfax County high school has led to a deeper review when other schools in the district admitted to not sharing information about National Merit Awards information with students. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Monday that his investigation into Thomas Jefferson...
Police asking for public's help identifying suspect wanted in Adams Morgan shooting that left man dead
WASHINGTON — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect, who has been linked to a December 2022 homicide that happened in Northwest D.C. Officers responded to 18th Street Northwest, nearby Belmont Road Northwest, in the Adams Morgan neighborhood around 1:20 a.m....
Family of a transgender woman killed in Ivy City heartbroken
WASHINGTON — Police have identified the transgender woman who was found dead on Saturday as Jasmine "Star" Mack. "She loved everybody," said Mack's sister Pamela Witherspoon, who told WUSA9 that she would miss her sister dearly. "Most of all I'm gonna miss her saying I love you sister, I...
