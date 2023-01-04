ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safety Harbor, FL

Beach Beacon

Around Town: Clearwater news briefs

CLEARWATER — The “Pearls and Republican Girls” fundraiser for 2024 candidates will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24, 6-9 p.m., at Clearwater Yacht Club, 830 Bayway Blvd. The event is hosted by the Belleair Women’s Republican Political Committee. The $60 per person minimum contribution is good for...
CLEARWATER, FL
995qyk.com

Updated 2023 Busch Gardens Concert Lineup

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has revealed more of the acts that will perform live during the 2023 Food and Wine Festival. Concerts are included for annual pass members and individual day ticket holders, but you can buy upgrades for better seating. Musical performances on April 1, 16, 22-23 and 30 will be announced soon. And if you missed it, Busch Gardens is doing a BOGO deal for the next 2 weeks.
TAMPA, FL
thrillgeek.com

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Event Lineup for 2023

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just announced their exciting lineup of events for 2023, offering guests never-ending fun and entertainment options including one-of-a-kind seasonal festivities, a world-class lineup of concerts and events included with park admission, and thrilling attractions such as the award-winning Iron Gwazi and the new Serengeti Flyer opening in Spring 2023.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America

All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

St. Petersburg Restaurants You Must Visit

This list is making me hungry. According to gettingstamped.com below are some of the top restaurants you must visit in St. Petersburg. As a St. Petersburg resident, I am always looking for good places to eat. Many of these places are also great to take a date to, and yes I treat men to a nice dinner sometimes as well. From steakhouses, to grilled cheese these are the best places to go eat in St. Pete!
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
observernews.net

The Hot Tomato reopens with new menu, hours, pizza oven

When restaurateur Tina Detty checked her cameras at 9:30 p.m. the night Hurricane Ian came calling, Sept. 28, she stared in disbelief of what she saw. Her Ruskin restaurant, The Hot Tomato, had been hit by a tornado within the storm. “It came through a swath of Ruskin and tore...
RUSKIN, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | January 6-8

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 6-8), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to see dinosaurs coming to life at Jurassic World Live Tour. This exciting, action-packed event was created for fans of all ages, and will feature special effects including strobe lights and fog, as well as 9 different dinosaurs. There are multiple showtimes throughout the weekend to choose from.
TAMPA, FL
naturecoaster.com

Visit the 26th Annual Kumquat Festival January 28: the Family-Friendly Alternative to Gasparilla

Have you ever tasted kumquat pie? Kumquat beer? Kumquat wine? Kumquat jelly? How about the little orange fruit that is both sweet and sour at the same time?. Whether your answer is yes or no, you will want to get out to the 26th Annual Kumquat Festival for all the best in kumquat fun, food, and finery. It’s time to bite down and feel that delightful burst of deliciousness that is nearly as joyful as saying the word, “kumqat” is to the silly side of our lives!
DADE CITY, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Mr. I Got ‘Em has stories to tell and BBQ to sell

ST. PETERSBURG — Brady Johnson knows how to wear a tuxedo and top hat, whether he’s standing over a sizzling grill in 90-degree heat or dancing the night away on the dance floor. Either way, the 72-year-old, 6-foot, 5-inch-tall owner of Mr. I Got ‘Em BBQ is easily recognizable in his self-appointed uniform.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
813area.com

Silks Poker Room is Tampa's Most Reliable Nightlife Spot

The Silks Poker Room at Tampa Bay Downs is a popular destination for poker enthusiasts in the Tampa Bay area. Located at the Tampa Bay Downs racetrack, the Silks Poker Room features a variety of games and limits to suit players of all skill levels. One of the standout features...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Family business brings popular Filipino food to Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. - For the Barican's, weekend mornings are filled with food and a little bit of frenzied family time. The family runs "Just Lumpia," which sells Filipino eggs rolls and lumpia at local markets in the Tampa Bay area. "Lumpia is the most popular food in the Philippines. Whenever...
TAMPA, FL

