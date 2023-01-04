ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safety Harbor, FL

St. Petersburg Restaurants You Must Visit

This list is making me hungry. According to gettingstamped.com below are some of the top restaurants you must visit in St. Petersburg. As a St. Petersburg resident, I am always looking for good places to eat. Many of these places are also great to take a date to, and yes I treat men to a nice dinner sometimes as well. From steakhouses, to grilled cheese these are the best places to go eat in St. Pete!
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs

CLEARWATER — The “Pearls and Republican Girls” fundraiser for 2024 candidates will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24, 6-9 p.m., at Clearwater Yacht Club, 830 Bayway Blvd. The event is hosted by the Belleair Women’s Republican Political Committee. The $60 per person minimum contribution is good for...
CLEARWATER, FL
St. Pete’s historic Ponce de León Hotel sells

The Ponce de León Hotel, the Spanish Mission Revival building built in the 1920s, has a new owner. Hotel owner Savni Bakrac sold the property at 95 Central Ave. to an entity connected to Sarasota-based hotel development group Kapstones Holding Inc., for $4.5 million. A source familiar with the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mr. I Got ‘Em has stories to tell and BBQ to sell

ST. PETERSBURG — Brady Johnson knows how to wear a tuxedo and top hat, whether he’s standing over a sizzling grill in 90-degree heat or dancing the night away on the dance floor. Either way, the 72-year-old, 6-foot, 5-inch-tall owner of Mr. I Got ‘Em BBQ is easily recognizable in his self-appointed uniform.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
St. Petersburg bucks national ‘skimming’ trend

According to FICO, credit and debit card skimming fraud “is back with a vengeance,” with incidents increasing by 700% in the first half of 2022. However, the St. Petersburg Police Department didn’t receive a single skimming device complaint last year. Skimming fraud involves criminals installing illegal devices...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Magnificent Trophy Property in Tierra Verde, Florida with Sweeping Wide Open Views of The Gulf of Mexico Selling for $13 Million

774 Nina Drive Home in Tierra Verde, Florida for Sale. 774 Nina Drive, Tierra Verde, Florida is a spectacular waterfront mansion with over 0.5 acre lot to enjoy incredible sunsets, incredible amenities includes a gourmet kitchen, inside gym , LED lighting, fireplace, all en-suite bedrooms, pool bath, impact windows and doors, covered grill area, boat dock and lift, solid block construction with poured concrete between floors and so much more. This Home in Tierra Verde offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 13,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 774 Nina Drive, please contact Donna Miller (Phone: 727-520-2737) & Michael Eskildsen (Phone: 727-460-0705) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
TIERRA VERDE, FL
Developer significantly expands plans for Gandy project

A proposed 39-acre mixed-use residential development on Gandy Boulevard will now feature nearly 100 additional units, following approval of a second expansion. Miami-based real estate firm Key International purchased several parcels at 12000 Gandy Blvd. late last year in a combined $19 million all-cash deal. The group then unveiled plans to build a waterfront mixed-use community featuring a marina, boardwalk, amenity area and restaurant concept.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
DRC denies Mirror Lake condo project

The Development Review Commission has denied plans for a 200-foot-high condominium tower that would rise in Mirror Lake. St. Pete-based Skyward Living, controlled by St. Pete local Hudson Harr, was seeking approval of a site plan to construct an 82-unit, 18-story building with 840 square feet of commercial space and a 99-space parking garage, located at 200 and 216 Mirror Lake Drive North and 745 2nd Ave. North.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America

All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
TAMPA, FL
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.

With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa health care giant takes over ownership of behavioral health center

BayCare Health System has announced it now owns Northside Behavioral Health Center in Tampa, after seven years of managing the facility. Terms of the deal, which went into effect Jan. 1, weren't disclosed. Renamed BayCare Northside Behavioral Health Center, the center provides individuals and families comprehensive, innovative and affordable behavioral...
TAMPA, FL
St. Pete hair care startup receives investment

Black Dog Venture Partners has taken an equity position in Sober Roots, a minority-owned, St. Petersburg-based beauty brand that represents its founder’s triumph over adversity. Scott Kelly, CEO of Black Dog Venture Partners (BDVP), announced Monday that his company acquired a 20% stake in the startup that offers alcohol...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Health care nonprofit CEO to retire

In just a few days, the Empath Health CEO will officially retire after more than 40 years in the health care industry. Rafael Sciullo is set to retire Jan. 11. He began his career with Empath Health when it was just Suncoast Hospice in 2013. Empath Health, a Clearwater-based entity, is now the parent organization to 17 health care affiliates and two philanthropic foundations, all of which include Suncoast Hospice and Tidewell Hospice.
CLEARWATER, FL
Volunteering in Tampa Bay -- Where to Start

Volunteering is a great way to feed your soul, and give back to your community. However, knowing where to look and how to get involved can be overwhelming. Especially in such a big and diverse place as Tampa! So here at Modern Globe we’ve created a list of where to start volunteering in Tampa Bay. This list is by no means exhaustive and if you see we are missing an organization that needs volunteers, tell us! We’re a community site and we want to hear from our community.
TAMPA, FL

