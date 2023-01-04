ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wild941.com

Family Events You Don’t Want To Miss This Weekend In Tampa

Its a new year, and if you want to do something with the family this weekend there are many options. Some events are either free or very affordable. Grab the entire family and get ready to head out into the streets of Tampa for this second weekend of 2023!. Jurassic...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

St. Petersburg Restaurants You Must Visit

This list is making me hungry. According to gettingstamped.com below are some of the top restaurants you must visit in St. Petersburg. As a St. Petersburg resident, I am always looking for good places to eat. Many of these places are also great to take a date to, and yes I treat men to a nice dinner sometimes as well. From steakhouses, to grilled cheese these are the best places to go eat in St. Pete!
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | January 6-8

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 6-8), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to see dinosaurs coming to life at Jurassic World Live Tour. This exciting, action-packed event was created for fans of all ages, and will feature special effects including strobe lights and fog, as well as 9 different dinosaurs. There are multiple showtimes throughout the weekend to choose from.
TAMPA, FL
thrillgeek.com

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Event Lineup for 2023

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just announced their exciting lineup of events for 2023, offering guests never-ending fun and entertainment options including one-of-a-kind seasonal festivities, a world-class lineup of concerts and events included with park admission, and thrilling attractions such as the award-winning Iron Gwazi and the new Serengeti Flyer opening in Spring 2023.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America

All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Dunedin wellness spa offers mix of traditional, untraditional services

DUNEDIN — In today’s health and fitness-minded society, exercise clubs and spas abound, but a new local facility takes wellness to a higher level. The Covery Wellness Spa features some traditional treatments like facials, chemical peels and weight-loss programs. However, it also specializes in some unusual health and wellness services not typically seen in a salon or spa.
DUNEDIN, FL
naturecoaster.com

Visit the 26th Annual Kumquat Festival January 28: the Family-Friendly Alternative to Gasparilla

Have you ever tasted kumquat pie? Kumquat beer? Kumquat wine? Kumquat jelly? How about the little orange fruit that is both sweet and sour at the same time?. Whether your answer is yes or no, you will want to get out to the 26th Annual Kumquat Festival for all the best in kumquat fun, food, and finery. It’s time to bite down and feel that delightful burst of deliciousness that is nearly as joyful as saying the word, “kumqat” is to the silly side of our lives!
DADE CITY, FL
Bay News 9

Bradenton residents lose belongings in apartment fire

TAMPA, Fla. — Officials say 14 people were left without a home after their apartment units went up in flames Wednesday at Carlton Arms Apartments in Bradenton. Multiple units at Carlton Arms Apartments in Bradenton were destroyed in a fire Wednesday. At least one says he resident lost all...
BRADENTON, FL
813area.com

Silks Poker Room is Tampa's Most Reliable Nightlife Spot

The Silks Poker Room at Tampa Bay Downs is a popular destination for poker enthusiasts in the Tampa Bay area. Located at the Tampa Bay Downs racetrack, the Silks Poker Room features a variety of games and limits to suit players of all skill levels. One of the standout features...
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

South Pipkin Road in Lakeland Closing for Three Weeks

South Pipkin Road in Lakeland is scheduled to close to traffic just south of Maple Hill Drive for three weeks starting Monday, January 9 to install a 48″ stormwater drainage pipe adjacent to the northbound travel lane as part of the ongoing West Pipkin Road widening project. Traffic will be briefly detoured along West Pipkin Road and Old Medulla Road to Waring Road to bypass the work zone. Commuters can expect minor travel delays, particularly during weekday peak hours. Drivers are advised to drive carefully, be alert to signs, and to add extra time to trips through this area.
LAKELAND, FL

