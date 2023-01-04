Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER — The “Pearls and Republican Girls” fundraiser for 2024 candidates will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24, 6-9 p.m., at Clearwater Yacht Club, 830 Bayway Blvd. The event is hosted by the Belleair Women’s Republican Political Committee. The $60 per person minimum contribution is good for...
995qyk.com
Updated 2023 Busch Gardens Concert Lineup
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has revealed more of the acts that will perform live during the 2023 Food and Wine Festival. Concerts are included for annual pass members and individual day ticket holders, but you can buy upgrades for better seating. Musical performances on April 1, 16, 22-23 and 30 will be announced soon. And if you missed it, Busch Gardens is doing a BOGO deal for the next 2 weeks.
24 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Tampa Bay's best concerts happening Jan. 5-12.
thrillgeek.com
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Event Lineup for 2023
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just announced their exciting lineup of events for 2023, offering guests never-ending fun and entertainment options including one-of-a-kind seasonal festivities, a world-class lineup of concerts and events included with park admission, and thrilling attractions such as the award-winning Iron Gwazi and the new Serengeti Flyer opening in Spring 2023.
wild941.com
This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America
All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
La Cabana, a new open air waterfront bar, debuts in St. Pete this weekend
It’s the nighttime counterpart of Patrona Coastal Cafe.
wild941.com
St. Petersburg Restaurants You Must Visit
This list is making me hungry. According to gettingstamped.com below are some of the top restaurants you must visit in St. Petersburg. As a St. Petersburg resident, I am always looking for good places to eat. Many of these places are also great to take a date to, and yes I treat men to a nice dinner sometimes as well. From steakhouses, to grilled cheese these are the best places to go eat in St. Pete!
Tarpon Springs teen carries on family tradition
Elena Gonatos is a junior at East Lake High school and says being the dove bearer is something she always dreamed about.
observernews.net
The Hot Tomato reopens with new menu, hours, pizza oven
When restaurateur Tina Detty checked her cameras at 9:30 p.m. the night Hurricane Ian came calling, Sept. 28, she stared in disbelief of what she saw. Her Ruskin restaurant, The Hot Tomato, had been hit by a tornado within the storm. “It came through a swath of Ruskin and tore...
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | January 6-8
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 6-8), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to see dinosaurs coming to life at Jurassic World Live Tour. This exciting, action-packed event was created for fans of all ages, and will feature special effects including strobe lights and fog, as well as 9 different dinosaurs. There are multiple showtimes throughout the weekend to choose from.
naturecoaster.com
Visit the 26th Annual Kumquat Festival January 28: the Family-Friendly Alternative to Gasparilla
Have you ever tasted kumquat pie? Kumquat beer? Kumquat wine? Kumquat jelly? How about the little orange fruit that is both sweet and sour at the same time?. Whether your answer is yes or no, you will want to get out to the 26th Annual Kumquat Festival for all the best in kumquat fun, food, and finery. It’s time to bite down and feel that delightful burst of deliciousness that is nearly as joyful as saying the word, “kumqat” is to the silly side of our lives!
Saturday Morning Shoppe Coming To Tropicana Field Parking Lot This Weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Saturday Morning Shoppe will host its first market of 2023 in Lot 4 of the Tropicana Field parking lot on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 12-5 p.m. The New Year’s Break Pop-up Shop will feature more than 100 local artists, makers, and
Alfonso's Pizzeria in Tampa celebrates 45 tasty years of old-school consistency
Alfonso's Pizzeria in Tampa celebrates 45 tasty years of old-school consistency. Owners Marco and Brittany Orefice refuse to skimp on the good cheese.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Clearwater
Clearwater might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Clearwater.
Busch Gardens rolling out special offer for 2023 Fun Card
TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all amusement park lovers across Florida!. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced Tuesday the launch of a special offer for the park's 2023 Fun Card. For a limited time, guests can buy a Fun Card and get another one for free!. The purchase allows guests to...
The Weekly Challenger
Mr. I Got ‘Em has stories to tell and BBQ to sell
ST. PETERSBURG — Brady Johnson knows how to wear a tuxedo and top hat, whether he’s standing over a sizzling grill in 90-degree heat or dancing the night away on the dance floor. Either way, the 72-year-old, 6-foot, 5-inch-tall owner of Mr. I Got ‘Em BBQ is easily recognizable in his self-appointed uniform.
fox13news.com
Imagine Clearwater hits construction milestone with new amphitheater in Coachman Park
CLEARWATER, Fla. - In Clearwater, the highest canopy piece is being placed on the city's ambitious new waterfront project. Friday, the city will celebrate a milestone in the Imagine Clearwater project as crews at the roof of a new 4,000-seat amphitheater in Coachman Park. The "topping out" ceremony will be held before noon.
813area.com
Silks Poker Room is Tampa's Most Reliable Nightlife Spot
The Silks Poker Room at Tampa Bay Downs is a popular destination for poker enthusiasts in the Tampa Bay area. Located at the Tampa Bay Downs racetrack, the Silks Poker Room features a variety of games and limits to suit players of all skill levels. One of the standout features...
Florida's first Torchy's Tacos opens in St. Petersburg next month
The Austin-based chain offers Tex-Mex-style tacos, burritos, queso and more.
fox13news.com
Family business brings popular Filipino food to Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - For the Barican's, weekend mornings are filled with food and a little bit of frenzied family time. The family runs "Just Lumpia," which sells Filipino eggs rolls and lumpia at local markets in the Tampa Bay area. "Lumpia is the most popular food in the Philippines. Whenever...
