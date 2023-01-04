WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a shooting that occurred in Woodbridge, Virginia in October of last year. Around 4 p.m. on October 19, 2022, officers responded to Mathews Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a shots fired call. Investigators say a 17-year-old boy was getting into his parked car when he saw two unknown masked individuals nearby. During the encounter, the suspects attempted to make contact with the 17-year-old who proceeded to get into his car.

